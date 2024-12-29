'We could go further': Commons leader Lucy Powell admits Parliament behaviour a work in progress

29 December 2024, 00:01

Lucy Powell MP (Lord President of the Council, Leader of the House of Commons) in Downing Street, 30th October 2024
Parliament has come "quite some way in recent years" in terms of behaviour and culture, the Leader of the House of Commons has said, but there are "definitely things (...) which we could go further on". Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Parliament has come "quite some way in recent years" in terms of behaviour and culture, the Leader of the House of Commons has said, but there are "definitely things (...) which we could go further on".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cabinet minister Lucy Powell told the PA news agency that Westminster "definitely had a perception" of a poor working culture but a new cohort of MPs presents an "opportunity to establish better working practices and better standards of culture and behaviour".

After July's general election, a total of 335 new MPs arrived in Westminster, more than half of the 650 total bloc, including 214 for Labour.

In September, a new Commons modernisation committee set out that overhauling standards would be among its priorities, with MPs' second jobs also due under the spotlight.

Read More: Government facing Commons vote amid WASPI women 'betrayal'

Read More: Starmer demands 'proposals for growth' from regulators as PM seeks to boost UK economy

Asked whether she thought Parliament has a behaviour or drinking problem, the MP for Manchester Central said: "We definitely had a perception of sort of bad behaviour, bad culture. I think we've come some way in recent years on that, with the establishment of the ICGS (Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme) for example."

The ICGS is a mechanism for concerns over bullying, harassment or sexual misconduct in Parliament to be raised, assessed and potentially investigated.

"But there's definitely things coming through on that which we could go further on, that people are still concerned about," Ms Powell added.

The last parliament saw 16 MPs suspended for at least one day - more than in the previous five parliaments combined.

Behaviour code training is among the things new MPs have been offered since they arrived in Westminster.

"We certainly have a new opportunity to establish better working practices and better standards of culture and behaviour, given that we have so many new MPs," Ms Powell said.

"And that's why it's good that so many of them have taken up the training, and so many of them are taking these issues seriously."

Ms Powell, who has been in the Commons since 2012, sees modernisation as a programme of changes that will come over the course of this Parliament but is keen for there to be progress "quickly".

"It's not going to be one big bang but of course there will be some things as we move forward where they're interconnected," she explained.

The cross-party modernisation committee is made up of 14 members from across the Commons, and comes after what Ms Powell labelled as Westminster "coming off the back of what was kind of a real era of sleaze and scandal and disrepute on parliament in particular but on our politics".

Ms Powell said: "We were elected on a mandate of change, part of what was in our manifesto was a recognition that we needed to restore Government to a politics of service and for me as Leader of the House, and shadow leader of the house before the election, that also meant looking at how we do our politics and making sure that it's fit for the democratic challenges of the future (...), making sure that when the public look in on the Commons and on Parliament that we are behaving and operating in a way that they would expect."

She added: "A huge amount of new MPs, seeing Parliament through their eyes for the first time and the Commons through their eyes, has really given extra momentum to modernisation."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The UK has pledged millions of pounds more to help bring Russian war criminals to justice for atrocities in Ukraine.

Lammy pledges millions more in British funding to hunt for Russian war criminals

Variety of Easter Chocolate Eggs on Supermarket Shelf with Prices 2024

Shoppers baffled as Easter Eggs appear on UK shelves just days after Christmas

FILE - Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Mount Herzl military cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, on Oct. 27, 2024. (Gil Cohen-Magen/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to undergo major surgery after infection requires treatment

A destroyed fire truck lying on its side

Firefighters and passengers hurt after train hits fire truck on crossing

Kirk Marsden, 37, from Blackburn, suffered multiple serious injuries after being hit by a Toyota Land Cruiser, police said.

Third man arrested on suspicion of murder after dad hit by car outside pub on Christmas Day

Labour would lose nearly 200 seats and five parties would each get more than 30 seats if an election was held today, a new major poll has suggested.

Labour 'would lose 200 seats in new election' as poll says Rayner, Cooper and Streeting set to lose seats

Dayle Haddon smiling

Pioneering model Dayle Haddon dies after suspected carbon monoxide leak

A major flu warning has been issued as a 'quad-demic' of winter illnesses has seen Covid-era restrictions brought back to major UK hospitals.

Flu warning issued as 'quad-demic' surge sees Covid-era masks return to hospitals across Britain

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has demanded that British regulators 'prioritise growth' as he seeks to make good on his pledge to improve living standards before the next election.

Starmer demands 'proposals for growth' from regulators as PM seeks to boost UK economy

A giant panda in the night sky created by drones

Crowds gather to watch spectacular drone show marking arrival of giant pandas

Migrants have continued to cross the English Channel throughout the Christmas period amid calm seas and foggy visibility.

Migrants crossing Channel continues through Christmas as 1,163 arrive in just one week

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife Lisa Armstrong has announced a new member of her family - just months after the TV star became a father for the first time.

Ant McPartlin's ex-wife shares happy baby news just months after TV star became father for first time

Rail of a blue plane crashed on the ground

Putin apologises to Azerbaijani leader for ‘tragic incident’ after plane crash

Lottery tickets in a man's hand

Winning billion-dollar lottery ticket sold in California

Scottie Scheffler sustained a puncture wound after cutting the palm of his right hand on broken glass

World's best golfer Scottie Scheffler undergoes surgery following freak Christmas dinner injury

PSNI Road Policing officer flags down oncoming drivers during a random drink driving checkpoint in Belfast.

Calls for rehabilitation courses as thousands have been caught drug-driving more than four times

Latest News

See more Latest News

Putin apologised over the 'tragic incident'

Putin apologises to Azerbaijani counterpart over 'tragic incident' of plane crash that killed 38 people
Close-up of police seen from the back.

‘Predatory’ police officer dismissed after sending sexual messages to vulnerable 14-year-old girl
Trump has publicly said he opposes a TikTok ban, despite supporting one in his first term as president

Donald Trump urges US Supreme Court to delay TikTok ban in hopes of 'political resolution'

Louis Price died at his home on Christmas Day.

Woman charged with murder after Christmas Day death of father-of-six

Linacre Road remains closed.

Murder investigation underway after man stabbed to death in north west London

Elon Musk has been accused of 'shadowbanning' right-wing voices.

Elon Musk accused of censoring right-wing X accounts in heated immigration dispute

The claim from te FSB comes two weeks after Ukrainian assassination of senior Russian general Igor Kirillov

Moscow says Kyiv plot to kill high-ranking officer with music speaker bomb foiled

The tool is currently being tested, and has already helped people who didn't know they had AF.

New AI tool detects deadly heart condition before people even have symptoms

Flight delays are expected as the UK sees more heavy fog, causing disruption at several UK airports including Gatwick.

Flight chaos across UK as fog causes havoc for post-Christmas getaways

Soldier walks past a damaged car

Bloodied Ukrainian troops fear losing more land in hard-won Kursk

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech
Royals attend their Christmas Day service at Sandringham.

The Royal Family's Christmas traditions: Inside 'The Firm's' Christmas festivities

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News