Heavy rain to batter England and Wales as Met Office issues yellow thunderstorm warning

7 October 2024, 14:34

England and Wales are facing eight hours of rain and thunder on Monday.
By Henry Moore

Brits are bracing for hours of heavy rain and thunder after the Met Office issued a new yellow weather warning for parts of England and Wales.

A yellow weather warning for thunder will begin at 4pm on Monday, with rain expected to batter parts of South Wales, southwest England and southern England, risking power cuts and travel chaos.

The Met warned of “possible” flooding in some areas as England and Wales face another day of heavy rain.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Some places will see 20-30mm of rain within 2-3 hours, with a small chance that a few places could receive 40mm.

Read more: Brits face 'heavy rain' and 'strong wind' as aftermath of Hurricane Kirk set to hit UK

“Thunderstorms are most likely for south-facing coastal districts, and hail and some strong gusts of wind could accompany the heaviest showers and thunderstorms.”

The weather warning is expected to end at 11:59pm on Monday.

The Met added: “There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

“Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

“Some short term loss of power and other services is possible.”

This comes as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to hit parts of the UK later this week, as the aftermath of Hurricane Kirk hits British shores.

Heavy flooding hit England in late September.
Hurricane Kirk strengthened into a category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday but it will have lost its status as a hurricane by the time it reaches northwest Europe.

The UK may experience disruptive rain and wind over the next few days, the Met warned.

A drop in temperatures is also likely across parts of the country in the middle of this week, with a chance of snow in some parts of Scotland.

"Across the UK, parts of England and Wales look to have the greatest risk of heavy rain and strong winds during Wednesday and Thursday," Chris Bulmer, deputy chief meteorologist, told Sky.

Although no official weather warnings have yet been issued, he noted that weather warnings "will be kept under review over the coming days."

In its latest long-range forecast, for between 8 and 17 October, the Met Office said: "The forecast period looks most likely to be mostly unsettled, with frequent bouts of wind and rain associated with areas of low pressure.

Lightning over Devon
"Frequent showers, especially over southern areas, at first, will probably (but not definitely, at this range) give way to more widespread rain and strong winds associated with the remnants of Hurricane Kirk later in the week.

"Scotland and Northern Ireland are more likely to quickly turn colder with showers, and the colder weather (perhaps some sleet/snow on Scottish mountains) will most likely gradually work its way south following the clearance of ex-Kirk.

"A more settled interlude is then possible, but further spells of wind and rain, again with a focus across southern areas, are likely to arrive from the west towards the end of the period."

