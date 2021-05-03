UK weather: Washout Bank Holiday Monday sees gales and lowest temps on record

By Joe Cook

The UK has experienced the joint-coldest May Bank Holiday Monday on record, as weather forecasters warn of heavy rain and issue wind alerts ahead of gale-force gusts.

Lows of -5.9C were recorded on Monday morning at a weather station in Kinbrace, Scotland.

This is the joint lowest temperature on record for a May Bank Holiday Monday, meeting the record set at Kinbrace in 2012.

The chilly start to May follows one of the coldest Aprils in history, with the UK experiencing the lowest average minimum temperatures since 1922.

Hill areas of Scotland could see some snow on Monday, while most of the UK will see heavy rain and high winds as unsettled weather moves in from Northern Ireland.

Martin Bowles, a Met Office forecaster, said: "An area of deep low pressure will move in from the west bringing significant rainfall and strong gales for the whole UK.

"Western parts will be the worst affected with very strong, gale force winds that could be up to 50mph with potentially around 20mm of rain, up to 40mm in hilly areas.

"The east may not see conditions like this until the evening, but will not escape the wet and windy weather."

He added: "Monday will be a washout all day really, especially if you're in the west."

Yellow wind warnings are in place for much of Wales and southern England from midday Monday to 9am Tuesday. Picture: Met Office

Yellow wind warnings are in place from Monday until Tuesday morning for much of southern England and most of Wales.

The Met Office warns "disruptive winds" could see delays to travel and damage to trees and outdoor temporary structures.

"It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves," the forecast service added.

However, the flood risk will remain very low for the next five days, according to the Environment Agency.