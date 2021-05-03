UK weather: Washout Bank Holiday Monday sees gales and lowest temps on record

3 May 2021, 12:39 | Updated: 3 May 2021, 12:48

Yellow wind warnings are in place across much of Wales and southern England.
Yellow wind warnings are in place across much of Wales and southern England. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

The UK has experienced the joint-coldest May Bank Holiday Monday on record, as weather forecasters warn of heavy rain and issue wind alerts ahead of gale-force gusts.

Lows of -5.9C were recorded on Monday morning at a weather station in Kinbrace, Scotland.

This is the joint lowest temperature on record for a May Bank Holiday Monday, meeting the record set at Kinbrace in 2012.

The chilly start to May follows one of the coldest Aprils in history, with the UK experiencing the lowest average minimum temperatures since 1922.

Read more: Thousands flock to pilot music festival in Liverpool after negative Covid tests

Read more: Desperate search for Lybi Halliday, 21, who vanished after being 'approached by a man' on night out

Hill areas of Scotland could see some snow on Monday, while most of the UK will see heavy rain and high winds as unsettled weather moves in from Northern Ireland.

Martin Bowles, a Met Office forecaster, said: "An area of deep low pressure will move in from the west bringing significant rainfall and strong gales for the whole UK.

"Western parts will be the worst affected with very strong, gale force winds that could be up to 50mph with potentially around 20mm of rain, up to 40mm in hilly areas.

"The east may not see conditions like this until the evening, but will not escape the wet and windy weather."

He added: "Monday will be a washout all day really, especially if you're in the west."

Read more: All foreign holidays 'should be discouraged' due to variant concerns, MPs insist

Read more: International child abuse site used by 400,000 busted by police

Yellow wind warnings are in place for much of Wales and southern England from midday Monday to 9am Tuesday.
Yellow wind warnings are in place for much of Wales and southern England from midday Monday to 9am Tuesday. Picture: Met Office

Yellow wind warnings are in place from Monday until Tuesday morning for much of southern England and most of Wales.

The Met Office warns "disruptive winds" could see delays to travel and damage to trees and outdoor temporary structures.

"It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities will be affected by spray and/or large waves," the forecast service added.

However, the flood risk will remain very low for the next five days, according to the Environment Agency.

Latest News

See more Latest News

EU travel

EU Commission proposes reopening of external borders

A Coastguard helicopter winched the man from the sea

Fisherman dies after being winched from water in major search off Scotland
The feet of a new baby

Nurses and doctor help woman give birth on flight

Iranian car detailer Maryam Roohani polishes a car at a detailing shop in Tehran

‘I have sort of broken taboos’: Iranian woman polishes cars and her dreams
Jennifer Lopez performs with her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, at Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Jennifer Lopez shares stage with mother at star-studded Vax Live concert
A healthcare worker injects a man with a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Puerto Rico

Moderna to provide 500m vaccine doses for Covax programme

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment
Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims

Andrew Castle puts James Cleverly on spot over PM conduct amid Tory sleaze claims
Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad

Jonathan Agnew: Sports sadly boils down to money all the time and it drives me mad
Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists

Starmer 'should not pander to the right' in rebuilding Labour, caller insists
Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport

Trans caller reveals impact of banning trans women from female sport
'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

'It's not just the elderly' suffering under 'barbaric' care home rules, caller insists

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London