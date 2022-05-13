Brits to bask in 24C scorcher this weekend as first taste of summer arrives

The UK could see a new record set for the hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits will get their first taste of summer this weekend with temperatures set to soar as high as 24C.

If you have not had your first BBQ of the year yet, then Saturday may be the time to change this amid the widespread warm sunshine.

People across the UK will be able to bask in 16-19C heat - originally from North Africa - with temperatures expected to peak at 24C in the South East.

Meanwhile, Tuesday next week could see some areas reach top temperatures of 25C-27C.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said if temperatures do rise to 24C on Saturday, it will make it "the warmest day of the year so far".

However, he also said "that warm air as it arrives is likely to spark a few heavy showers".

"By Saturday evening, those showers would be making an appearance into the South West, spreading quite widely into southern parts of England and south Wales," Mr McGivern said.

"In some places, it would just be a spell of rain but for central and southern England and the south coast there is the risk of some heavy downpours, thunderstorms and frequent lightning."

Are you wondering what the weather has in store for you this #weekend?



Make the most of a warm and sunny Saturday, because showers are possible on Sunday 👇 pic.twitter.com/fXrIWp3vTV — Met Office (@metoffice) May 13, 2022

This all comes after a cool start to the day on Saturday which is followed by temperature rises and spells of rain that may hit the far north west of Scotland.

It is looking like "a fine afternoon", according to Mr McGivern - who described the prospect of "sunshine up and down" from the north of Scotland to the south of England, with just some patchy cloud in the north and west.

Sunday is looking like another warm day.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: "The plume of warm air we have been expecting from the south will bring higher temperatures across the whole country over the next week.

"However, it looks like the effects from the Atlantic lows will prevent sustained high pressure building from the east.

"This means that while we might see some warm - and in places very warm - days, overall the next week will feel more like what we would expect of a warm spell in May, with some heavy showers around, rather than hot summery weather."