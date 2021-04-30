UK weather: Heavy winds and rain to bring bank holiday 'washout'

30 April 2021, 21:31

Weather warnings could be imposed over the weekend
Weather warnings could be imposed over the weekend. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Heavy winds and rain are expected to hit the UK over the weekend as forecasters predict a "washout" for the May Day bank holiday.

People's plans for the upcoming long weekend could be spoiled by gusts of up to 50mph and 40mm of rain, the Met Office said.

Anyone wanting a pint in a pub garden or a picnic in the park should do so on Saturday or Sunday with the prospect of weather warnings being imposed by Monday.

Met Office forecaster Martin Bowles said that low pressure moving in from the west will likely bring with it wet and windy conditions.

"Saturday and Sunday is going to be a day of sunshine and showers across the UK, though it will be nothing significant for the time of year," he said.

"It will be a little cooler in some parts due to a north-easterly flow of wind, though these winds will be light and reasonable."

The mercury could top 14C in London and the South East, whereas temperatures are unlikely to rise above 11C and 12 C in the North of England and Wales respectively.

Mr Bowles continued: "However, there will be a big change going into Monday, after an area of deep low pressure set to move in from the west bringing significant rainfall and strong gales for the whole UK.

Heavy rain is expected to hit the UK by the end of the bank holiday weekend
Heavy rain is expected to hit the UK by the end of the bank holiday weekend. Picture: PA

"Western parts will be the worst affected with very strong, gale-force winds that could be up to 50mph with potentially around 20mm of rain, up to 40mm in hilly areas.

"The east may not see conditions like this until the evening, but will not escape the wet and windy weather."

He warned it is likely the Met Office will issue weather warnings of wind for the South West of England over the weekend.

Mr Bowles added: "People looking to visit a pub or restaurant should go on Saturday or Sunday, but even then, they may well see damp conditions.

"With current restrictions meaning people can't go indoors, Monday will be a washout all day really, especially if you're in the west."

It comes after April saw its lowest average minimum temperatures since 1922, the Met Office said.

However, as of Friday, the UK had seen 218.8 hours of sunshine this month, making it the second sunniest April on record.

Despite some spells of sunshine, the Metropolitan Police have warned people to stick to the rules when going out this weekend and avoid attending planned protests in London.

The force said it will have a "significant policing operation" in place for the capital.

