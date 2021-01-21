Live

Weather LIVE: Storm Christoph brings floods and snow as thousands of people evacuated

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain and a flood alert is in force along the River Severn. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Thousands of homes have been evacuated and seven danger to life warnings remain in place as Storm Christoph batters large swathes of the UK.

Heavy rain caused severe flooding overnight in Greater Manchester, with some 2,000 properties evacuated in the East Didsbury, West Didsbury and Northenden areas because of rising water levels.

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a visit to Didsbury, and said a "great deal is being done" and that "another £60 million has been put in to help the Greater Manchester area".

In Wales, teams had to work through the night to protect the Wrexham factory producing the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from flooding.

There were fears the north Wales factory would be overwhelmed by the rising floodwaters, but thankfully the fast action meant there was no damage and the facility can operate as normal.

