Exact date parts of UK to be hit with three days of rain and flooding as triple yellow weather warning issued

4 September 2024, 14:58 | Updated: 4 September 2024, 15:00

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday
A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Picture: Met Office

By Flaminia Luck

A triple yellow weather warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office meaning the parts of the UK are to experience three days worth of rain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parts of southern England and southern Wales are to experience heavy rain from Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Its starts on 9pm Wednesday and ends at midnight on Friday.

Conditions could lead to fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.

There is also a chance of delays and some cancellations of train and bus services, the Met Office warned.

Elsewhere, things are expected to be dry and bright.

A yellow weather warning is in place from 4-6 September
A yellow weather warning is in place from 4-6 September. Picture: Met Office

The Met Office also warned of possible power cuts and the loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Motorists should also be aware that spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

Read more: Final Grenfell Tower report set to reveal findings seven-years after tragic fire claimed 72 lives

Read more: MP in Jeremy Corbyn's Independent Alliance blames Kemi Badenoch's 'Islamist' slur for death threat

Parts of the UK are to experience three days of rain
Parts of the UK are to experience three days of rain. Picture: Getty

The Met Office said: Outbreaks of heavy rain are expected widely across southern England and southern Wales on Friday.

Heavy rain will be persistent for some and may be particularly heavy in a few places.

Rainfall totals of 15-30 mm are expected widely, however, the wettest areas are likely to see 40-60 mm through the whole of Friday with a lower likelihood of a few areas seeing as much as 75-100 mm.

This heavy rain follows on from an expected wet day across some similar areas on Thursday which will increase the likelihood of impacts.

There is also the potential for further spells of heavy rain across parts of the south over the weekend.

After the rain storm: Brighton seafront with the wheel and Brighton Pier
After the rain storm: Brighton seafront with the wheel and Brighton Pier. Picture: Alamy

What should I expect?

  • There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
  • There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life
Flood sign in puddle or pool of water in England UK
Flooding may be seen in some areas. Picture: Alamy

What should I do?

Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

Be prepared for weather warnings to change: the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.

