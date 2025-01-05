Major UK airports reopen runways as Britain's big freeze brings travel chaos amid heavy snow and -11C temperatures

5 January 2025, 08:48 | Updated: 5 January 2025, 09:56

There is major travel disruption across the UK amid heavy snow
There is major travel disruption across the UK amid heavy snow. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

Manchester and Liverpool airports have reponed their runways following a morning of travel chaos caused by heavy snow.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain is battling freezing temperatures and heavy snow today, causing travel disruption across large parts of the UK.

The first amber warning for snow and rare freezing rain covering most of Wales and central England, including the Midlands and the north-west cities of Liverpool and Manchester, came into place at 6pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

Manchester airport told travellers it was experiencing "heavy snow" and working hard to clear runways "as quickly as possible".

"The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time," the airport added.

"Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today."We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you."

Leeds Bradford Airport told customers: "The runway is currently closed, our teams are working hard to clear snow and minimise the impact on flight schedules.

"Please contact your airline for the most up-to-date information regarding your flight. The long stay and car rental shuttle bus is currently postponed until at least 10am," it added.

"Some morning departures have been rescheduled to this afternoon.

"Affected customers will be notified directly by their airline."

Drivers in high-altitude areas, particularly the Cotswolds and Peak District, have been warned to take particular care.

Sport is also being impacted, with the League 2 fixture between Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon being called off due to adverse conditions and safety concerns.

Manchester United's clash with Liverpool is due to take place at 4:30pm and looks set to go ahead despite extreme conditions.

A further meeting will be held at midday to make a final decision.

National Highways says a "number of collisions" have occurred on the M5 in both directions between Weston-super-Mare and Taunton in Somerset.

In a post on X, Wiltshire local police warned of a "long cold night" ahead and noted that the weather has "turned very quickly", "causing chaos all over the country".

Up to 40cm of snow is expected in some parts of the country
Up to 40cm of snow is expected in some parts of the country. Picture: Getty

"Do not travel unless absolutely necessary," it says.

"Otherwise you could find yourself having a long cold night.

"The police force adds that roads are currently being closed in the region due to a high number of incidents."

Avon and Somerset Police is urging people to "only travel if necessary" due to "significant road disruption, particularly in parts of Somerset".

The second warning for snow, covering most of northern England including Leeds, Sheffield and the Lake District, has been issued from 9pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Both of the warning areas can expect to see 3cm to 7cm of snowfall widely, while snow may mix with rain at times in lower-lying areas, the forecaster said.

Freezing rain, which occurs when rain instantly freezes upon hitting the ground, could cause "treacherous conditions in places" as temperatures plummet to -10C.

Temperatures have fallen as low as -8.6C and a man has died after falling 70m from a mountain ridge in the Lake District.

Power cuts are expected across the country, with stranded vehicles, train and air delays also likely.

Rural communities risk being “cut off” due to extreme weather with up to 30cm of snowfall expected in some areas, the Met Office warned.

Read more: Cold Weather Payment alert: Full list of postcodes to receive energy bill support as temperatures plummet

Read more: NHS Cornwall declares critical incident as flu cases quadruple and experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead

Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office in place for ice and snow
Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office in place for ice and snow. Picture: Getty

Due to the freezing temperatures, the RSPCA has warned households that antifreeze and salt can be poisonous to pets

“Pets die every year from accidental poisonings from antifreeze spills and leaks, as well as from leaking water coolant from cars, but most of these deaths are avoidable,” the RSPCA said.

The animal charity urged drivers to check their cars to make sure they were not leaking water coolant and to keep antifreeze in sealed and labelled containers, away from pets.

The RSPCA also reminded dog owners to wash their pet’s paws if they have walked though areas gritted with rock salt.

“If you think any animal has ingested rock salt, call a vet immediately,” the charity said.

“Signs can be non-specific and a blood test will be required to check the blood sodium concentration. Never attempt to induce vomiting; only a vet should do this.”

Three less severe warnings are in place across much of England and Wales for the majority of the weekend up until Monday afternoon.

The Met Office added fresh warnings for Eastern Scotland on Saturday morning, lasting from 09:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday and covering an area from Inverness down to Dundee and Edinburgh.

National Highways warned a "spell of disruptive snow" would spread across southern and central parts of the road network on Saturday night.

Road users in England's north were warned up to 25cm of snow could hit parts of the network including the A66 Old Spittal, A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 at Windy Hill.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said some "significant accumulations" of snow are possible in parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England, and the additional factor of strengthening winds could lead to drifting of lying snow.

Walkers in the Pentland Hills, Balerno, Edinburgh
Walkers in the Pentland Hills, Balerno, Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

He continued: "There is a risk of freezing rain across parts of the Midlands and northern England, but especially Wales, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places.

"As the super-cooled rain droplets hit the surface they instantly freeze, covering everything in a layer of ice, making it extremely dangerous."

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

Three-day weekend snow warning issued for England, Wales and parts of Scotland

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued cold weather health alerts for all of England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Dr Dave continued: “Stay as warm as possible by heating your home, or the rooms you’re using, to 18 Celsius if possible, and wear multiple thin layers of clothing.

"Having regular hot drinks and meals will also help, and if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls, avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoor conditions. Make sure you have sufficient food and any repeat medication so that you can cope if you’re unable to leave the house.

“During this period, it is really important to check in on family members, friends and relatives who may need additional support. Prolonged periods of cold weather can often mean that some people feel isolated in their home.

“They may need help with food shopping or picking up a prescription, or they may just need a chat and to see a friendly face.”

Deputy chief forecaster Dan Holley said temperatures would remain below average with some areas struggling to get above freezing for several days.

Further weather warnings could be issued for the start of next week.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Headshot of Costas Simitis

Former Greek prime minister Costas Simitis dies aged 88

The boy was lost in the wilderness for five days.

'A true miracle': Boy, 7, found after wondering 'lion-infested' wilderness in Zimbabwean park for five days

The parents of one of the victims attend a vigil in their son's honour

New Orleans mourns victims of New Years terror attack as hundreds gather to 'celebrate life'

Shrek and Donkey in Shrek 2

Donkey that inspired Eddie Murphy's iconic Shrek character dies aged 30

Trump Transition

Donald Trump appears with Italian prime minister at his Florida club

Candles and flowers left in tribute

New Orleans mourns truck attack victims with tears and dance

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza

Tragic 'cause of death' of Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena revealed after he's found dead at LA home

The Home Secretary has defended Jess Phillips after Elon Musk said she "deserves to be in jail."

Home Secretary hails Jess Phillips as 'fearless and formidable' after Elon Musk slams her over grooming gangs inquiry

NHS app

NHS app upgrade to give patients more choice over treatments as Labour makes bid to cut waiting times

South Korea Martial Law

South Korean protesters brave cold to demand Yoon arrest as deadline looms

Washington Post Cartoonist Resigns

Washington Post cartoonist quits after sketch of Bezos bowing to Trump rejected

NPS employees salute the hearse

Jimmy Carter’s coffin travels to Atlanta as 39th US president’s funeral begins

Wildlife photographer Chris Golightly snapped a group of men assaulting a deer in a Nottingham park

Shocking moment men assault wild stag in park by slapping it and pulling on its antlers

The US Presidential Medal of Freedom has been formally given to U2 frontman Bono and actor Denzel Washington.

US Presidential Medal of Freedom given to U2 frontman Bono and Denzel Washington

Now that the government's plans to send asylum seekers to Africa have been scrapped, redundancies will take place

Hundreds of contractor jobs to be cut following Labour scrapping the Rwanda asylum scheme

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer

Austrian Chancellor says he will resign after talks on forming government fail

Latest News

See more Latest News

A destroyed part of Gaza City as seen from southern Israel

Deadly Israeli air strikes pound southern Gaza

Police were called to a complex of flats in Gillender Street, east London on Friday afternoon

Man in his 30s dies after falling from block of flats in east London

Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office in place for ice and snow

Britain's big freeze grounds flights and causes travel chaos as heavy snow sees two major airports close runways
Tiarnán Trainor tragically passed away after being taken to Royal Victoria Hospital following a collision on Low Road, Kileavy in Co Armagh on January 2

Tributes paid to 'much loved and popular' boy after quad bike crash

Firefighters spray water on the Plaza Latina shopping centre

Hundreds of animals killed in Dallas shopping centre fire

The flag-draped coffin of former president Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter’s six-day state funeral begins with motorcade through Georgia

Bono, left, Hilary Clinton, Denzel Washington, are set to receive medals from outgoing president Joe Biden.

Bono, Denzel Washington and Hillary Clinton among those set to receive Biden’s Medal of Freedom award
Aubrey Plaza, right, and Jeff Baena.

Tragedy as Aubrey Plaza’s director husband Jeff Baena 'found dead at LA home' aged 47

A man fell from a height of 230ft off a Lake District mountain ridge, leading to his death.

Man plunges 230ft to death in horror fall from Lake District mountain ridge

Breaking News

William and Kate pay tribute to British man killed in New Orleans terror attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has announced her new reality TV series set to air on Netflix on January 15.

Meghan announces new reality TV series on Netflix

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News