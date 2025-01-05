Major UK airports reopen runways as Britain's big freeze brings travel chaos amid heavy snow and -11C temperatures

There is major travel disruption across the UK amid heavy snow. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

Manchester and Liverpool airports have reponed their runways following a morning of travel chaos caused by heavy snow.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Britain is battling freezing temperatures and heavy snow today, causing travel disruption across large parts of the UK.

The first amber warning for snow and rare freezing rain covering most of Wales and central England, including the Midlands and the north-west cities of Liverpool and Manchester, came into place at 6pm on Saturday to midday on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

Manchester airport told travellers it was experiencing "heavy snow" and working hard to clear runways "as quickly as possible".

"The safety of our passengers is our top priority, and we appreciate your patience during this time," the airport added.

ℹ️ Information for passengers due to travel from @manairport pic.twitter.com/Qfb3hzKbcg — Manchester Airport (@manairport) January 5, 2025

"Please check with your airline for the latest flight information and allow extra travel time today."We will update you as soon as possible. Thank you."

Leeds Bradford Airport told customers: "The runway is currently closed, our teams are working hard to clear snow and minimise the impact on flight schedules.

"Please contact your airline for the most up-to-date information regarding your flight. The long stay and car rental shuttle bus is currently postponed until at least 10am," it added.

"Some morning departures have been rescheduled to this afternoon.

"Affected customers will be notified directly by their airline."

Drivers in high-altitude areas, particularly the Cotswolds and Peak District, have been warned to take particular care.

Sport is also being impacted, with the League 2 fixture between Fleetwood and AFC Wimbledon being called off due to adverse conditions and safety concerns.

Manchester United's clash with Liverpool is due to take place at 4:30pm and looks set to go ahead despite extreme conditions.

A further meeting will be held at midday to make a final decision.

National Highways says a "number of collisions" have occurred on the M5 in both directions between Weston-super-Mare and Taunton in Somerset.

In a post on X, Wiltshire local police warned of a "long cold night" ahead and noted that the weather has "turned very quickly", "causing chaos all over the country".

Up to 40cm of snow is expected in some parts of the country. Picture: Getty

"Do not travel unless absolutely necessary," it says.

"Otherwise you could find yourself having a long cold night.

"The police force adds that roads are currently being closed in the region due to a high number of incidents."

Avon and Somerset Police is urging people to "only travel if necessary" due to "significant road disruption, particularly in parts of Somerset".

Amber snow and ice warnings start from 6pm this evening, through into Sunday for large parts of England and Wales



Stay tuned to the forecast and latest warnings https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs ⚠️@TheRAC_UK @NationalHways pic.twitter.com/upKkAbtjG5 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 4, 2025

The second warning for snow, covering most of northern England including Leeds, Sheffield and the Lake District, has been issued from 9pm on Saturday to midnight on Sunday.

Both of the warning areas can expect to see 3cm to 7cm of snowfall widely, while snow may mix with rain at times in lower-lying areas, the forecaster said.

Freezing rain, which occurs when rain instantly freezes upon hitting the ground, could cause "treacherous conditions in places" as temperatures plummet to -10C.

Temperatures have fallen as low as -8.6C and a man has died after falling 70m from a mountain ridge in the Lake District.

Power cuts are expected across the country, with stranded vehicles, train and air delays also likely.

Rural communities risk being “cut off” due to extreme weather with up to 30cm of snowfall expected in some areas, the Met Office warned.

Read more: Cold Weather Payment alert: Full list of postcodes to receive energy bill support as temperatures plummet

Read more: NHS Cornwall declares critical incident as flu cases quadruple and experts warn of 'dangerous' weekend ahead

Temperatures reach -10 C this weekend in some parts of the UK with Amber weather warnings issued by the Met office in place for ice and snow. Picture: Getty

Due to the freezing temperatures, the RSPCA has warned households that antifreeze and salt can be poisonous to pets

“Pets die every year from accidental poisonings from antifreeze spills and leaks, as well as from leaking water coolant from cars, but most of these deaths are avoidable,” the RSPCA said.

The animal charity urged drivers to check their cars to make sure they were not leaking water coolant and to keep antifreeze in sealed and labelled containers, away from pets.

The RSPCA also reminded dog owners to wash their pet’s paws if they have walked though areas gritted with rock salt.

“If you think any animal has ingested rock salt, call a vet immediately,” the charity said.

“Signs can be non-specific and a blood test will be required to check the blood sodium concentration. Never attempt to induce vomiting; only a vet should do this.”

Three less severe warnings are in place across much of England and Wales for the majority of the weekend up until Monday afternoon.

The Met Office added fresh warnings for Eastern Scotland on Saturday morning, lasting from 09:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday and covering an area from Inverness down to Dundee and Edinburgh.

National Highways warned a "spell of disruptive snow" would spread across southern and central parts of the road network on Saturday night.

Road users in England's north were warned up to 25cm of snow could hit parts of the network including the A66 Old Spittal, A628 Woodhead Pass and M62 at Windy Hill.

Met Office chief forecaster Jason Kelly said some "significant accumulations" of snow are possible in parts of Wales, the Midlands and northern England, and the additional factor of strengthening winds could lead to drifting of lying snow.

Walkers in the Pentland Hills, Balerno, Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA

He continued: "There is a risk of freezing rain across parts of the Midlands and northern England, but especially Wales, adding to the risk of ice and leading to some treacherous conditions in places.

"As the super-cooled rain droplets hit the surface they instantly freeze, covering everything in a layer of ice, making it extremely dangerous."

Dr Ananta Dave, Chief Medical Officer for NHS Black Country Integrated Care Board, said: “With more cold weather predicted over the next week, it’s important that everyone stays warm and continues to look out for those more vulnerable to the cold conditions.

“Cold weather can seriously affect your health, particularly for the elderly and very young children. As well as physical injuries from the increase in slips and falls due to the icy conditions, the drop in temperature can also affect your immune system.

“That’s why it’s also important that those with long-term conditions, such as heart disease, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and diabetes, take care of themselves in the cold weather as it can make some health problems worse."

Three-day weekend snow warning issued for England, Wales and parts of Scotland

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) also issued cold weather health alerts for all of England ahead of a week of low temperatures.

Amber alerts have been issued from 12pm on Thursday until January 8, meaning a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions, is likely, the UKHSA said.

Dr Dave continued: “Stay as warm as possible by heating your home, or the rooms you’re using, to 18 Celsius if possible, and wear multiple thin layers of clothing.

"Having regular hot drinks and meals will also help, and if you are at higher risk of cold-related illness or falls, avoid exposing yourself to the cold outdoor conditions. Make sure you have sufficient food and any repeat medication so that you can cope if you’re unable to leave the house.

“During this period, it is really important to check in on family members, friends and relatives who may need additional support. Prolonged periods of cold weather can often mean that some people feel isolated in their home.

“They may need help with food shopping or picking up a prescription, or they may just need a chat and to see a friendly face.”

Deputy chief forecaster Dan Holley said temperatures would remain below average with some areas struggling to get above freezing for several days.

Further weather warnings could be issued for the start of next week.