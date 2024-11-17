Met Office issues snow and ice warnings as first 'Arctic blast' of winter set to hit parts of the UK from this afternoon

17 November 2024, 13:26 | Updated: 17 November 2024, 13:37

The Met Office has issues a snow and ice warning across the UK
The Met Office has issues a snow and ice warning across the UK. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Shannon Cook

The UK is set to be hit with an Arctic blast as the Met Office issues a Yellow National Severe Weather Warning across the country.

The Met Office, which has issued weather warnings for snow and ice for parts of the country from this afternoon to Tuesday, has urged people to get their "woolly jumpers at the ready!" as "temperatures are set to drop next week with wintry weather on the way".

There is a yellow warning in place for snow and ice in northern Scotland from 4pm on Sunday until 11am on Monday.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow warning for parts of northern England and southern Scotland on Monday and Tuesday, with up to 20cm (around 8in) of snow possible on higher ground.

There is a small chance of up to 10cm (4in) of snow settling at lower levels, which could prove disruptive, forecasters said.

The warning covers much of southern Scotland and north-east England, parts of Yorkshire, and parts of north-west England, including Lancashire and Cumbria, and is in force from 10am on Monday until 10am on Tuesday.

Met Office meteorologist Ellie Glaiyser, in an online forecast, said it may be "quite a chilly start to the day" for many on Sunday and plenty of showers are set to hit, particularly across northern parts of Scotland in the afternoon.

She said: "Brighter spells across the very far south of England could see people enjoying a "quite pleasant" 11 or 12C in areas where there is sunshine and light winds.

But clouds, particularly across Northern Ireland, and northerly winds in Scotland mean afternoon temperatures are not set to reach much above 4-5C.

Post box in the snow UK
Post box in the snow UK. Picture: Alamy

By Monday there is a risk of some sleet and snow that could be disruptive, the forecaster says.

Ms Glaiyser said that with temperatures forecast to drop to zero "if not just below, particularly in some rural spots", particularly in the north there could be "quite a hard frost likely on Monday morning, and this could lead to some icy stretches".

She urged travellers to "take care during Monday morning's rush hour".

The sleet and snow is most likely to be falling over any high ground.

She added: "We could perhaps see up to 20 centimetres of snow across the Pennines and at lower levels it will mostly be falling as rain.

13th November 2024, London, UK An Early Start for Christmas in London Christmas fairs and lights march November 13th as the start of Christmas in Marylebone and as Spitalfields Market. Photo Credit: Roland Ravenhill/Alamy
13th November 2024, London, UK An Early Start for Christmas in London Christmas fairs and lights march November 13th as the start of Christmas in Marylebone and as Spitalfields Market. Photo Credit: Roland Ravenhill/Alamy. Picture: Alamy

"There is still a very small chance that we could see some sleet and snow perhaps causing some disruption during Monday afternoon to lower levels, but for the most part that sleet and snow (is) remaining over the high ground for parts of Scotland."

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has also issued a cold health alert covering the Midlands and North of England from Sunday morning through to 9am on Thursday.

It states that weather conditions are likely to have minor impacts on health and social care services, including increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and there is a greater risk to life of vulnerable people.

