Warning as thunderstorms move in across parts of UK following yellow weather alert from Met Office
1 September 2024, 08:37 | Updated: 1 September 2024, 09:19
Forecasters have issued warnings for thunderstorms and heavy showers expected on Sunday, affecting much of England and parts of eastern Wales.
These conditions could lead to localised flooding, travel disruptions, and hazardous driving conditions due to surface water.
There may also be delays to outdoor events, power cuts, and possible damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Residents in the affected areas should stay informed of the latest weather updates, take precautions, and be prepared for potential interruptions to their plans.
The warning from the Met Office lasts from 4am until 9pm on September 1.
So far, scattered showers are developing from the south and turning heavy and thundery in places.
In the North, it is currently staying dry and brighter - however storms clouds are expected to head northwards later on.
Meteorologists said there was a "small chance of flooding and disruption from heavy showers and thunderstorms" on Sunday in a few places, including power cuts.
"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds," a Met Office spokesman said.
They also said it could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, as well as cancellations to some train and bus services.
"A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop across parts of southern England on Saturday night, but by Sunday morning there is an increasing risk of more active and organised heavy showers and thunderstorms moving in to, or developing across, parts of southern England," the spokesman said.
"The risk of storms will then steadily transfer broadly northwards through the afternoon and into the early evening.
"The extent of these thunderstorms is very uncertain, and many places will miss them, but where they do occur, 30 to 40 mm of rain may fall in less than an hour with perhaps over 75 mm in one or two places, leading to a chance of flooding and disruption.
"Frequent lightning strikes and hail will be additional hazards, most likely across southern and central England."
What to expect
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
Summer has been cooler than usual in the UK with "slightly below average sun", the latest Met Office statistics show.
Rainfall has varied between regions but has been average.
A heatwave swept parts of the UK in September last year, with temperatures topping 30C somewhere in the country for seven consecutive days.
Stay safe in thunder and lightning
Before the thunderstorm
- Lightning can cause power surges, unplug any non-essential appliances if not already using a surge protector.
- Seek shelter if possible. When you hear thunder you are already within range of where the next ground flash may occur, lightning can strike as far as 10 miles away from the centre of a storm.
During the thunderstorm
- Telephone lines can conduct electricity so try to avoid using the landline, unless in an emergency
- If outside avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects
- Avoid activities such as golf, rod fishing or boating on a lake
- Be aware of metal objects that can conduct or attract lightning, including golf clubs, golf buggies, fishing rods, umbrellas, motorbikes, bicycles, wheelchairs, mobility scooters, pushchairs, wire fencing and rails. If you are in a tent, try to stay away from the metal poles
- If you find yourself in an exposed location it may be advisable to squat close to the ground, with hands on knees and with head tucked between them. Try to touch as little of the ground with your body as possible, do not lie down on the ground
- If you feel your hair stand on end, drop to the above position immediately
After the thunderstorm
- Avoid downed power lines or broken cables
- If someone is struck by lightning, they often suffer severe burns. The strike also affects the heart, so check if they have a pulse.