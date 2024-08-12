UK braces for hottest day of the year so far - as weather warnings issued by Met Office for thunderstorms

Heat health alerts are in place on what could be the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Get the sunglasses out! Temperatures could soar to as high as 35C in some parts of the UK today making it the hottest day of the year so far.

A surge of warm air sweeping in from Europe caused temperatures to rise significantly across much of the country on Sunday.

The Met Office has forecast that this heatwave could intensify further, with temperatures expected to peak between 34°C and 35°C on Monday.

According to Craig Snell, a forecaster at the Met Office, "It's going to be hot."

He explained that the weather will also bring a great deal of humidity, particularly to central eastern England, making conditions feel especially uncomfortable.

"Elsewhere," Snell noted, "it's still going to be warm and humid, but the hottest weather will be concentrated in central eastern England.

"Despite the soaring temperatures in many areas, the Met Office has also issued two yellow weather warnings for thunderstorms, which are expected to affect parts of northern England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

These warnings highlight the potential for sudden changes in weather conditions, even as other parts of the country continue to experience sweltering heat.

In terms of specific regions, London, East Anglia, and the Home Counties are expected to bear the brunt of the heatwave, with temperatures anticipated to reach as high as 33°C in London.

Meanwhile, other major cities like Manchester and Edinburgh will experience comparatively cooler, yet still warm, conditions, with highs of 26°C in Manchester and 21°C in Edinburgh.

The contrast between the heat in the southeast and the more moderate temperatures elsewhere underscores the variability of this weather system across the UK.

The hottest day of 2024 so far was 19 July, when temperatures reached a 31.9C in central London.

People enjoying the sunshine at Margate Beach, Kent. Picture: Getty

The UK Health Security Agency has said a yellow heat health alert is in place for the East and West Midlands, East of England, South East, West, North West and London until Wednesday morning.

The alert suggests the hot weather may have a minor impact on health and the social care sector.

The Met Office also recommended people keep curtains shut during the hottest part of the day and drink plenty of water.

