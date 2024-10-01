Washout to continue as wet weather persists across parts of the UK after heavy rain warnings

Young couple walking in the rain with umbrella up. Taking a wet weather walk on a hill while raining on a dull Autumn day in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Wet weather is set to persist across parts of the UK after heavy rain warnings expire.

A yellow alert covering eastern England came into force at 8am on Monday and will end at 3am on Tuesday, but rain is expected to continue in some areas.

Conditions will be split by a "west-east contrast", with north-west England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland set to "take the biscuit for bright blue skies", the Met Office said.

The UK should generally see a brief respite from the wet between Wednesday and Friday before the rain returns at the weekend, according to the forecaster.

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said: "For East Anglia, for the East Midlands and for London it's a dreary start (to Tuesday) - a lot of low cloud, persistent damp weather and a gusty wind making it feel cool.

"Wales, something a little brighter coming along but north-west England, western Scotland and Northern Ireland all take the biscuit for bright blue skies first thing."

He continued: "It's a real west-east contrast during Tuesday.

"The brightest spells will be in the west and most especially the North West, whilst the Midlands, parts of northern and eastern England will be plagued by low cloud, outbreaks of rain at times and a strong wind - particularly strong around the coastal part of eastern England.

"That's going to make it feel cold in the east, but in the west, where we do get some sunshine and lighter winds compared with the last couple of days, highs of 15C to 17C are likely."

The meteorologist said the UK can expect "more widespread fine weather" on Wednesday which will continue through Thursday and into Friday "before more rain at the weekend".

Provisional statistics published by the Met Office showed that some counties in the UK experienced more than 250% of their average rainfall in September, with six counties in England experiencing record levels.