Exact date stormy weather with 80mph winds to batter UK as low pressure to 'explosively' deepen as it crosses Atlantic

An area of low pressure is set to bring stormy weather to the UK. Picture: Met Office/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

An area of low pressure is set to bring stormy weather - including winds of up to 80mph - to the UK after it crosses the Atlantic Ocean.

The low pressure area will see jet stream winds approaching 200mph on Saturday as it crosses the Atlantic.

The Met Office said this area will then undergo "explosive" deepening as it nears the UK and Ireland on Sunday.

They added this will bring damaging winds, most likely in the northern and western areas through Sunday and possibly into Monday.

The forecaster said this could bring disruption and has warned motorists to be careful drving during high winds due to potentially "hazardous" conditions.

The Met Office added that a windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday.

A yellow weather warning for wind has also been issued from 3am on Sunday until Monday midday.

Across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and North West Wales there is an increased chance of some disruption.

A yellow weather warning is in place for Sunday for wind. Picture: MetOffice

They added that a period of strong south to southeasterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60 mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70 mph along exposed coasts and hills.

Winds will then likely turn southwesterly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland where gusts could potentially reach 70-80 mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65 mph in other parts of the warning area.

These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides may cause some disruption.

Winds of up to 70-80mph. Picture: Getty

The Met Office has offered advice for high winds including securing loose outdoor items such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds, and fences.

Ahead of possible pwer cuts, they also advised gathering torches and batteries, mobile phone power packs and other essential items.

"If you are on the coast, stay safe during stormy weather by being aware of large waves. Even from the shore large breaking waves can sweep you off your feet and out to sea.

"Take care if walking near cliffs; know your route and keep dogs on a lead. In an emergency, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard," they added.

Winds could reach 70-80mph in exposed areas, the Met Office has said. Picture: Alamy

Tony Wisson is a Deputy Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office and said: “This low-pressure system is not expected to develop until Friday near the coast of Canada, so at this stage there is still a lot of uncertainty about the strength and track of this system as it interacts with the jet stream over the weekend.

"It’s likely that parts of Ireland will see impacts from this before the UK though.

“At present, a windy period is expected across the whole of the UK on Sunday and into Monday, but across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Northwest England and North West Wales, there is an increased chance of some disruption.

“Initially a period of strong south to southeasterly winds will likely develop through Sunday morning, with gusts of 50-60mph possible in some inland areas, especially Northern Ireland and western Scotland, and perhaps up to 60-70mph along exposed coasts and hills.

“Winds will then likely turn southwesterly, with a period of especially strong winds possible during Sunday afternoon and evening in western Scotland, where gusts could potentially reach 70-80mph in exposed areas, and more generally 55-65mph in other parts of the warning area.

"These strong winds in conjunction with high spring tides, may cause some disruption.

"It’s likely that Sunday’s wind warning will be updated and refined as confidence increases, and more warnings for the rainfall that is expected is likely. It is therefore important people stay up to date with the latest forecast.”

Motorists have been warned against driving along exposed roads during high winds. Picture: Getty

'Hazardous'

RAC Breakdown spokesperson Alice Simpson said: “This latest bout of stormy autumnal weather is likely to make driving conditions hazardous this weekend, especially for drivers in the north and west of the UK.

“Strong winds will demand motorists keep a good grip of the steering wheel and allow plenty of space between themselves and the vehicle in front, so they are able to react quickly to whatever they see up ahead.

"We also strongly advise avoiding exposed routes, especially those close to coasts that are likely to see the biggest effects from the gusts and where particularly high spring tides could lead to some roads becoming flooded."