Half a month's worth of rain may hit parts of southern England as Storm Conall swoops in

27 November 2024, 00:30 | Updated: 27 November 2024, 00:41

Close up view of heavy rain falling on to a black brolly / umbrella.
Heavy rain will hit parts of southern England on Wednesday morning . Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Half a month's worth of rain may hit parts of southern England on Wednesday morning as Storm Conall swoops in.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Up to 50mm could fall across the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent, according to a yellow rain warning issued by the Met Office.

Around 15-20mm of rain is widely expected in the warning areas, which also cover London and the South West, while some places could get up to 30-40mm.

Some travel disruption and flooding of "a few homes and businesses" is likely.

The average rainfall for November in southern England is 87.1mm.

On the Isle of Wight, the average is 107.2mm, while it is 106mm in Sussex and 82.6mm in Kent.

It comes just days after Storm Bert left hundreds of homes flooded, turned roads into rivers and saw winds of more than 80mph.

A business owner clears flood water from his property at Billing Wharf, near the River Nene, Northamptonshire
A business owner clears flood water from his property at Billing Wharf, near the River Nene, Northamptonshire. Picture: Alamy

The latest storm, called Conall, is the third of the season and was named by the Dutch Weather Service, which along with the Met Office and Met Eireann in Ireland name storms so communication about severe weather is easier.

There were 93 flood warnings and more than 128 flood alerts still in place across the UK on Tuesday evening.

A severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, was still in place for Billing Aquadrome holiday park and the surrounding parks next to the River Nene in Northampton.

Chris Wilding, of the Environment Agency, said "significant flooding impacts" are probable in parts of Northamptonshire, with "minor" flooding on the River Severn.

Conditions are not expected to worsen in Yorkshire and the West Midlands over the next few days.

Additional minor river and surface water flooding is also "probable" in parts of the south and east of England from late on Tuesday and through Wednesday, Mr Wilding said.

The River Avon which has burst its banks and flooded nearby riverside properties
The River Avon which has burst its banks and flooded nearby riverside properties. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The major parties’ support all but guarantees the legislation will be passed by the Senate (PA)

Australian politicians pass bill that would ban young children from social media

A close-up of Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil’s Bolsonaro planned and participated in coup plot, police report alleges

The Pride Of Britain Awards 2024 - Arrivals

Oti Mabuse recalls 'hell' of watching newborn daughter kept in neonatal incubator after premature birth

Rescuers use an excavator as they search for victims at the site of an Israeli air strike that hit a building in Beirut

What both sides are saying about ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah

Paramilitary soldiers fire tear gas shells to disperse supporters of Imran Khan’s party during clashes in Islamabad

Authorities in Pakistan launch operation to clear Khan supporters from capital

LONDON, UK - APRIL 13, 2022: Entrance and sign for the Groucho Club in Dean Street, Soho

Soho's famous Groucho Club has licence suspended following claims 'serious crime' took place on premises

c

Starmer welcomes 'overdue' Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire announcement and calls for deal to be 'lasting political solution'

Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Israel and Hezbollah agree to ceasefire to end nearly 14 months of fighting

c

Strikes ongoing despite President Biden hailing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Beirut, Lebanon

Netanyahu says he supports ceasefire proposal with Lebanon’s Hezbollah

Kiena Dawes, 23, took her own life on a railway line ‘after suffering years of abuse’

‘I was murdered’: Young mother took her own life and left note accusing her ex of 'years of abuse,' court hears

Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

Netanyahu agrees to Lebanon ceasefire deal but warns of retaliation if Hezbollah attacks

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah is set to be approved ‘within hours’ as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu presents deal to his cabinet.

Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire due to be approved ‘within hours’ as Netanyahu presents deal to his cabinet

Smoke rises between buildings hit in Israeli air strikes in Tyre, south Lebanon

Israel bombards Beirut as leaders prepare to vote on ceasefire with Hezbollah

Trump Tariffs

Trump threatens to impose sweeping new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China

A

Terrorist who played 'important role' in radicalisation of Manchester Arena bomber freed from prison

Latest News

See more Latest News

William Coull, the man behind the disastrous Willy Wonka experience in Glasgow, has been charged with rape.

Creator of infamous Willy Wonka experience charged with rape

The third storm of the season is set to batter the UK this evening just days after the deadly Storm Bert caused massive flooding across England and Wales.

Brace for Storm Conall: South set to be hit overnight by third storm of the season

Elton John during the opening night curtain call for the new Elton John musical

Elton John reveals he 'can't see anything' as star unable to finish new album amid health battle
British troops have been drafted in to help the United States Air Force find out who is responsible for flying drones over three bases in England.

British troops deployed in hunt for whoever is behind drone flights over US air bases in the UK
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressing supporters at her swearing-in on October 1

Mexico suggests it would impose its own tariffs in retaliation at any Trump move

Mother pays tribute to 'beautiful' girl, 17, killed on M5 after fleeing from police car

Mother pays tribute to 'beautiful' girl, 17, killed on M5 after fleeing from police car

A Russian T-80 tank in the Donetsk region of Ukraine

Ukraine says Russian overnight blitz set new record for number of drones used

Labour MPs have called for paintings in Parliament to be more diverse to reflect a 'changing' Westminster.

Labour MPs call for Parliament paintings to show more diversity to reflect 'changing' Westminster
Aerial view of Vauxhall's main plant in Luton

Vauxhall to close Luton factory putting 1,100 jobs at risk

Israel has launched a massive airstrike on Beirut hours before a ceasefire could be signed.

Israel carries out airstrike on Beirut ahead of expected ceasefire deal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, (left) with a general-purpose machine gun (GPMG) during a visit to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards at Salisbury Plain, Wiltshire

Prince William dons camouflage gear as he joins army's live-fire sniper training

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News