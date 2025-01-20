Exact date 'weather bomb' set to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind and rain - bringing 'danger to life' from flying debris

20 January 2025, 14:27 | Updated: 20 January 2025, 14:50

A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week
A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Flaminia Luck

A "weather bomb" is set to batter parts of the UK with strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it arrives later this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings with a yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office.

There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris, the broadcaster has warned.

The first half of the week will be "benign" with grey, cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain for much of the country before the arrival of more unsettled conditions from Thursday January 23.

A yellow wind warning is in place from midnight on Friday to midday on Saturday and covers the whole of Northern Ireland and the western half of Scotland, including Glasgow.

Very strong south-easterly to south-westerly winds will see gusts reach 50 to 60mph inland and 70 to 80 mph along coastal areas.

Met Office Issues Amber Weather Warnings As Storm Darragh Sweeps The UK
Winds will be strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage, the Met Office has warned . Picture: Getty
Part of the roof of a residential building in Kinghorn is torn off by high winds
Winds could also cause structural damage. Picture: Getty

A "weather bomb" occurs when central pressure inside of a larger low pressure system falls at a rapid rate over 24 hours, creating a peak of violent winds that are strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage, according to the Met Office.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: "A very deep area of low pressure will bring a very unsettled, potentially disruptive, spell of weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

"Winds will begin to strengthen on Thursday night with the peak gusts forecast through Friday in Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

"The wind will also be accompanied by heavy rain bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.

"We have issued a yellow weather warning for wind, and with several days before the impactful weather, the forecast details are likely to be fine-tuned during the week, so stay tuned to your local forecast and keep up to date with Met Office warnings."

A yellow weather warning for wind covers Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland
A yellow weather warning for wind covers Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland. Picture: Met Office

'Explosive cyclogenesis'

Chris continued: “As the low develops over the Atlantic and interacts with the jet stream it will rapidly strengthen, a phenomenon called ‘explosive cyclogenesis’, where the central pressure of a low at latitudes in which the UK lies drops 24 millibars or more in 24 hours.

"This is forecast to happen on Thursday while the system is out over the Atlantic and it will be a mature feature by the time it reaches the UK.”

Read more: Family 'absolutely heartbroken' after 'much-loved' dad's body found in woods week after going missing - as four arrested

Read more: Schoolboy, 14, was killed using 'lengthy machetes' with youths attacking 'almost instantaneously' on Woolwich bus

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing the low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

An initial front will bring heavy rain eastwards on Thursday, with 20 to 30mm of rainfall likely across North Wales and north-west England, while some hill snow is possible over the Scottish mountains.

Yellow Warning Heavy Rain Forecast on UK motorway
Heavy rain is forecast as part of the yellow weather warning. Picture: Alamy
rain
20 to 30mm of rainfall is likely across North Wales and north-west England. Picture: Alamy

The "weather bomb" will develop while still out over the Atlantic on Thursday and will be "a mature feature" when it arrives in over the UK on Friday, Mr Almond said.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside the home, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any potential power cut.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and windy conditions once the previous system has weakened on Sunday.

There is the potential for a named storm or further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the forecaster added.

What should I expect?

  • Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
  • Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
  • Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
  • Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges may close.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer 'attacked pupils with hockey stick' aged 13 after being expelled for carrying knife

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Cecilia Sala is greeted by Giorgia Meloni

Journalist released in Iran ‘expected to be held longer’ and praises Musk role

Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display

British teenager, 19, suffers horrifying 'mass sexual assault' during 'nightmare' trip to Italy

Moment police catch smuggler with 18 guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Moment arms smuggler caught with 18 loaded guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Dr Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci among final pardons as Biden moves against potential retribution

The body of Kevin Coates has been found a week after going missing

Family 'absolutely heartbroken' after 'much-loved' dad's body found in woods week after going missing - as four arrested

United Nations Chief of Mission in Cyprus Colin Stewart stands between Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Leaders in ethnically divided Cyprus fail to reach deal on new crossing points

Joe Biden issued his anticipated preemptive pardons just hours before leaving office

Biden pardons Fauci, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley and members of January 6 committee to protect them from Trump

Melania Trump has launched her own 'meme coin.'

Melania Trump’s cryptocurrency valued at £1.4 billion just minutes after launching

Schoolboy, 14, was attacked by machete-wielding youths 'almost instantaneously' after spotting him on bus

Schoolboy, 14, was killed using 'lengthy machetes' with youths attacking 'almost instantaneously' on Woolwich bus

Axel Rudakubana, 18, has pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court to murdering three young girls in a knife attack

Attacker admits murdering three girls in knife rampage at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Man under water, with other bathes waiting behind him

Warm weather threatens Epiphany ice water plunges in Russia

The Chinese dignitary meets JD Vance

Chinese president’s envoy meets with Vance and Musk on the eve of inauguration

Ms Tice meets the Syrian leader

Mother of missing journalist Austin Tice says Trump team offered help in search

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police officers inspect a home for the elderly

Eight die in fire at home for the elderly in Serbia, state TV reports

Stevens died at just 10 years old.

Foster mum crushed boy, 10, to death by sitting on him after he threatened to call police to report child abuse
Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release

'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release
Body of missing Penny, 50, was found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Body of missing woman, 50, found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Joey Essex

Woman 'arrested for stalking Joey Essex' and threatening to ‘shoot the s***’ out of star's ex-girlfriend
Flowers placed at the scene of a mass killing in China

Two men executed in China over ‘revenge on society crimes’

Police investigating reported stalking of Gladiators star Apollo during filming

Police investigating 'worrying' stalking claims after Gladiators star Apollo 'harassed by woman on set'
Pope Francis delivers his blessing

Pope calls Trump’s plans of mass deportations ‘a disgrace’

The body was found in Woolwich, southeast London.

Woman, 43, beaten to death in London flat as police launch murder probe with suspect 'known to her'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News