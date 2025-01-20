Exact date 'weather bomb' set to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind and rain - bringing 'danger to life' from flying debris

A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week. Picture: Getty/Met Office

By Flaminia Luck

A "weather bomb" is set to batter parts of the UK with strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it arrives later this week.

Gusts of more than 80mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings with a yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office.

There could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris, the broadcaster has warned.

The first half of the week will be "benign" with grey, cloudy weather and outbreaks of rain for much of the country before the arrival of more unsettled conditions from Thursday January 23.

A yellow wind warning is in place from midnight on Friday to midday on Saturday and covers the whole of Northern Ireland and the western half of Scotland, including Glasgow.

Very strong south-easterly to south-westerly winds will see gusts reach 50 to 60mph inland and 70 to 80 mph along coastal areas.

Winds will be strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage, the Met Office has warned . Picture: Getty

Winds could also cause structural damage. Picture: Getty

A "weather bomb" occurs when central pressure inside of a larger low pressure system falls at a rapid rate over 24 hours, creating a peak of violent winds that are strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage, according to the Met Office.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: "A very deep area of low pressure will bring a very unsettled, potentially disruptive, spell of weather to the UK through Friday and into Saturday.

"Winds will begin to strengthen on Thursday night with the peak gusts forecast through Friday in Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

"The wind will also be accompanied by heavy rain bringing some unpleasant conditions to end the week.

"We have issued a yellow weather warning for wind, and with several days before the impactful weather, the forecast details are likely to be fine-tuned during the week, so stay tuned to your local forecast and keep up to date with Met Office warnings."

A yellow weather warning for wind covers Northern Ireland and the west of Scotland. Picture: Met Office

'Explosive cyclogenesis'

Chris continued: “As the low develops over the Atlantic and interacts with the jet stream it will rapidly strengthen, a phenomenon called ‘explosive cyclogenesis’, where the central pressure of a low at latitudes in which the UK lies drops 24 millibars or more in 24 hours.

"This is forecast to happen on Thursday while the system is out over the Atlantic and it will be a mature feature by the time it reaches the UK.”

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing the low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America, the Met Office said.

An initial front will bring heavy rain eastwards on Thursday, with 20 to 30mm of rainfall likely across North Wales and north-west England, while some hill snow is possible over the Scottish mountains.

Heavy rain is forecast as part of the yellow weather warning. Picture: Alamy

20 to 30mm of rainfall is likely across North Wales and north-west England. Picture: Alamy

The "weather bomb" will develop while still out over the Atlantic on Thursday and will be "a mature feature" when it arrives in over the UK on Friday, Mr Almond said.

The Met Office advised securing loose items outside the home, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any potential power cut.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and windy conditions once the previous system has weakened on Sunday.

There is the potential for a named storm or further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the forecaster added.

UK Weather turning increasingly unsettled through this week with wet and windy weather on the way.



More information in our press release 👇 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 20, 2025

What should I expect?