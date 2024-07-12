Brits face horror start to weekend as Met Office issues eight-hour thunderstorm warning

Brits face a weekend washout as thunderstorms hit the southwest. Picture: Alamy, Met Office

By Henry Moore

The Met Office has issued an eight-hour thunderstorm warning as Brits face a horror start to their weekend.

The warning, which begins at 1pm and lasts till 8pm on Friday, covers much of the southwest of England.

The Met Office warns: “Slow-moving thunderstorms and torrential downpours may bring disruption to travel and infrastructure.”

Its forecast for the day added: “Heavy showers in the southwest will ease through the evening.

"Staying cloudy as we head into the early hours, with some patchy rain. Turning chilly under any clear spells."

The office warns of potential travel delays and flooding as rain and thunder pummels the region.

A small risk of fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life is also present.

Unfortunately for Brits hoping for sunshine, this wet weather is likely to continue into next week.

The yellow warning covers much of the southwest of England. Picture: Met Office

The Met’s long-term forecast reads: “This period will most likely start with low pressure over the UK bringing some unsettled weather with showers and some longer periods of rain for some.

“This unsettled weather moving east or northeast across the country, with rain (most frequent in the northwest) or showers and some sunny spells (most frequent in the southeast) in-between at times.

“There is a chance that the end of next week may be more settled for many, with any unsettled conditions being confined to the far north and west.

“Thereafter, there are limited, if any, signs for more prolonged settled and warm weather, but winds are likely to stay fairly light overall with temperatures, particularly across the south, coming up to around the average for the of year.”

Rainy weather is expected to continue into next week. Picture: Getty

There is, however, a glimmer of hope for football fans hoping for sunshine when England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final this Sunday.

The Met is predicting temperatures of 24c with sunny spells throughout the day.

Its forecast reads: “Sunday will be dry for most with some warm sunshine by afternoon.”