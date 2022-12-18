Weather warnings as UK faces rare freezing rain and snow today, but temperatures on Monday could be as high as 14C

Weather warnings as UK faces rare freezing rain and snow, but temperatures expected to jump 15 degrees on Monday. Picture: Getty / Met Office

By Chris Samuel

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the UK as forecasters warn that freezing rain and snow could present a danger to life.

An amber warning for ice was put out for the north of England from 9am until 8pm with the office saying that freezing rain and snow could result in 2-3mm of ice on untreated surfaces.

The weather could lead to dangerous driving conditions, possible power cuts, and public transport problems.

Freezing rain describes when rain lands a very cold surfaces and freezes almost instantly, and the phenomenon is rare in the UK.

It can cause striking effects drops of rain spread out briefly before freezing, encasing surfaces with in a layer of clear ice.

Read more: Rishi Sunak brands union leader Mick Lynch 'the Grinch who wants to steal Christmas' as he slams 'cruelly timed' strikes

Read more: Kettering: Man charged with murders of NHS nurse and her two children

Yellow weather warnings are in place for fog, ice, snow and rain various other parts of the UK today, then a change is expected tomorrow.

On Monday maximum temperatures for daytime will be between from 11C to 14C, after the freezing temperatures seen over in recent days.

Frost-covered houses on December 16, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: "At the moment daytime temperatures are low single figures, and in places are staying below freezing under snow cover, so some areas are just a little bit below zero.

"But daytime temperatures by Monday, we're looking at across the UK highs of 11C to 14C, so around about 15 degrees certainly higher than they've been."

Tomorrow, Aberdeen could could see highs 12C or 13C, while the temperature in London could reach 14C as winds coming from the west or southwest overtake cold wind from the north.

Current Met Office weather warnings for today. Picture: The Met Office

Mr Petagna said that while it's not not unheard of to see these temperatures at this time of year, moving from very cold to very mild in a day or two is pretty unusual.

Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK, warned that the temperature increase could result in burst pipes.

He said: "The last thing we want is for people to experience further disruption as temperatures rise this weekend, putting many homes at risk of burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

Current Met Office weather warnings for tomorrow. Picture: The Met Office

"That's why we're urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions."

The warning came as residents were hit with flood water in Camden, north London, after a water main burst, flooding a street.

Around 60 firefighters were called to the the street in Swiss Cottage 2.50am yesterday morning, with many homes flooded and and around 20 residents led to safety to safety by firefighters, the London Fire Brigade said.