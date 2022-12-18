Weather warnings as UK faces rare freezing rain and snow today, but temperatures on Monday could be as high as 14C

18 December 2022, 09:18 | Updated: 19 December 2022, 08:01

Weather warnings as UK faces rare freezing rain and snow, but temperatures expected to jump 15 degrees on Monday
Weather warnings as UK faces rare freezing rain and snow, but temperatures expected to jump 15 degrees on Monday. Picture: Getty / Met Office

By Chris Samuel

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings for large parts of the UK as forecasters warn that freezing rain and snow could present a danger to life.

An amber warning for ice was put out for the north of England from 9am until 8pm with the office saying that freezing rain and snow could result in 2-3mm of ice on untreated surfaces.

The weather could lead to dangerous driving conditions, possible power cuts, and public transport problems.

Freezing rain describes when rain lands a very cold surfaces and freezes almost instantly, and the phenomenon is rare in the UK.

It can cause striking effects drops of rain spread out briefly before freezing, encasing surfaces with in a layer of clear ice.

Read more: Rishi Sunak brands union leader Mick Lynch 'the Grinch who wants to steal Christmas' as he slams 'cruelly timed' strikes

Read more: Kettering: Man charged with murders of NHS nurse and her two children

Yellow weather warnings are in place for fog, ice, snow and rain various other parts of the UK today, then a change is expected tomorrow.

On Monday maximum temperatures for daytime will be between from 11C to 14C, after the freezing temperatures seen over in recent days.

Frost-covered houses on December 16, 2022 in London, England.
Frost-covered houses on December 16, 2022 in London, England. Picture: Getty

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: "At the moment daytime temperatures are low single figures, and in places are staying below freezing under snow cover, so some areas are just a little bit below zero.

"But daytime temperatures by Monday, we're looking at across the UK highs of 11C to 14C, so around about 15 degrees certainly higher than they've been."

Tomorrow, Aberdeen could could see highs 12C or 13C, while the temperature in London could reach 14C as winds coming from the west or southwest overtake cold wind from the north.

Current Met Office weather warnings for today.
Current Met Office weather warnings for today. Picture: The Met Office

Mr Petagna said that while it's not not unheard of to see these temperatures at this time of year, moving from very cold to very mild in a day or two is pretty unusual.

Peter Jenkins, director of campaigns at Water UK, warned that the temperature increase could result in burst pipes.

He said: "The last thing we want is for people to experience further disruption as temperatures rise this weekend, putting many homes at risk of burst pipes due to freeze-thaw.

Current Met Office weather warnings for tomorrow
Current Met Office weather warnings for tomorrow. Picture: The Met Office

"That's why we're urging everyone to check their water pipes are well insulated now and to follow our simple tips to protect homes against weather conditions."

The warning came as residents were hit with flood water in Camden, north London, after a water main burst, flooding a street.

Around 60 firefighters were called to the the street in Swiss Cottage 2.50am yesterday morning, with many homes flooded and and around 20 residents led to safety to safety by firefighters, the London Fire Brigade said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Donald Trump should face criminal charges over US Capitol riot, investigating committee says

Bahamas FTX Bankman Fried Arrested

FTX founder’s hearing adjourned at request of his lawyer

Odhran O'Neill's death was confirmed by Clann Eireann GAC.

Body found in search for 22-year-old Northern Irish kayaker missing in Thailand

R Kelly Manager

R. Kelly manager sentenced to a year in prison for theatre threat

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London

Woman ‘caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home’

Slavery monument

Dutch leader apologises over Netherlands’ role in slave trade

Ichthyosaur

Mystery fossil site ‘could be ancient maternity ward’

Iran

Belgium warns its nationals to leave Iran amid arrests

Government to sue PPE firm linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone for £122m

Government to sue PPE firm linked to Tory peer Michelle Mone for £122m

Thailand ship

Thai navy searching for 31 missing sailors after ship sinks

FTX Bankruptcy

FTX founder expected to drop fight against extradition to US

Drone footage shows widespread celebrations taking place in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires

Incredible drone footage shows mass celebrations in Argentina's capital Buenos Aires following World Cup win

Gabrielle Hutchinson

Female security guard, 23, named as second victim of Brixton Academy horror crush

Canada shooting scene

Five dead and suspect killed in mass shooting in Toronto suburb

Amber Heard has settled her case with Johnny Depp

Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp after lawyers reach deal

Broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has issued an apology over Twitter following his column criticising Meghan Markle

Clarkson doesn't say sorry but admits 'putting foot in it' amid backlash over hateful comments about Meghan Markle

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Belfast publican has caused a stir on social media after it emerged he refused to serve a customer a glass of Coke at his Bittles bar.

Belfast publican causes social media stir after refusing to sell glass of Coke at bar renowned for its Guinness
Nicola Sturgeon brands Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle comments 'deeply misogynist' and 'horrible'

Nicola Sturgeon brands Jeremy Clarkson's Meghan Markle comments 'deeply misogynist' and 'horrible'
Steve Barclay was accosted by the mother of a sick child

Furious mother of sick child confronts health secretary Steve Barclay over NHS staff being 'worked to the bone'
Cyril Ramaphosa

South African President re-elected leader of ruling ANC party

The Government's Rwanda plan is lawful, the High Court has ruled

Controversial plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is lawful, High Court rules

Rail chiefs and unions have been slammed by commuters today for running no trains from more than 40 stations in London and the wider South even tough no strike action is being held.

Rail bosses and unions face commuter fury with no services from 40 stations, despite there being no strikes
Antti Kaikkonen

Finland’s defence minister takes paternity leave

Drone strike in Kyiv

Ukrainian capital Kyiv targeted in early morning drone attack

The four boys who died after falling through a frozen lake in Solihull have been named as Thomas Stewart,11, Jack Johnson, 10, Finlay Butler, eight, and Samuel Butler, six.

Four boys who fell into freezing Solihull lake died from drowning, inquest finds

Tiktok 'Medfluencers'

Anger as locum doctors boast about earning £17k a month while nurses use foodbanks and strike over pay

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Britain 'likely' to strike deals with more countries after Rwanda migrant plan ruled lawful
‘I’m done with you’ says Shelagh Fogarty after man says Jeremy Clarkson’s column on Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t violent’

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with feisty caller who believes Jeremy Clarkson's column 'wasn't violent'
Shelagh Fogarty

'Jeremy Clarkson is a circus ringmaster', caller claims

Christine Flack

Caroline Flack’s mother accuses Jeremy Clarkson of ‘firing up' dangerous hate with his comments about Meghan Markle
James O'Brien 19/12/22

Musk bought Twitter to 'say gross things without being called gross' says James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari 19/12/22

Caller ‘fed up’ with explaining racism to white people after Clarkson 'hateful' column

nick ferrari

Nick Ferrari delivers a brutal takedown of 'missing in action' Rishi Sunak

Former Tory MP ‘astonished’ that Sussexes will be invited to King Charles’ coronation

Former Tory MP ‘astonished’ that Sussexes will be invited to King Charles’ coronation

‘The government wants to frame migrants as criminals’ says campaigner

‘The government wants to frame migrants as criminals' campaigner tells Andrew Castle

James asks

James O'Brien: Why do we treat Ukrainian refugees differently from refugees who travel in small boats?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit