Weather warnings issued as Wales and Scotland brace for heavy rain

Heavy rain is expected to batter the west coast of the UK this weekend. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Heavy rain is expected to blast parts of Wales and Scotland this weekend, with weather warnings issued across the west of the UK.

An amber weather warning has been issued covering most of south Wales on from Friday night until Saturday evening.

Yellow alerts have also been placed across most of the west coast, with heavy downpours due in parts of Cumbria and across southern Scotland.

The Met Office warned there that delays and cancellations to train and bus services in south Wales is likely, as well as difficult driving conditions and possible road closures.

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for rain across the UK this weekend. Picture: PA Images

There is "a good chance" some communities could be cut off due to flooding, the agency added, which could affect hundreds of businesses.

The downpour will start on Friday evening and spread northwards across much of the UK over the course of Saturday.

Yellow weather warnings will lift in the early hours of Sunday morning, with some showers still expected across the day which are likely to cause disruption.

Sunday will bring further outbreaks of rain across western and central areas which is likely to cause further disruption.