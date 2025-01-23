Millions receive an emergency alert to phones after Met Office issues red danger to life warning for wind

23 January 2025, 18:43 | Updated: 23 January 2025, 19:16

Millions have received an emergency alert to their mobile phones after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind
Millions have received an emergency alert to their mobile phones after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Millions of people in Scotland and Northern Ireland have received an emergency alert to their mobile phones after the Met Office issued a red danger to life warning for wind.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Cabinet Office alert at around 6pm on Thursday in response to Storm Eowyn was the largest real-life use of the emergency system to date.

It comes as all trains across the country will be suspended, hundreds of schools will close and police have warned people not to travel in the areas affected by a rare red warning issued for parts of Scotland on Friday.

Forecasters warn gusts of up to 100mph during Storm Eowyn could result in flying debris and pose a danger to life, and people are urged to stay indoors.

The Cabinet Office alert meant compatible mobile phones made a loud siren-like sound and was sent to 22 council areas in Scotland:

  • Clackmannanshire
  • Falkirk
  • Fife
  • Stirling
  • Dumfries & Galloway
  • East Lothian
  • Edinburgh
  • Midlothian Council
  • Scottish Borders
  • West Lothian
  • Argyll and Bute
  • East Ayrshire
  • East Dunbartonshire
  • East Renfrewshire
  • Glasgow
  • Inverclyde
  • North Ayrshire
  • North Lanarkshire
  • Renfrewshire
  • South Ayrshire
  • South Lanarkshire
  • West Dunbartonshire

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: "The Met Office has issued a red warning for wind on Friday January 24, meaning there is a danger to life across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

"In light of the deteriorating weather conditions and associated disruption, and in consultation with the Scottish Government and Northern Ireland Executive, the Cabinet Office will issue emergency alerts early this evening to people affected by the warnings in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

"The emergency alert system will send a message to every compatible mobile phone in the areas at most risk, containing information about the weather warnings and guidance on how to stay safe."

Screengrab of the red weather warning text sent to mobile phones in Northern Ireland
Screengrab of the red weather warning text sent to mobile phones in Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area, while train operator ScotRail said all services will be suspended across Scotland on Friday due to safety concerns.

The Met Office red warning runs from 10am to 5pm and covers the central belt including Glasgow and Edinburgh, stretching north on the west coast to Jura in Argyll and Bute and south to Stranraer in Dumfries and Galloway.

Schools and nurseries across Scotland will be closed, except in five council areas.

Orkney and Shetland councils have no plans to close schools, while Aberdeenshire said some would close, Aberdeen City Council said on Thursday afternoon said no decision had been taken and head teachers will decide on closures in Highland Council.

Forecasters said the conditions bring a "risk of significant disruption to transport and power supplies as well as dangerous conditions outdoors", with "very dangerous" driving conditions because of fallen trees and other debris.

They also warned of the potential for damage to buildings and homes.

London is currently at risk of tornado-style winds
London is currently at risk of tornado-style winds. Picture: Alamy

In a statement posted on X, ScotRail said: "With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, we will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland during #StormEowyn.

"All ScotRail services are suspended on Friday January 24.

"We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services and no alternative transport will be available."

Police Scotland Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan said: "Our advice to any road user is not travelling, and that's really the message we want to get across today.

"It's really unusual for us to have a red weather warning and that advice is in place for the duration of that warning."

In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, First Minister John Swinney said: "The storm could bring winds up to 100mph.

"The Met Office advice is clear, the potential impacts include danger to life, structural damage to property and transport and power disruptions.

"We have to be clear, people should not travel.

"Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe."

It is understood Mr Swinney will chair a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room - Scotland's answer to Cobra - on Thursday afternoon, with an update likely later in the day.

Mr Swinney's planned visit to the A&E department at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Friday has been cancelled because of the forecast.

The Scottish Parliament itself will be closed all day on Friday because of the storm, with only essential staff on site.

Scotland's Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop warned of "widespread disruption to the transport network".

She said: "I would urge people to follow police advice and avoid travel in the area affected by the red warning for wind. If you do need to travel, your journey is likely to be badly disrupted and there will likely be cancellations to rail, ferry and air services."

A woman holds on to her broken umbrella as she has a walk on the beach in Brighton
A woman holds on to her broken umbrella as she has a walk on the beach in Brighton. Picture: Getty

West coast ferry operator CalMac cancelled all services across its network.

Forecast winds of 80mph around the Forth bridges would close the Forth Road Bridge, road management firm Bear Scotland said.

The Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge would be closed to high-sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes in these circumstances.

The National Trust for Scotland said many of its attractions would be closed on Friday and Saturday and Historic Environment Scotland said several castles will close, including Edinburgh and Stirling.

The whole of the UK is covered by at least one yellow weather warning on Friday, with warnings for snow, wind and rain in place, as it braces for the impact of the fifth named storm of the season.

An amber warning covers the south of Scotland and most of the central belt from 6am on Friday until 9pm.

A yellow wind warning is also in place for the whole of Scotland throughout Friday, and a yellow warning for snow covering much of the country runs from 3am until noon.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Marr

'What punishment is enough?' Andrew Marr reflects on 52-year sentence of 'girl hating sadist' Axel Rudakubana

This is the moment the Southport killer's father tried to stop him going to his old school

Moment Southport killer's dad stops him going to old school after buying knives - a week before dance class murders

Inside the Southport killer's home

Inside Southport killer's bedroom: Chilling photos show triple murderer Axel Rudakubana's weapons cache

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Alice Dasilva Aguiar and Bebe King

Southport murder victims parents speak of 'lifetime of grief' after an act of 'pure evil'

Axel Rudakubana

How Axel Rudakubana descended into murderous rampage: Full timeline of Southport attack as killer jailed

Rudakubana was captured on CCTV moments before the shocking attack in Southport

Moments before murder: Chilling footage from taxi shows Southport killer minutes before stabbing three girls to death

Merseyside Police Chief Constable Serena Kennedy

Read in Full: Merseyside chief constable Serena Kennedy reacts to Southport killer's sentence

The sentence was passed in Rudakubana's absence, with the judge declaring: "I will not continue to have these proceedings disrupted”

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana 'likely to die in jail' as he's sentenced to 52 years for the murder of three girls

Police were called to Percy Road, Seacombe, last November

Man and woman charged with murder after death of three-month-old baby found unresponsive

A 16-year-old boy was arrested outside the Inverclyde Islamic Centre in Greenock, western Scotland

Boy, 16, arrested outside mosque under Terrorism Act

Clarke was found in possession of a Soviet-era style AK-47 assault rife and ammunition

Man jailed after being caught with loaded AK-47 assault rifle and 30 rounds of ammunition

Leanne Lucas, 35, was teaching in Southport at the children's Taylor Swift dance class on July 29

Southport attacker 'targeted us because we were vulnerable and easy prey,' admits dance teacher Leanne Lucas

Rachel Reeves

Labour to soften non-dom tax changes after mass exodus of millionaires from UK revealed

Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted over the death of a woman in Plymouth

Police release image of ‘armed and dangerous’ man, 53, being hunted over death of woman in Plymouth

d

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have both been nominated for Oscars

Wicked duo Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande get Oscar nominations - see the full list of Academy Award hopefuls

Latest News

See more Latest News

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Sainsbury's has announced plans to axe 3,000 jobs

Sainsbury's to cut 3,000 jobs and close in-store cafes

Lynn Ban attends the 'House On Fire' New York Premiere

Singaporean Bling Empire star Lynn Ban dies weeks after ski accident

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana should 'rot in jail', a victim's parent has said.

Southport killer Axel Rudakubana told police 'I'm so glad they're dead' after murdering three girls
The attack happened in a warehouse in Croydon

Horror as four taken to hospital after shocking knife attack at warehouse in South London

South of France , Province , Club Med Opio , swimming pool with loungers & grey gray rain clouds

Couple who sued over 'stale hotel croissants' on Provence getaway awarded £4k damages by judge
'I'd build a fourth runway at Heathrow,' says Michael Gove

'Build, baby, build': Michael Gove says he'd green light 'fourth runway at Heathrow,' as Reeves' plans divide Labour
Axel Rudakubana is being sentenced for the murder of three girls in the Southport knife rampage

LIVE: Southport murderer Axel Rudakubana jailed for life with minimum of 52 years

A rare red weather alert has been issued warning of danger to life

Rare red ‘danger to life’ weather alert issued ahead of Storm Éowyn

Police officers stand in lines to stop the at Whitehall in London.

Met Police out of special measures after boosting performance despite 'failing in almost every area' just 5 months ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has received an apology and 'substantial' damages (file image)

Prince Harry awarded 'substantial' damages as he settles privacy lawsuit against publishers of The Sun
Prince Harry attends Lord's Cricket Club to mark the expansion of the Coach Core sports coaching apprenticeship programme. The Prince, a club patron.

Prince Harry and The Sun's publisher 'very close' to settlement, High Court told

Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News