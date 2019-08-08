UK Weather Forecast: Britain To Be Battered By Storms And 50mph Winds

Weather warnings are in place across Britain as the country is set for a weekend of wind and rain.

A yellow weather warning is in place on Friday for the majority of the UK with heavy showers or thunderstorms expected to bring disruption. Some places could get more than two inches of rain.

That heavy rain on Friday will give way to gale-force winds over the weekend, with gusts reaching 50mph.

Weather warnings across the UK this weekend. Picture: Met Office

Claire Nasir from the Met Office said: "A weather warning is in place all the way across the country on Friday for the heavy rain.

"Then there will be strong winds across England and Wales on Saturday, with gusts up to 50mph. We could also see some thunderstorms. There is a weather warning in place in Scotland and Northern England.

"Sunday is looking like a quieter day. There may be some showery rain around, but also some drier weather, but also some sunshine and the winds will slowly ease."

UK Weather Forecast: Friday

Heavy rain for Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, with thundery showers for the rest of the country.

UK Weather Forecast: Saturday

Cloudy with rain in the north but bright with heavy showers in the south. It's going to be very windy with gales possible, especially in the south.

Revellers trying to get home from the cancelled Boardmasters Festival. Picture: LBC

One victim of the poor weather forecast was the Boardmasters festival in Newquay, Cornwall, which was cancelled yesterday. Wu-Tang Clan, Florence + The Machine and Foals were due to play, but organisers said they couldn't guarantee the safety of fans due to the expected high winds.

Organisers of the festival said: "We sincerely regret the disappointment to fans, and apologise for any disruption caused to local businesses.

"The safety of you, the fans and attendees, as well as performers and crew comes first."