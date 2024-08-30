Weight-loss drug Ozempic hailed as 'fountain of youth' as tests suggest it can also 'slow the clock on ageing'

30 August 2024, 23:25

Ozempic has been hailed as a 'fountain of youth'
Ozempic has been hailed as a 'fountain of youth'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The weight-loss drug Ozempic has been called a "fountain of youth" after tests suggested it could have a much wider use.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A series of research projects presented at a scientific conference on Friday suggested that the drug, known scientifically as semaglutide, could have "far-reaching benefits beyond what we initially imagined."

Ozempic was shown to reduce the levels of inflammation in the body, regardless of whether the person taking it lost weight.

Inflammation is linked to several serious health conditions, such as cancer, arthritis, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s - and some researchers believe that Ozempic could be used to treat these.

The drug has already been shown to reduce the risk of dying from heart attacks and strokes by 20%.

Read more: Ozempic maker 'very optimistic' after revealing new weight loss pill twice as effective as existing jabs

Read more: Game-changing ‘new statin’ Ozempic slashes risk of heart attack and stroke in ‘biggest breakthrough in 30 years’

Tom Swarbrick debates the use of weight loss jabs

But researchers from Harvard and Yale also believe that the drug could stop kidney disease and heart failure, cut high blood pressure and slash the risk of dying from Covid by a third.

Ozempic is already used in the NHS to combat diabetes, and experts suggested that it should now be treated as a "multi-purpose drug” that "protects against a broad spectrum of health threats"

Harlan Krumholz, a Yale professor, said: "We talk about this epigenetic clock…could this actually slow the clock down?

"Is it a fountain of youth…? I would say if you’re improving someone’s cardiometabolic health substantially, then you are putting them in a position to live longer and better," he said, as reported by the Times.

Ben Kentish reflects on 'what our ancestors would think' on weight loss jabs

Mr Krumholz, who edits a journal that published several of the new papers on Ozempic, said that the fact that the drug reduces inflammation independently of weight loss benefits was important.

He said: "We know that obesity itself can raise your levels of baseline inflammation in your body. These drugs are somehow quieting inflammation, there’s something going on with the immune system.

"The benefit is broad… there’s not a group that doesn’t seem to be benefiting."

Mr Krumholz added: "“This is an anti-obesity medication, but honestly you could just think about it as a health promotion medication".

Caller shares her experience with weight loss jabs

The drugs have several possible side-effects, including some serious issues such as pancreatitis, which can be deadly.

But John Deanfield, a professor of cardiology at University College London, said that the possibilities were "incredibly exciting".

He said: "You might be able to alter the outcome for a whole set of diseases of ageing we’d all like to avoid. They stop being weight-loss drugs, with all of the controversy about lifestyle drugs, and they become drugs that will target diseases."

Meanwhile Professor Bryan Williams, chief scientific and medical officer at the British Heart Foundation, said: "It’s important to remember that they won’t suit everyone.”

He added: "While the pace of research into these relatively new drugs is exciting and the evidence base rapidly evolving, it’s too early to hail them a miracle treatment for heart conditions.

"There remains much more to understand and scientists are still unpicking the mechanisms that are driving the benefits seen in these studies."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Dr Mark Chavez outside court

Doctor charged over death of Friends star Matthew Perry appears in court

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's X to be blocked in Brazil amid legal row

Elon Musk looking pensive

Social media platform X blocked in Brazil in row over legal representative

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of an F16 fighter jet earlier this month

Zelenskyy fires Ukraine's air force chief after F16 jet downed in fatal crash

Volodymyr Zelensky sitting in an F16

Zelensky sacks head of Ukraine’s air force four days after loss of F16 fighter

Elon Musk looking pensive

Judge orders suspension of social media platform X in ongoing legal row

Well Fargo office in Tempe, Arizona

Woman found dead in office cubicle four days after arriving at work

A doctor checking a boy with mpox

Mpox outbreaks in Africa could be halted within six months, says health chief

Keir Starmer

Labour-era hires to senior civil service positions to be investigated, as government denies 'cronyism' claims

Oasis have issued a warning about tickets being resold for high prices

Oasis issues warning to touts as pre-sale tickets re-listed for £10,000, ahead of Saturday's general release

Director and cast of the movie The Apprentice posing for the cameras

The Apprentice movie set for release before US presidential election

Russian Aleksandr Gorbunov and Nasa’s Nick Hague, Zena Cardman and Stephanie Wilson

Nasa cuts crew so that stranded astronauts can return on SpaceX flight

Stephen and Kathy Burch were killed in the crash

Tributes to 'popular and good-humoured' vicar and wife killed while walking along pier in Anglesey horror car crash

Patricia Araujo was last seen on Monday

Woman, 26, found four days after 'vanishing' at Notting Hill Carnival

Matthew Perry

Doctor charged in connection with Matthew Perry’s death to appear in court

Artem Chigvintsev at an awards ceremony

Strictly star Chigvintsev charged with domestic violence in California

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jess Phillips, speaking at a different event earlier in August

Labour minister Jess Phillips 'claims she was given quicker treatment in A&E because she supports a Gaza ceasefire'
Ukrainian air force F16 fighter in flight

US experts to help investigation into how Ukrainian F16 fighter crashed

Reverend Stephen Burch and his wife Katherine were killed in the collision

Retired vicar and his wife killed along with driver, 81, when Audi crashed near pier in North Wales
Pava LaPere's family at her vigil

Man admits murder of tech start-up entrepreneur whose killing shocked city

Noel Gallagher and Anais Gallagher.

Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais hits out at 'ageism and misogyny' among Oasis fans over reunion tickets
Rescue divers on a ship

Italian prosecutors widen probe into sinking of superyacht

Manhunt underway as police search for escaped prisoner Martin Jackson as public told 'do not approach'

Manhunt underway as police search for escaped prisoner as public told 'do not approach'

An unexploded bomb

Czech explosive experts detonate wartime bomb found at major chemical plant

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

Bayesian yacht captain claims he 'did everything he could' to save passengers and 'abandoned no one’ as he leaves Italy
Angela Rayner in Ibiza

Raving Rayner: Deputy PM spotted dancing in DJ booth at Ibiza nightclub as crowds go wild

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

File photo of William and Harry from 2017

Harry and William 'spotted together at uncle's funeral' but 'did not talk to each other'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit