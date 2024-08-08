'We'll be back': Jack Black says Tenacious D will return despite Trump joke controversy

Tenacious D made a remark about Trump's assassination attempt. Picture: Getty

By Charlie Duffield

Jack Black has revealed that Tenacious D, his comedy rock due with longterm friend Kyle Bass, will carry on despite the controversy caused by a joke Gass said, about the attempted assassinated of Donald Trump.

At the Los Angeles premiere for his new action film Borderlands this week, Black said: "I love Tenacious D...We had to take a break, but I love the D.

"Everybody takes a break sometimes. We'll be back."

Previously, Black said that "all future creative plans [for Tenacious D] are on hold" in response to the backlash to Gass's joke.

During a recent concert in Sydney in July, Gass shared his birthday wish: "Don't miss Trump next time".

It was in response to a rally which took place, during which a shooter fired at the former President, but just grazed Trump's ear, in an attempted assassination.

The remark prompted amusement in the audience, however afterwards, Australian federal senator Ralph Babet said the band should be removed from the country.

In a letter, the senator wrote: “Tenacious D should be immediately removed from the country after wishing for the assassination of Donald Trump at their Sydney concert.

“I condemn in the strongest possible way the call to political violence by Tenacious D in Sydney on Sunday.

"To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form.

"This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President.”

The band cancelled the rest of their tour, and Gass issued an apology for the "severe lack of judgment."

He said: "The line I improvised on Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake.

"I don't condone violence in any kind, in any form, against anyone."

Black said he was "blindsided" by what was said at the show on Sunday.

"I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form”.

There was another backlash against Black who was pictured by some to have turned his back on Gass, a friend and collaborator for over thirty years.

When speaking at the Borderlands premiere, Black said: "We're friends. That hasn't changed. These things take time sometimes...And we'll be back when it feels right."

Borderlands is a live-action adaptation of the video game of the same name directed by Eli Roth.

Black appears as the voice of a smart robot named Claptrap, alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart.