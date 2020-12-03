Breaking News

Welsh Ambulance Service declares critical incident amid 'high level of demand'

3 December 2020, 16:45 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 16:51

File photo: The Welsh Ambulance Service has this afternoon declared a critical incident
File photo: The Welsh Ambulance Service has this afternoon declared a critical incident. Picture: PA

By Megan White

The Welsh Ambulance Service has declared a critical incident because of a high level of demand, particularly in South East Wales.

The service said as a result, some patients may wait longer for help, while others could be advised to make alternative arrangements if their call is not life-threatening, including making their own way to hospital if necessary.

The Trust is asking the public to call 999 only for serious and life-threatening emergencies.

Lee Brooks, the Trust’s Director of Operations, said: “There are actions underway to deal with this demand, but we really need the public to work with us on this.

“Please only call 999 if it’s a serious or life-threatening emergency – I’m talking cardiac arrest, chest pain or breathing difficulties, loss of consciousness, choking, catastrophic bleeding, etc.

“If it’s less serious, then we need you to think about the alternatives available to you, including using our 111 Wales online symptom checkers or seeking advice from your GP or pharmacist.

“As always, we’ll be dealing with patients in order of clinical priority, so the sickest patients will be seen first.

“If your call is less urgent, you may wait longer for help, or be asked to make an alternative arrangement, including making your own way to hospital if necessary.

“We’re hopeful that the actions we’ve put in place will start to take effect in the next couple of hours, but until then, help us help you and only call us if it’s a genuine emergency.”

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sudan Ethiopia

Ethiopian forces said to block refugees from entering Sudan

Greece Acropolis

New lift and pathways to open Acropolis to disabled visitors

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong (left) and lawmaker Ted Hui (right) demonstrate in solidarity with ongoing pro-democracy protests in Thailand

Pro-democracy Hong Kong activist plans move to Britain in exile
A member of the National Guard assisting at a Covid-19 mobile testing location in Auburn. Maine (Robert F. Bukaty/AP)

Record daily death toll in US as coronavirus cases surge

Sidney the sheep was filmed by stunned workers at the Premier Inn in Holyhead

Sheep becomes 'talk of the town' after being filmed waiting for a lift inside a hotel
A Rohingya refugee woman who is among those being moved to an island called Bhasan Char cries outside a transit area (Shafiqur

Bangladesh relocating Rohingya refugees to isolated island

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Covid Vaccine: LBC listener's questions answered

Covid-19 Vaccine: Your questions answered by experts│ Watch in full
Specialist freezers and fridges are used to store many vaccines

What is the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine storage temperature and how will the UK store it?
The coronavirus vaccination could be one of the first RNA immunisations

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine: What is RNA and how does it work?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Covid vaccine side effects are going to be very rare, if any at all'

'Covid vaccine side effects will be very rare, if there's any at all': top immunologist
Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'

Sadiq Khan accuses Gavin Williamson of spreading 'jingoistic nonsense'
'UK got the vaccine first because we're a much better country,' says Williamson

Gavin Williamson tells LBC ‘UK got vaccine first because we're a much better country’
Former easyJet CEO explains why the airline opposed Brexit

Former easyJet CEO explains why the airline opposed Brexit

The caller told Iain he thought people were "idiots" for undermining the vaccine

Emotional caller sheds tears over 'idiots' doubting 'beautiful' vaccine
Cross Question with Iain Dale is live from LBC's Westminster studio at 8pm and you can watch it here.

Cross Question with Iain Dale | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London