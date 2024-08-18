Welsh beauty spot urges against weekend and summer visitors after influx of influencers

Visitors to a Welsh beauty spot have been urged not to come during the summer months and on weekends. Picture: Instagram/@adventurebambam & Alamy

By Will Conroy

Visitors to a Welsh beauty spot have been urged not to come during the summer months and on weekends since it has become overrun with influencers.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bannau Brycheiniog, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, has reportedly become a popular spot for social media content creators.

Pen Y Fan, the highest peak in south Wales, is a favourite for those wanting to post pictures from the mountain top, while others have posed in the region’s waterfalls in Ystradfellte, Powys.

Pen Y Fan, the highest peak in south Wales, is a favourite for those wanting to post pictures from the mountain top. Picture: Alamy

Visiters have come to pose infront of the region’s waterfalls in Ystradfellte, Powys. Picture: Alamy

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, about 30 miles north of Cardiff, attracts about 4 million visitors each year with the New York Times adding it to its list of the best places to visit in 2024.

The park’s authorities said they did not want to deter visitors but extra buses and guides had been needed to cope with the influx of visitors, especially during the summer months and on weekends.

“It’s just about balance. There is plenty of room at the park but it’s just during peak holiday season it’s really busy,” Helen Roderick, the park sustainable development officer, said.

“People can come at other times - like early in the morning or in September and October - and have the place to themselves.”

Read more: Idyllic Menorca village holds referendum for total ban on tourists

Read more: Spanish police confiscate tourist loungers and umbrellas - and charge £210 to get them back from police station

The park’s authorities said they did not want to deter visitors but extra buses and guides had been needed to cope with the influx of visitors. Picture: Alamy

Ms Roderick said they have had to put on extra “meet and greet staff” to deal with influencers turning up in their flip-flops and swimming costumes for a picture, not realising it’s a 40 minute hike.

“There has been an influx post-Covid and different people have discovered our park, through Instagram, and come ill-prepared for what they’re facing,” she said.

She said park authorities wanted the new visitors to adhere to what she described as “countryside morals”.

“They might want the Instragram shot but we want them to be a bit more sensible and treat the place with respect. We would discourage swimming - it’s not a beach. It’s just not the right place to do that.” Ms Roderick said.

Park authorities say influencers have visited in their flip-flops and swimming costumes for a picture, not realising it’s a 40 minute hike. Picture: Instagram/@adventurebambam

Park authorities have also had to cope with a rise in day hikers inspired by social media posts, who have been unprepared for the rapidly changing weather conditions.

Ms Roderick said locals enjoyed the boost to business brought by tourists but some have become frustrated by the congestion particularly after lockdown restrictions were lifted, with car parks and footpaths busy with visitors.

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park is looking at new ways to ease the environmental impacts on the park and there is now a bus taking tourists to the peak of Pen Y Fan for £1.

While further restrictions on cars in the park were also being considered, Ms Roderick said: “We would consider that [car ban] as a last resort.”

Last month, UK National Parks committed to halving their carbon emissions by 2030 and be net zero by 2050.