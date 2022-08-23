Welsh politician suspended after posting gun-toting picture to stop 'English people trying to cross the channel'

23 August 2022, 18:03 | Updated: 23 August 2022, 18:05

Jon Scriven, a Plaid Cymru representative on Caerphilly Council, was suspended by the party over the post and later apologised
Jon Scriven, a Plaid Cymru representative on Caerphilly Council, was suspended by the party over the post and later apologised. Picture: Facebook

By Lauren Lewis

A Welsh politician has been suspended and is being investigated by police after he posted a picture of himself on a beach in Wales holding a gun while commenting that he was making sure "there wasn't any English people trying to cross the channel".

Jon Scriven, a Plaid Cymru representative on Caerphilly Council, later deleted the post and has now apologised.

He has been suspended from the party while an investigation is carried out, Plaid has confirmed.

South Wales Police said it was "aware of a post on social media featuring a man brandishing what looks like a rifle at Ogmore-by-Sea".

Superintendent Michelle Conquer said: "An allegation of malicious communications has been reported to us and we are investigating the matter."

The post, which was uploaded by the Penyrheol councillor on August 8, said: "Ogmore-by-Sea tonight for a quick swim and make sure there wasn't any English people trying to cross the channel."

It has been accused of being "xenophobic" towards English people.

Read more: More than 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day in highest total since records began

Welsh Tory leader Andrew RT Davies tweeted on Monday that he was "speechless".

"This sort of xenophobic attitude is beneath us," he said.

He called on Plaid leader Adam Price not to "let another scandal rage on without decisive action".

It is possible Mr Davies was referring to the saga involving MP Jonathan Edwards who was suspended then readmitted into the Westminster party after receiving a police caution for assaulting his wife.

Welsh Liberal Democrats leader Jane Dodds MP said in a statement: "There is a clear implication of violence and xenophobia in this post.

"Whether or not it was intended as a joke or not, it is entirely inappropriate for an elected official to make such comments, when they should know better.

"With so much hate in politics the last few years we should be trying to build bridges, not stoke division further."

Read more: Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

Caerphilly Senedd member Labour's Hefin David tweeted: "Our society is facing huge challenges.

"We should be seeking to unite and address real concerns such as the cost-of-living crisis.

"Wrapping yourself in a flag and hating outsiders won't help a single person in need."

A day after the post was circulated on social media, Mr Scriven wrote on Facebook: "I would like to apologise for any offence caused by my now deleted Facebook post.

"It was ill-judged and I have apologised to the group leader Lindsay Whittle who has accepted my apology."

A Plaid Cymru spokesperson said: "Councillor Scriven's now deleted post was inappropriate and goes against Plaid Cymru's views and values.

"He was right to apologise for any offence caused.

"All Plaid Cymru elected representatives have a duty to uphold the highest standards. Councillor Scriven has been suspended pending an investigation."

Caerphilly County Borough Council has been contacted for comment.

Read more: More than 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day in highest total since records began

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The body of Lily Sullivan was found in Mill Pond, Pembroke, in 2021

Drunk man, 31, strangled teen and dumped her body in pond after she refused to have sex with him

Police release "shocking" footage of A23 collision

Lorry driver convicted of dangerous driving after “shocking” A23 bridge collision

Owami Davies

Owami Davies found alive and well in Hampshire nearly 50 days after going missing

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton

Man, 21, charged with the murder of Tyson Fury's cousin Rico Burton in Manchester

Urban Outfitters, York

"Mortified" police officer faces sack for drunkenly urinating in Urban Outfitters fitting room

Watch the moment 140ft superyacht My Saga sinks off the coast of Italy

Dramatic video shows the moment a 140ft superyacht sinks off Italian coast as nine people rescued

Richard Peach and his wife (left) had to sell their Coldplay tickets after their easyJet flight was cancelled, while Stuart Hayles and his friend Stephen, from Oxford, are stranded in Mallorca.

Brits stranded and out of pocket after Gatwick cancels flights last-minute due to staff shortages

Kyra Hill died at Liquid Leisure

'She was left to drown': Heartbroken father of girl, 11, who drowned at Liquid Leisure hits out at response

An amber alert has been issued ahead of the final public holiday of summer

AA issues amber traffic warning ahead of 'last hurrah' bank holiday weekend

The government has been criticised for continuing with the Tory leadership contest.

Tory leadership contest is 'callous' and 'self-indulgent' amid cost of living crisis, says Utilita boss

A record breaking day for migrant crossings was seen on Monday

More than 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day in highest total since records began

Jupiter's tiny moons can be seen in the image.

NASA reveals 'incredible' Jupiter views taken from world's most powerful space telescope

A woman died in the high-speed crash

'Like a horror movie': Tesla driver recalls terrifying A40 Range Rover crash that left woman dead

Just Stop Oil protesters on the M25 in Grays, Essex.

Police finally crack down on eco mobs as they haul M25 protesters off the road before they block rush-hour traffic

Olivia was killed in a shooting in Liverpool

Nine-year-old 'ray of sunshine' shot dead in Merseyside named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel

The Government has announced disabled people will start to receive the payments to help with the cost of living from next month

Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot

Two men found guilty of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Russia Ukraine War

Fears of Russian escalation on eve of Ukraine’s national day

Lebanon

Large section of Beirut port silos collapses

Germany Gas Tax

German gas storage 80% full despite Russian pipeline issues

Hungary National Holiday

Heads of Hungary weather service fired after wrong forecast

Russia Nationalist Killed

Mourners pay tribute to nationalist killed by Moscow car bombing

Najib Razak

Court upholds former Malaysian PM’s corruption conviction

Poyang Lake

Chinese workers dig deep to keep crops watered after drought hits largest lake

Anthony Albanese

Australian government to prevent prime ministers gaining secret powers

Cristina Fernandez

Prosecutors request 12-year sentence for Argentinian vice president

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak: "It's not 'la-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it"

"It's not 'La-la land', it's called Britain and we're living in it": Matt Frei takes aim at Truss and Sunak
Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Mick Lynch: I never believed in the European Union

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

Nick Ferrari performs Ryan Giggs' raunchy 'ode' to ex to the sound of minstrels

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London