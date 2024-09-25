Wes Streeting calls for 'national debate' on banning smoking outside pubs as PM rules out earlier closing times

25 September 2024, 11:17

Wes Streeting has called for a 'National Debate' on smoking outside pubs
Wes Streeting has called for a 'National Debate' on smoking outside pubs. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

The Health Secretary has called for a "national debate" about the prospect of banning smoking outside pubs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A restriction is being considered by the Government as part of a range of measures which will be set out shortly, Wes Streeting said.

Ministers are examining what can be done to help smokers quit and to "deal with the scourge of second hand smoke and passive smoke," he said.

"We definitely want to see smoking phased out in our country, we committed to that in our manifesto.

Mr Streeting added that a ban on smoking outside pubs is "one of the measures that I'm considering, and I'm up for a national debate on this issue."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer last month confirmed he was considering a ban on outdoor smoking in areas such as beer gardens or outside sports stadiums.

It sparked a huge backlash with concerns a ban could cause massive harm to the pub industry and other hospitality businesses.

But today Sir Keir moved to rule out earlier closing times for drinkers.

Nick Ferrari is joined by Sir Keir Starmer | Watch the full interview

Read More: 'This is nonsense': Keir Starmer shuts down claims pubs will be forced to close early to tackle harmful drinking

Read More: Protect our pubs: Why a new smoking ban could be the final blow to Britain's local heartlands

He told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "This is not Government policy. We are not going to do it.

"Closing time is not going to change. I can give you that guarantee."

Last week Mr Streeting insisted that he would make changes "with people" and not "to people" when asked about nanny state concerns, saying he is not the "fun police".

Some in the hospitality industry have voiced concerns over potential plans to ban outdoor smoking, including in beer gardens and outside stadiums.

Meanwhile, Mr Streeting has also vowed that the NHS waiting list will be "demonstrably lower" by the next general election.

In his speech to the Labour Party conference on Wednesday, Mr Streeting set out plans to prioritise clearing NHS backlogs in the areas with the highest levels of people out of work due to ill health.

"Crack teams" of leading clinicians will be sent to hospitals in areas of the country with the highest levels of economic inactivity as part of a Government bid to boost employment.

Senior doctors will be drafted in to implement reforms aimed at getting patients treated faster in a bid to get people back to work.

They will start with 20 hospital trusts in the parts of the country with the biggest rates of economic inactivity.

In his speech, Mr Streeting reiterated one of the points from a report by Lord Darzi, which is that there is a need to prevent ill health in the first place.

He added: "We can only deliver recovery through reform.

"Without action on prevention, the NHS will be overwhelmed. Without reform to services, we'll end up putting in more cash for poorer results.

"That's the choice. Reform or die. We choose reform."

Mr Streeting told delegates the NHS had been letting people down, adding: "It is up to us to prove that politics can be a force for good again.

"So let me to say to every one of you in this hall and to the millions of dedicated staff in health and social care across our country.

"We are the generation that will take the NHS from the worst crisis in its history to build an NHS fit for the future.

"We are the generation that will build a national care service worthy of the name."

The Health Secretary has faced some criticism over the repeated rhetoric about the "broken" NHS.

One health leader said: "But there's an increasing nervousness that if it continues much longer, it could spook patients and make it really difficult to raise staff morale. Hope is important."

In his speech, Mr Streeting said protecting the reputation of the NHS must not be put above patients.

He said:"I know the doctor's diagnosis can sometimes be hard to hear.

"But if you don't have an accurate diagnosis, you won't provide the correct prescription.

"And when you put protecting the reputation of the NHS above protecting patients, you're not helping the NHS, you're killing it with kindness."

During his speech, the Health Secretary also hailed Labour's success in "ending the junior doctors' strikes" after an above-inflation Government pay deal worth 22.3 per cent was accepted by the British Medical Association.

But the Government faces further questions over how it will resolve an ongoing dispute with nurses after its offer of a 5.5 per cent rise was rejected.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Phillip Schofield gets emotional in the new trailer for his new show Cast Away

'What I did was unwise': Phillip Schofield breaks down in TV comeback as he prepares to tell 'my side of my story'

Race to escape Lebanon: Fleeing Brits speak of mass evacuation as troops gather Cypress

Race to escape Lebanon: Fleeing Brits speak of mass evacuation as 700 troops deployed to Cypress

Sir Keir Starmer has defended taking certain freebies

I took freebies so my son could study for his GCSEs in peace, says Sir Keir Starmer

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system fires to intercept rockets

Hezbollah fires missile at Tel Aviv following Israeli strikes on Lebanon

People filling sandbags

Tropical Storm Helene strengthens amid hurricane warnings for Florida and Mexico

Police Scotland Chief Constable Jo Farrell briefing the media at Police Scotland Headquarters

Rapists to be banned from self-identifying as women, Police Scotland Chief Constable claims

Miners sit outside a coal mine in Iran

Death toll from coal mine explosion in Iran rises to 50

Embarrassment for Keir Starmer as Labour conference votes to restore winter fuel payment axe

Unions embarrass Keir Starmer as Labour conference votes to scrap winter fuel payment cut

Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli airstrike on a crowded tent camp

Pregnant woman and her four children killed in Gaza, say officials

A cloud of smoke erupts during an Israeli air strike on the Rihan hills area in Jezzine in southern Lebanon

Israel carries out 'extensive' strikes across Lebanon after Hezbollah fires ballistic missile at Tel Aviv

The crash occurred on the A76 between Catrine and Auchinleck in East Ayrshire

Police appeal for witnesses after woman and six-year-old girl killed in East Ayrshire crash

Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang speaking to media

Leaders of Germany’s Greens to step down following election defeats

Kashmiri people queue up at a polling booth

Residents in India-controlled Kashmir vote in second phase of polls

'Bridgerton Ball' experience branded a 'scam' after $300 event served raw food and pole dancing as entertainment

'Bridgerton Ball' experience branded a 'scam' as fans pay up to $1,000 for raw food, budget decor and a pole dancer

Donald Trump is bundled away after a shooting

Secret Service failures before Trump rally shooting ‘preventable’ – Senate panel

Starmer says UK will 'listen carefully' to Zelensky’s military aid requests, as Ukraine pushes for long-range missile use

Starmer says UK will 'listen carefully' to Zelensky’s military aid requests, as Ukraine pushes for long-range missile use

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gian Perroni and Angela Harsanyi

Passengers waiting to embark on three-year 'dream world cruise' find love after months stranded on dry land in Belfast
British Airways has been forced to scrap "transparent" uniforms after a backlash from cabin crew.

British Airways axes 'transparent' uniform after 'leery' passengers trigger cabin crew backlash
Thames Valley Police say the ban had only been in force for about 20 minutes when the man was detained

First zombie knife arrest made within 22 minutes of new law being brought in

A man walks by a money exchange shop decorated with Chinese yuan banknotes and other countries currency banknotes in Hong Kong

Asian Development Bank raises growth forecast but warns over trade sanctions

US President Joe Biden meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky’s victory plan sets out Ukraine’s terms in war against Russia

P

Phillip Schofield breaks silence on TV comeback as he reveals secret new desert island show
Prince Harry in New York

Prince Harry brands tourism a 'double-edged sword' and claims it can harm communities

China Missile Launch

China test-fires an intercontinental ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean

An illegal zombie knife was seized following a police pursuit in north Manchester

WATCH: Moment suspected burglar crashes Range Rover into garden after police chase which saw illegal zombie knife seized
Keir Starmer has refused to apologise over the gifts row.

Keir Starmer refuses to say sorry three times over freebies row as he insists he 'didn't do anything wrong'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham. December 25, 2023

Princess Kate holds meeting to plan annual Christmas concert after finishing chemotherapy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks onstage during the 2024 Concordia Annual Summit at Sheraton New York Times Square on September 23

Prince Harry jets to New York without Meghan Markle as judge rules US visa application will stay private
File photo of Princess Kate with Prince William and Prince George in June

Princess Kate seen in public for the first time since announcing end of cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth.

The UK seems obsessed with focusing on inflation, whereas the fed is dealing with labour market issues & growth
Government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism, writes Devika Dutt.

Autumn chill hits UK economy: Why government policies are fuelling consumer pessimism

Jenrick appeals to Conservatives but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham.

Robert Jenrick says English identity is 'under threat' but his arguments don’t hold water, writes former minister John Denham
The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council.

The Mayor must not rush through his Oxford Street scheme, writes Westminster Business Council
The vagueness of buffer zone legislation leaves it wide open to misinterpretation and abuse, writes Lois McLatchie Miller.

Abortion buffer zones show silent prayer is already on trial

Ill-heath is continuing to hamper our economy, writes Lord James Bethell.

Tackling UK ill health is vital to economic growth—It's time for radical reform

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees.

'A bad deal for everyone': It's time to rethink tuition fees

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caldwell.

Worry about the start-ups and the SMEs not the wealthy individuals moving abroad, writes John Caudwell

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit