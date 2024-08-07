People who are racist to NHS staff 'can and should' be turned away, says Health Secretary Wes Streeting

7 August 2024, 06:09

Wes Streeting
Wes Streeting. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

People who are racist to NHS staff 'can and should' be turned away, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The government "will not tolerate" continued violence across the country in the aftermath of the Southport stabbings, Mr Streeting said.

He hit out at the "mindless thuggery" seen on streets over the past week, adding that the people who attacked two Filipino nurses in Sunderland had "brought enormous shame on our country".

The nurses were attacked on Friday evening as they travelled to work to provide emergency cover during the unrest. The taxi they were travelling in was pelted with rocks.

Despite not being physically harmed, they were left "terrified" by the ordeal.

Read more: First person charged with ‘stirring up racial hatred’ over Facebook posts during riots

Read more: Starmer reassures communities they 'will be safe' following emergency Cobra meeting as 30 more far-Right rallies planned

Speaking during a visit to the Leeds Cancer Centre, Mr Streeting said the NHS had a "zero tolerance" approach to racism.

"The government will not tolerate the continuation of this mindless thuggery by far-right agitators in our country," he said.

"I was appalled by reports of violence directed towards Filipino nurses in Sunderland - these were nurses going into work to provide emergency care and their attackers bring shame on our flag and shame on our country."

He added: "I will not tolerate, under any circumstances, NHS or social care staff in any health or care setting being subjected to intimidation, harassment or racist abuse.

"We have a zero tolerance policy in the NHS and we'll take a zero tolerance approach in social care too.

"People who are abusing NHS staff can be turned away, and should be turned away, if that is the way that they are treating our staff."

The Health Secretary continued: "I think the overwhelming majority of people in our country are utterly disgusted and appalled by the racism and violence on display.

"I think we are lucky to have people in our NHS and social care sectors who come from around the world to provide great, compassionate care.

"I am proud that we have those people in Britain. I think the vast majority of Brits are too.

"And those people that have hijacked our flag for their mindless, racist thuggery - they have no idea about this country's history or heritage, and they have brought enormous shame on our country by attacking NHS staff in this way."

It comes as the PM has reassured communities that "they will be safe" following an emergency Cobra meeting over the escalating violence.

He called a second meeting on Tuesday evening after police identified 30 new far-right rallies threatening to take place on Wednesday.

"They will be safe. We're doing everything we can to ensure that where a police response is needed, it's in place, where support is needed for particular places, that that is in place," Sir Keir said.

"Obviously it's a difficult situation with disorder going on in a number of different places at the same time, but that is precisely why I held my second Cobra meeting today to co-ordinate the response and to get the assurance that I want and need, that we do have adequate police in place, that we are able to cope with this disorder.

"But the message has to go to those that are involving themselves in this disorder, which is 'you're wrong, you shouldn't be doing it, you will feel the full force of the law', as I hope we're demonstrating with these swift prosecutions."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Social media companies need to "make a choice" between using their platforms for social good or social harm

'Power comes with responsibility': Minister calls on social media firms to use 'significant influence' for social good

Hamas's leader in the Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar meets with leaders of Palestinian factions, in Gaza city.

Hamas names Yahya Sinwar as its new leader as tensions rise in the Middle East

Alberto Fernandez

Former Argentinian president Alberto Fernandez accused of abuse by ex-partner

Fencing at the Grand Palais

French museum network hit by ransomware attack

Debris after the collapse of a hotel in Kroev, Germany

Several people trapped after deadly hotel collapse in Germany

Rioters could face terror charges, warns top Britain's prosecutor amid wave of national disorder

Rioters could face terror charges, warns top Britain's prosecutor amid 'deeply disturbing' wave of national disorder

Exclusive
Sir Thomas Winsor has told LBC that Elon Musk should "stick to batteries, cars and rockets".

Sir Thomas Winsor says Elon Musk must should stick to "batteries, cars and rockets"

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Harris’ choice of Walz as running mate ramps up excitement in Midwestern states

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves speaks during a press conference at the Treasury in central London on July 29, 2024,

Rachel Reeves rules out National Insurance hike for working pensioners

Exclusive
A nurse involved in giving two premature babies lethal doses of cyanide medication at a London hospital is still allowed to practice

Nurse involved in giving two babies lethal doses of cyanide medication at London hospital still allowed to practice

Lucy Connolly

Wife of Tory councillor arrested for racial hatred after calling for rioters to 'set fire to all migrant hotels'

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz arrive for a campaign rally

Kamala Harris introduces Tim Walz as running mate at raucous Philadelphia rally

Niger Base

US hands over its last military base in Niger to the ruling junta

A dog started a house fire after chewing through a portable power bank used to charge mobile phones

Watch moment dog sparks house fire after chewing through power bank igniting lithium-ion battery

Imane Khelif of Team Algeria celebrates

Imane Khelif - boxer at centre of gender controversy row - secures place in women’s final at Paris Olympics

Firefighters Ron Strauss, (right) and Andrew Stevenson (left) carry food to residents in the Tremont Park area of Savannah

Georgia and South Carolina hit by Tropical Storm Debby

Latest News

See more Latest News

PSNI officers dealing with disorder on Saturday

Paramilitaries thought to have been 'element' in latest violent disorder in Belfast

Patrick King (left) works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Wall Street calmer as stocks climb higher following Monday losses

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK

Eric Trump brands Meghan and Harry 'spoiled apples' and suggests father would 'happily send them back' to UK
Yahya Sinwar chairs a meeting with leaders of Palestinian factions at his office in Gaza City in 2022

Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of October 7 attacks, chosen as new Hamas leader

Muhammad Yunus smiles at the camera

Nobel laureate Yunus to lead interim Bangladeshi administration

From upper left: Leanne Hodgson, Josh Kellett and Andrew Smith, Bradley Makin, Dominic Standbridge, James Nelson

Named and shamed: Mugshots of rioters revealed as over 100 charged after violent disorder sweeps UK
Surfers and sunbathers on Brighton beach

37°C heatwave from France to bring blistering heat to Britain with exact date revealed

Man kept as slave for 26 years by millionaire travellers wins record compensation - but other victims die before payout

Man kept as slave for 26 years by millionaire traveller family wins record compensation - but other victims die before payout
The

Fundraiser for Liverpool community library torched during far-Right riots hits £130,000

Man looks at Twitter app on smartphone

Musk and X launch legal action over ‘massive advertiser boycott’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on stage for Global Citizen Concert 2021 NYC

'For all children': Harry and Meghan launch support network for families affected by social media
Harry and Meghan

Meghan opens up on suicidal thoughts in first interview with Harry since Oprah bombshell

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit