West End performers protest theatre closures by singing in Leicester Square
26 October 2020, 14:50
West End performers are protesting the continued closure of theatres in London by singing in Leicester Square.
The group were pictured standing socially-distanced and with face masks on in the heart of the capital's entertainment district.
Theatres and their performers have been among the hardest-hit businesses and workers since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close in March this year.
In September, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden promised the industry would receive a portion of a £1.57 billion arts rescue package this month.
Leicester Square is the centre of London's cinema land and is the home of TKTS, which has sold discount theatre tickets since 1980.
