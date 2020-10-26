West End performers protest theatre closures by singing in Leicester Square

The protesters were seen standing socially-distanced with face masks on in Leicester Square. Picture: Global

By Nick Hardinges

West End performers are protesting the continued closure of theatres in London by singing in Leicester Square.

The group were pictured standing socially-distanced and with face masks on in the heart of the capital's entertainment district.

Theatres and their performers have been among the hardest-hit businesses and workers since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to close in March this year.

In September, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden promised the industry would receive a portion of a £1.57 billion arts rescue package this month.

Leicester Square is the centre of London's cinema land and is the home of TKTS, which has sold discount theatre tickets since 1980.

Watch: Recovery roadmap for the Arts is 'crucial' - Culture Committee chair

