'They were swinging bands and chains': West Ham fans attacked in Prague bar by hooded Italians as arrests made

A group of 16 people have been detained according to the Czech police. Picture: Twitter/PolicieCZ

By Jenny Medlicott

Fiorentina supporters launched a "large group" assault on West Ham fans in a Prague bar on Wednesday injuring a number of people, Czech police have confirmed.

A bar full of West Ham fans on Rytirska Street in Prague was the subject of an attack on Wednesday ahead of the club’s game against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

In videos circulating online, the Tek'ila Tek'ila bar was surrounded by clouds of smoke as a group in black hooded jackets were seen throwing chairs from the bar at people, meanwhile the sound of glass smashing could be heard in the background.

Those close to where the incident took place were shown running away and looking on at the assault in disbelief.

Three people were injured in the attack and one police officer was assaulted, police in Prague said. They have detained 30 people while they investigate the incident.

A West Ham supporter, who wished to remain anonymous, described the incident: "About eight Italians walked past, swinging bands and chains.

"Five minutes later there was a big group that come down the road and attacked us [sic]."

The man also claimed five people in total were injured in the assault, he said: “Three of our mates (were injured), out of all of this lot there were five. Three of them were our mates. They've gone to hospital."

He added one of these friends was “quite badly injured” as he had a “massive cut” on his head following the incident.

The Czech police tweeted: "Italy fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar in Rytirska Street, injuring three. One policeman was also attacked. We have restricted the personal freedom of 16 people and we are currently investigating the whole incident."

The Czech police shared a photo of officers overlooking a number of the attackers with their hands cuffed on the floor. Picture: Twitter

It comes after the club had to ward off a swarm of AZ Alkmaar fans last month, following the Dutch club’s defeat to West Ham in the Europa Conference League semi-final.

Chris Knoll, now as the Angel of Alkmaar, single-handedly fought off the group of ‘ultra’ thugs as they tried to pass into the club’s stands.

Dozens of hooligans flooded into the area, with footballers Michail Antonio and Flynn Downes rushing over to the fracas.

After the game, manager David Moyes said: “I can't explain what happened and why it happened.

“Players were involved because it was the family section… that was probably the reason for the reaction.

“I don't want that in any way to blight the night because the West Ham fans weren't looking for trouble. Hopefully they'll look into it.”