West Ham fans clash with riot police as they set of flares to celebrate historic win in Prague

West Ham won the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

West Ham fans have clashed with riot police in Prague after setting off flares to celebrate winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.

Fans poured into the streets of the Czech capital following the Hammers' victory over Fiorentina, with many already in the city centre after thousands of supporters travelled over there without tickets.

But a fight broke out when police tried to confiscate a lit flare as fans gathered in the Old Town area of the city.

Riot police stormed a group after they lit a second flare, with fans responding by pelting the officers with bottles and missiles.

West Ham fans celebrate in Prague as Hammers claim Europa Conference League win

It came after Czech police said they had detained at least 16 Italian fans after they attacked West Ham supporters outside a bar, with videos shared on social media showing chairs and fireworks being thrown.

Three people were injured during the incident, with one officer being attacked, police said.

One witness said fans of the Italian side were armed with "chains and belt buckles".

There was also controversy during the match as Cristiano Biraghi of Fiorentina was seen bleeding from the back of the head after he appeared to have been hit by an object thrown from the West Ham stand.

West Ham fans celebrate outside Olympic Stadium

Celebrations were initially good-natured after the match, with supporters hugging and kissing each other and dancing on tables in bars.

Chants of "2-1 to the cockney boys" and "Irons" broke out as Londoners welcomed the club's first trophy in more than 40 years.

The final took place at the Fortuna Arena, which has a capacity of around 19,300, with West Ham receiving an official ticket allocation of 5,000, although many more travelled from the UK to be in the city during the game.