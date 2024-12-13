West Ham youngster dies after battle with cancer

13 December 2024, 17:31

Oscar Fairs passed away aged 15
Oscar Fairs passed away aged 15. Picture: West Ham

By Henry Moore

West Ham under-15 goalkeeper Oscar Fairs has passed away aged 15 after a battle with cancer.

The young footballer was diagnosed with ependymoma in August 2023.

Fairs first noticed his symptoms in the months prior to his diagnosis, when he told West Ham of issues with his right hand and leg.

After an MRI scan, doctors found a 9cm tumour on the left side of his brain, attached to his motor system.

Confirming the tragic passing, West Ham legend Mark Noble said in a statement: "On behalf of everyone at West Ham United, it is with deep and profound sadness that I confirm the tragic passing of our U15s Academy goalkeeper Oscar Fairs, following his brave battle with cancer.

Read more: Christmas lights plunged into darkness in masked thugs' ‘mindless vandalism’ across multiple villages

"Oscar was adored by everyone at the Academy - not only was he a great goalkeeper, he was a true Hammer and a fantastic young person, who will be deeply missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know him.

"I have wonderful memories of Oscar playing in my garden - Lenny [his son] and his team-mates all loved him.

"He was a friendly, happy, well-mannered and polite young man, who had such a bright future ahead of him, and it is just so unimaginably devastating that he has been taken from his family and friends at this age.

"As a mark of respect, all scheduled academy fixtures this weekend have been postponed, including this evening’s PL2 Under-21 match against Stoke City.

"In due course, the club will also share information on our plans to pay tribute to Oscar, and we will ensure that his name is never forgotten at West Ham United.

"The thoughts and sincere condolences of everyone at the Club are with Oscar’s parents, Natalie and Russell, and his brother Harry, and we kindly ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.

"Rest in peace, brave Oscar."

Tributes have poured in from Premier League clubs.

Writing on social media, Fulham FC said: “All of our thoughts are with Oscar's family, friends and everyone at West Ham United at this extremely difficult time.”

The Premier League’s official account added: “The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of Oscar’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family, friends and everybody at West Ham United.”

