London acid attack that left girl, 14, scarred for life linked to school dispute,’ police believe

A girl, 14, suffered 'life-changing' injuries in an acid attack at Westminster Academy. Picture: GoFundMe/GoogleMaps

By Asher McShane

An acid attack which left a 14-year-old girl with ‘life changing’ injuries is linked to a dispute at the school, according to the victim’s grandmother.

The girl, 14, and a boy, 16 were rushed to hospital along with a member of staff after acid was thrown on them outside Westminster Academy on Monday.

The girl’s grandmother has spoken out following the attack, saying she believes it was linked to ‘some sort of dispute at the school,’ and that she believes police know who was behind it.

She said she is confident that the authorities “know who it is” as the police hunt for the suspect entered its fourth day today.

Bridget McFarlane told MailOnline: “It's all horrible. The police have got details of who did it and they are investigating.

“They kind of know who it is. It's a dispute with somebody at school.

“They have got lots of information and they have got cameras and that. Nothing like this has happened before.

"My son's at hospital at the moment but I was just going to visit them. It is just traumatic, so traumatic.”

The father of the victim has said she will need long-term medical care.

Two pupils and a staff member were rushed to hospital following the incident at Westminster Academy in Paddington on Monday afternoon.

A boy, 16, remains in hospital with non life-changing injuries while the teacher, a woman aged 27, has been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home.

A fundraiser has now been set up for the victim by her family to pay for her care and support.

"Words cannot express the shock, pain, and trauma she is going through right now, both physically and emotionally.

"This senseless act of violence has left her with severe injuries that require urgent and long-term medical care, surgeries, rehabilitation, and mental health support."

Authorities are carrying out tests on the substance as police search for the attacker.

Two pupils and a staff member were rushed to hospital following the incident at Westminster Academy in Paddington. Picture: Getty

The full statement in the fundraiser, set up by Corey McFarlane, says:

"Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

"On the 30th September at around 16:35, my beautiful daughter was the victim of a devastating acid attack outside the Westminster Academy school.

"Words cannot express the shock, pain, and trauma she is going through right now, both physically and emotionally. This senseless act of violence has left her with severe injuries that require urgent and long-term medical care, surgeries, rehabilitation, and mental health support.

"As we focus on her recovery, we also need help to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice. We are working closely with authorities, but any support we can get from the community to spread awareness, gather information, and assist in the investigation would be deeply appreciated.

"We are humbly asking for donations to help cover her expenses and support her journey to recovery. Any contribution, big or small, will make a huge difference in her life and help us take the first steps towards healing from this unimaginable attack.

"The funds raised will be used for: immediate costs related to her care and long-term support

"Your support, whether financial or simply sharing this campaign, will help us tremendously. My daughter is a fighter, but she needs her community behind her more than ever.

"Thank you for your kindness, love, and generosity in these incredibly difficult times."

Westminster Academy closed following the incident. Picture: Westminster Academy

In a statement published on its website, Westminster Academy said the school would remain closed on Tuesday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

“Students will resume lessons through online learning.

Information will be shared with them via Google Classroom through their teachers,” the spokesperson added.A year six open morning had been scheduled to take place on Tuesday but has since been rescheduled.

Westminster Academy is a non-selective academy teaching pupils aged 11 to 18.

It is sponsored by The Exilarch's Foundation, which is run by David Dangoor CBE, a British businessman and philanthropist.

Police called for anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police should call 101 ref CAD 4987/30 Sept. The independent charity Crimestoppers line also remains open on 0800 555 111.