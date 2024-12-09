Murder investigation launched after man killed in west London, as 'shots heard' on street

A man died after a 'disturbance' on Birkbeck Road Acton. Picture: @CentrAct1

By Kit Heren

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was killed on a west London street, amid reports of gunfire.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The victim of the attack, which took place on Birkbeck Road in the early hours of Sunday morning, has been named as a 33-year-old from Grenada called Nash Clyne.

Mr Clyne, who has not been formally identified yet, died at the scene.

At least three other people were hurt but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation and my team of experienced detectives is working at pace to establish why Nash was murdered and bring those responsible to justice.

“We are urging anyone who was in the area or who knows anything about what happened to come forward. We particularly want to hear from anyone who was at the Front Line Cuts barber shop or the Paradise Cuts barber shop, both in Acton High Street, between 22:00hrs on Saturday and 04:30hrs on Sunday.

“What you know, however insignificant it may seem now, could hold the key to this investigation.”

Police closed off an area near Birkbeck Road, close to Acton Central railway station after the attack.

Read more: More than 89,000 stillborn babies buried in mass graves across England as parents search for childrens' remains

Read more: Video emerges of Assad ‘family bunker’ underneath palaces - with ‘escape tunnels’ big enough to drive through

There is a significant crime scene in place in Acton this morning, particularly around Birkbeck Road.



We know residents will want to know more information. Our initial update is below and we'll say more when we can later. pic.twitter.com/c5wBMFYAi7 — Ealing Police (@ealingMPS) December 8, 2024

An ambulance spokeswoman said: "We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car and an incident response officer. We also dispatched London's Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, despite the best efforts of our crews, one person died at the scene.

"Two patients were taken as priorities to major trauma centres."

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police on 101 providing the reference 1132/08DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.