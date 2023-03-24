Westminster Abbey visitors can stand on the exact spot where King Charles III will be crowned - but only in socks

Visitors of the Abbey must remove their shoes before walking on the precious mosaic floor. Picture: PA

By Jenny Medlicott

Westminster Abbey visitors will able to stand on the exact spot the King Charles is crowned, but only on the condition they remove their shoes.

The Cosmati pavement has been covered by carpet and kept hidden from members of the public for the last 150 years, but now members of the public will be able to take a tour of the Abbey where the king will be crowned on May 6.

Anyone eager to stand in the exact spot where Charles is crowned, however, will be asked to remove their shoes and instead walk in their socks while taking the tour – this is to protect the precious pavement, which is made of geometric patterns of marble, stone, glass and metal.

The mosaic floor will be uncovered to the public for the first time in 150 years. Picture: PA

Historically, the crowning of every new British monarch occurs on the Cosmati pavement, a 13 century mosaic floor laid down at the request of Henry III in 1268.

A spokesman for Westminster Abbey said: "It will be the first time in living memory that the Abbey has invited visitors to walk on the Cosmati pavement where the Coronation Chair will be placed for the crowning of HM The King on Saturday 6 May".

The pavement is considered one of the best surviving examples of of this type of mosaic stonework, which was named Cosmati after the family that perfect the craftwork technique.

Guided tours will take place between 15 May and the end of July.