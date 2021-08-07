Nick Abbot 10pm - 1am
Breaking News
Westminster Bridge: Rescue mission launched after reports man 'jumped into river'
7 August 2021, 21:54 | Updated: 7 August 2021, 22:21
A man has reportedly jumped into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge sparking a rescue mission by police and lifeboat crews to locate him.
The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Westminster Bridge at 7.52pm to reports of a man with a cut hand.
"It was also reported that a man had jumped into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge," they said on Twitter.
"A search is ongoing to locate this man."
Anyone know what’s up on Westminster bridge? pic.twitter.com/mqbMochDnK— Simon Crook (@SimonDonCrook) August 7, 2021
Police were called to Westminster Bridge at 7.52pm to reports of a man with a cut hand.— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) August 7, 2021
The incident is not being treated as terror-related.
Officers said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.
Witnesses reported seeing a lot of emergency vehicles on the scene including police cars and fire crew vehicles.
Firefighters are assisting police at the incident and said a "systematic search" of the river is being carried out due to the reports of a person in the water.
What happened on westminster bridge? Does anybody know? #westminsterbridge #stthomashospital #incident #police #ambulance #firebrigade pic.twitter.com/hcPJlLTqdq— Greta Gretttta (@GretaGretttta) August 7, 2021
According to the AA traffic map the bus lane - which is lane one - is closed due to the incident.
The travel planner said "traffic is coping well".
