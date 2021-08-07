Breaking News

Westminster Bridge: Rescue mission launched after reports man 'jumped into river'

Police and fire crews are at the scene of the incident on Westminster Bridge. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has reportedly jumped into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge sparking a rescue mission by police and lifeboat crews to locate him.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Westminster Bridge at 7.52pm to reports of a man with a cut hand.

"It was also reported that a man had jumped into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge," they said on Twitter.

"A search is ongoing to locate this man."

Anyone know what’s up on Westminster bridge? pic.twitter.com/mqbMochDnK — Simon Crook (@SimonDonCrook) August 7, 2021

Officers said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Witnesses reported seeing a lot of emergency vehicles on the scene including police cars and fire crew vehicles.

Firefighters are assisting police at the incident and said a "systematic search" of the river is being carried out due to the reports of a person in the water.

According to the AA traffic map the bus lane - which is lane one - is closed due to the incident.

The travel planner said "traffic is coping well".

