Breaking News

Westminster Bridge: Rescue mission launched after reports man 'jumped into river'

7 August 2021, 21:54 | Updated: 7 August 2021, 22:21

Police and fire crews are at the scene of the incident on Westminster Bridge
Police and fire crews are at the scene of the incident on Westminster Bridge. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A man has reportedly jumped into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge sparking a rescue mission by police and lifeboat crews to locate him.

The Metropolitan Police said they were called to Westminster Bridge at 7.52pm to reports of a man with a cut hand.

"It was also reported that a man had jumped into the River Thames from Westminster Bridge," they said on Twitter.

"A search is ongoing to locate this man."

Officers said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

Witnesses reported seeing a lot of emergency vehicles on the scene including police cars and fire crew vehicles.

Firefighters are assisting police at the incident and said a "systematic search" of the river is being carried out due to the reports of a person in the water.

According to the AA traffic map the bus lane - which is lane one - is closed due to the incident.

The travel planner said "traffic is coping well".

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kool and The Gang MOBO Awards 2003

Kool & the Gang founding member Dennis Thomas dies aged 70

People try to move parts of their belongings to safety as a forest fire rages in a wooded area north of Athens.

British firefighters deployed to help tackle ravaging wildfires in Greece
A man washes in the Setit river, known in Ethiopia as Tekeze River (Mohaned Awad/AP)

More bodies found floating in border river near Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray
A boat overcrowded with migrants is being rescued by Sea Watch 3 in the Mediterranean sea. Italy (Sea-Watchdog/AP)

Charity boat carrying 257 migrants docks in Italy after permission granted
Pakistan Afghanistan

Taliban fighters enter provincial capital in Afghanistan

A forest fire in Russia

Wildfires endanger villages and fuel site in Russia’s Siberia

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller awaiting deportation to Jamaica shares harrowing story with David Lammy

Caller awaiting deportation to Jamaica shares harrowing story with David Lammy
'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we believe in them?'

Maajid Nawaz: 'You don't believe in your own rules, so why should we?'
Boris Johnson 'has shown fantastic leadership' during pandemic, ex-Tory minister insists

Boris Johnson 'has shown fantastic leadership' during pandemic, ex-Tory minister insists
James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics

James O'Brien: Boris Johnson is the Shaggy of British politics
The doctor told James the shocking tale

Doctor tells harrowing tale of unvaccinated, pregnant patient ending up in ICU
Failure to wear a face mask on Tube should be a criminal offence, says Sadiq Khan

'Dropping mandatory masks is communicating that transmission no longer matters'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London