Westminster double murder victims named amid suspect manhunt

23 August 2021, 09:34 | Updated: 23 August 2021, 09:46

The two victims have been named by police as Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles.
By Elizabeth Haigh

Police have released the names of a man and woman who were found dead within hours of each other at two separate address in Westminster.

Scotland Yard has named the two victims as 59-year-old Clinton Ashmore and 45-year-old Sharon Pickles. A double murder investigation has also been launched.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Ashbridge Street, Westminster, at gone 9:30pm on Thursday after concerns were raised over the well-being of people inside the property. Met officers discovered Ms Pickles at the address with a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

At 2:15am on Friday, police were called by London Ambulance Service to an address in nearby Jerome Crescent after reports of a stabbing. There they found Mr Ashmore, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are urgently seeking information about 49-year-old Lee Peacock in regards to the murders.
The Met said in a statement the two incidents were being treated as linked and both died from a stab wound to the neck. They added that both families are being supported by specialist officers.

On Friday, detectives launched an appeal to find 49-year-old Lee Peacock, who they wish to speak to about the two murders. It is believed that he knew both victims, but he has not yet been found.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "Firstly my thoughts are with the families of Sharon and Clinton. This is a shocking crime and we will not rest until we bring the person or persons responsible to justice.

"Key to that is finding Lee Peacock. We believe he knew both victims and urgently need to locate him to talk to him about their murders.

"We have a team of detectives working around the clock to find him, but so far they have been unable to locate him.

"I would urge anybody who knows his whereabouts to contact police immediately by calling 999.

"If seen, we would urge the public not to approach him, but to contact police as soon as possible."

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, by calling 0800 555 111.

