Wetherspoon boss hits back at Ryanair's call for drinks limits at airport pubs amid rise in 'aggressive passengers'

28 August 2024, 17:34 | Updated: 28 August 2024, 17:48

Tim Martin hit back at claims from the Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary that excessive drinking in airport pubs was causing aggressive passenger behaviour onboard flights
Tim Martin hit back at claims from the Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary that excessive drinking in airport pubs was causing aggressive passenger behaviour onboard flights. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The founder of JD Wetherspoon pub chain has hit out at calls from Ryanair to limit passengers to a maximum of two drinks at airports, after the airline's chief executive said more people were acting aggressively on flights.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Tim Martin insisted that his company had received "no complaints" in recent years from airports or airlines about drunken passengers.

JD Wetherspoon has pubs in several British airports, including Gatwick, Heathrow and Stansted.

But Ryanair, Europe's largest airline, reported a significant increase in drink- and drug-fuelled disruptive behaviour, which its boss Michael O'Leary said was now the primary challenge faced by cabin crews.

Mr O'Leary suggested that passengers should be limited to two drinks per journey to help curb what he called an increase in anti-social behaviour and violent incidents.

But Sir Tim hit back, saying: "We have had no complaints about our pubs from the airport authorities or airlines, that I'm aware of, in recent years.

Read more: Ryanair to slash summer fares as profits decline

Read more: Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Tim Martin
Tim Martin. Picture: Alamy

"Some years ago Wetherspoon stopped selling 'shooters' at airports, as well as 'double-up' offers, which some airlines, including Ryanair, do still offer," he told MailOnline.

"Our own understanding was that most problems then arose from incoming flights, possibly indicating less controls abroad."

Sir Tim said that over the past four weeks just a third of sales at the busiest airport location came from alcoholic drinks. Food accounted for some 40% of receipts, he added, with soft drinks around 20% and coffee about 7%.

He added: "Our pubs, in common with other airport venues, cooperate with airport initiatives such as 'One Too Many' which warn passengers of the consequences of drinking too much before boarding their flight, including heavy fines and not being allowed to travel.

"Mr O'Leary refers to genuine problems and flight safety is of course paramount, but Wetherspoon airport pubs provide supervised consumption in a controlled environment, with attractive non-alcoholic options and a wide food menu.

"There is no perfect solution, but in working with airports and airlines and the licensing authorities, Wetherspoon believes it has struck a reasonable balance for outbound flights."

A Wetherspoon pub in Gatwick's South Terminal,
A Wetherspoon pub in Gatwick's South Terminal,. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph earlier, Mr O'Leary claimed that violent outbursts, often fuelled by alcohol and other substances, are now a weekly occurrence.

"We're not against people enjoying a drink, but just as we don't allow drink-driving, we shouldn't be allowing intoxicated passengers onto aircraft at 33,000 feet," he said, noting that it’s challenging for airlines to identify intoxicated passengers at the gate, particularly when they are boarding as part of a group.

"As long as someone can stand and shuffle through, they usually get on board. But once the plane is in the air, that's when we see the problematic behaviour," he added.

Mr O'Leary said passengers should be restricted to two drinks per journey to curb what he says is an increase in antisocial behaviour and violence.
Mr O'Leary said passengers should be restricted to two drinks per journey to curb what he says is an increase in antisocial behaviour and violence. Picture: Alamy

Mr O'Leary also mentioned that flight crews and other passengers are increasingly becoming targets of this behaviour, with longer delays at airports contributing to the problem by allowing more time for drinking.

"In the past, passengers who drank too much would eventually pass out. But now, they're combining alcohol with tablets and powders, leading to more aggressive and difficult-to-manage behaviour," he said.

To address the issue, O'Leary revealed that Ryanair staff conduct bag searches before allowing passengers to board flights to destinations known for heavy partying, such as Ibiza and certain Greek islands, which are among the most affected.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Opposition supporters protest the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro one month after the disputed vote, which opposition leaders claim they won by a landslide, in Caracas, Venezuela

Maduro opponents revive protests disputing Venezuelan election results

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by Secret Service at a campaign event

Gunman in Trump shooting saw July rally as ‘target of opportunity’, says FBI

People holding umbrellas struggle with the heavy rain as Typhoon Shanshan approaches in Kagoshima, western Japan

One dead and several injured as Typhoon Shanshan tears through Japan

Three people died in the crash near Beaumaris Pier.

Three people die in horror road crash near pier in North Wales seaside town

A Palestinian paramedic shows his bullet proof vest to the members of the Israeli forces inside an armoured vehicle

Israel launches military operation in occupied West Bank, killing 10 militants

Nikki Glaser attending the Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize for American Humour in Washington, US

Comedian and actress Nikki Glaser to host Golden Globes

An 11-year-old boy has been arrested in police raids in connection with riots across the UK following stabbings in Southport in July.

Boy, 11, arrested in raids following riots after Southport stabbing

Smoke rises from an Israeli airstrike on Kfar Kila, a Lebanese border village with Israel in south Lebanon

UN demands halt to escalating attacks between Israeli forces and Hezbollah

Telegram co-founder Pavel Durov appears at an event in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2017

Telegram messaging app chief freed from custody ahead of court appearance

Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk during a news conference

Poland to increase defence spending in 2025 to record high

Josh Greally, 28, who threw a coffee cup at Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on his battle bus during the General Election campaign has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Man who threw coffee cup at Nigel Farage during election campaign handed suspended sentence

Thames Water has said it will have to increase bills by 59% by 2030 in a new business plan for the coming years.

Thames Water says it has to raise bills by 59% over next five years

Brodie MacGregor, 23

'Heartbreaking, rest easy angel': Tributes paid as young mum's death in Glasgow treated as murder

A Russian Army Buk-2M self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missile system fires at air targets in an undisclosed location

Russian missile hits Ukrainian city one day after deadly attack

Four people were left fighting for their lives after being attacked at the Notting Hill Carnival over the weekend

Mum stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival 'may lose leg' as man, 20, appears in court charged with attempted murder

A man was found with a head injury at traffic lights on Erith Road in Bexleyheath around 5:25am on Tuesday, August 20.

Man fighting for life after ‘road rage’ attack in south London

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hotels charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night across reunion tour dates - as venues in Manchester cancel bookings

Hotels in Manchester accused of inflating prices after charging Oasis fans upwards of £1,000-a-night over reunion dates
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince William

Royal reunion on the cards as Harry and William expected to be in New York at the same time
A light aircraft has crashed on a key road in Gloucestershire, leading to multiple closures (stock image)

Light aircraft crashes on key Gloucestershire road

South Korean singer Taeil, right, poses with other members of K-Pop group NCT 127

K-pop singer Taeil leaves boyband NCT over sex crime allegations

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick said he wants to put Nigel Farage's Reform UK "out of business".

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick says he wants to put Reform UK 'out of business'

Will and Kate in Paris (2017)

Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics
The woman is believed to have died after being swallowed up by a sinkhole

Desperate search for tourist missing for five days after being swallowed up by sinkhole while out shopping
Gordon Ramsay and Tana Ramsay attend the the GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Tana Ramsay opens up about fertility troubles and how she 'resented' husband Gordon

Former prison worker Hayley Jones is charged with wilful misconduct in a public office over an alleged relationship with murderer Jordan McSweeney

Prison teacher, 33, appears in court accused of having 'inappropriate relationship' with Zara Aleena's killer
Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

Two British crew members aboard Bayesian superyacht under investigation as captain 'refuses to answer questions'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sven-Goran Eriksson

'A true gentleman': 'Golden Generation' stars lead tributes as former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson dies aged 76
King Charles has taken advice from spiritual leaders to consider repairing his relationship with his son, it has been claimed.

King Charles 'open to truce with Harry' after receiving advice from religious leaders

Harry and Meghan went on a four-day trip to Colombia

Prince Harry and Meghan reveal their gifts to Colombia following quasi-royal tour

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit