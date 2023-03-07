Two more Wetherspoons close as 34 remain at risk of shutting down - is your local on the list?

7 March 2023, 16:57

Two more Wetherspoons pubs are closing down
Two more Wetherspoons pubs are closing down. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Wetherspoons is closing two more pubs as dozens of locals remain at risk of closing their doors for good.

The Cliftonville in Hove and The Willow Grove in Southport both shut down on March 5, with a further 13 sites under offer having been marked for closure in coming weeks.

Although a sale has not been guaranteed, it means a buyer has presented an offer that is being considered by the seller.

Wetherspoons first announced plans to close 32 pubs in September 2022 before confirming further closures in November.

The chain increased beer and food prices by up to 7.5 per cent earlier in the year due to the cost of living crisis.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “Most businesses in the hospitality industry have had to deal with big price increases in the past year or two.

"We have tried to keep our prices competitive, bearing in mind that customers have suffered from inflation too."

Full list of 34 Wetherspoons pubs at risk of closing:

  • The Butlers Bell, Stafford
  • Worlds Inn, Romford
  • Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
  • Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath
  • The Percy Shaw, Halifax
  • Jolly Sailor, Hanham
  • The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green
  • The Moon & Bell, Loughborough
  • The Widow Frost, Mansfield
  • Resolution, Middlesbrough
  • Foxley Hatch, Purley
  • The Rising Sun, Redditch
  • Sennockian, Sevenoaks
  • Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
  • The Colombia Press, Watford
  • The Malthouse, Willenhall
  • The John Masefield, New Ferry
  • The Crosse Keys, Peebles
  • Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham
  • The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
  • General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton
  • Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith
  • Thomas Leaper, Derby
  • Tollgate, Turnpike Lane
  • Asparagus, Battersea
  • Millers Well, East Ham
  • Hudson Bay, Forest Gate
  • Angel, Islington
  • The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
  • Capitol, Forest Hill
  • The Bankers Draft, Eltham
  • Moon on the Hill, Harrow
  • The Bank House, Cheltenham
  • Last Post, Loughton

Wetherspoons pubs that have already closed their doors for good:

  • Harvest Moon, Orpington
  • Alexander Bain, Wick
  • Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
  • Moon on the Square, Basildon
  • Coal Orchard, Taunton
  • Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
  • Wild Rose, Bootle
  • Edmund Halley, Lee Green
  • The Willow Grove, Southport
  • Postal Order, Worcester
  • North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
  • The Colombia Press, Watford
  • Thomas Leaper, Derby
  • Cliftonville, Hove

