Two more Wetherspoons close as 34 remain at risk of shutting down - is your local on the list?

Two more Wetherspoons pubs are closing down. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Wetherspoons is closing two more pubs as dozens of locals remain at risk of closing their doors for good.

The Cliftonville in Hove and The Willow Grove in Southport both shut down on March 5, with a further 13 sites under offer having been marked for closure in coming weeks.

Although a sale has not been guaranteed, it means a buyer has presented an offer that is being considered by the seller.

Wetherspoons first announced plans to close 32 pubs in September 2022 before confirming further closures in November.

The chain increased beer and food prices by up to 7.5 per cent earlier in the year due to the cost of living crisis.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “Most businesses in the hospitality industry have had to deal with big price increases in the past year or two.

"We have tried to keep our prices competitive, bearing in mind that customers have suffered from inflation too."

Full list of 34 Wetherspoons pubs at risk of closing:

The Butlers Bell, Stafford

Worlds Inn, Romford

Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath

The Percy Shaw, Halifax

Jolly Sailor, Hanham

The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green

The Moon & Bell, Loughborough

The Widow Frost, Mansfield

Resolution, Middlesbrough

Foxley Hatch, Purley

The Rising Sun, Redditch

Sennockian, Sevenoaks

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

The Colombia Press, Watford

The Malthouse, Willenhall

The John Masefield, New Ferry

The Crosse Keys, Peebles

Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham

The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton

Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Tollgate, Turnpike Lane

Asparagus, Battersea

Millers Well, East Ham

Hudson Bay, Forest Gate

Angel, Islington

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Capitol, Forest Hill

The Bankers Draft, Eltham

Moon on the Hill, Harrow

The Bank House, Cheltenham

Last Post, Loughton

Wetherspoons pubs that have already closed their doors for good: