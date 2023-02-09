Wetherspoons increases prices by 7.5 per cent. How much will your favourite cost now?

Prices have increased at Wetherspoons amid cost-of-living crisis. Picture: Alamy

By Harvey Lindsay

Prices have increased at Wetherspoons as customers will now have to shell out an extra 7.5 per cent for their pub grub.

Customers will have to pay an extra 29p for a pint and 75p for food as the cost-of-living crisis impacts further eateries.

A pint of Carlsberg rose from £2.39 to £2.57, Stella from £3.35 to £3.60 and Leffe from £3.85 to £4.14.

Favoured deals on food has also shot up, with a large breakfast increasing from £5.90 to £6.34, while a cup of coffee has gone up from £1.35 to £1.45.

The pub chain has also increased prices for their small plates, where Chicken Breast Bites rose from £4.10 to £5.40 and a 10-piece of chicken wings shot up from £4.80 to £5.99.

The chain hinted a price increase during its trading update to investors in January after prices rose twice in less than a year.

In November, 2022 Wetherspoons put their prices up in 15 central London pubs due to inflation.

A Wetherspoon spokesman said: “Most businesses in the hospitality industry have had to deal with big price increases in the past year or two.

“We have tried to keep our prices competitive, bearing in mind that customers have suffered from inflation too."

The increases come as the chain announced the closure of 10 pubs around the country, with even more currently up for sale.

Some of the pubs currently up for sale are: Durham – Water House, Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke, Halifax – Percy Shaw, and West Bromwich – Billiard Hall.

A list of price increases:

Tea and coffee - from £1.35 to £1.45

Large breakfast - from £5.90 to £6.34

Fish and Chips with alcoholic drink - from £9.90 to £10.65

Ultimate burger with alcoholic drink - from £9.85 to £10.59

British Steak & Kidney Pudding with soft drink - from £5.55 to £7.63

6oz Burgers with alcoholic drink - from £7.95 to £8.55

Vegetable Burger - from £5.75 to £6.29

Steak club with alcoholic drink - £9.55 to £10.27

Curry club with alcoholic drink - from £8.55 to £9.19

Chicken Tikka Masala with alcoholic drink - from £9.70 to £10.43

Bowl of chips - from £3.65 to £3.75

Carrot cake - from £2.25 to £2.49

Warm Chocolate Fudge Cake with Ice Cream - from £4.10 to £4.55

Bud Light - from £2.10 to £2.26

Carlsberg - from £2.39 to £2.57

Coors - from £3.19 to £3.43

Carling - from £3.19 to £3.43

Beefeater Gin - from £226 to £360

Budweiser - from £3.25 to £3.49

Guinness - from £2.99 to £3.21

Stella - from £3.35 to £3.60

Corona - from £3.45 to £3.71

San Miguel - from £3.45 to £3.71