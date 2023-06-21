M&S, Argos and WH Smith among 200 companies ‘named and shamed’ for not paying minimum wage - see the full list

By Jenny Medlicott

Argos, M&S and WH Smith are among some 200 companies that have been collectively fined £7m for failing to pay staff the minimum wage.

Retailers WH Smith, M&S and Argos have been “named and shamed” by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) for not paying some 63,000 staff members the legal minimum wage in a 2019 review conducted by HMRC.

Inspectors from HMRC found that those on the list had made multiple breaches, including by deducting pay from staff for new uniforms and paying the wrong apprenticeship wage.

For those aged 23 and over, the legal minimum wage is £10.42, which rose from £9.50 in April. The legal minimum hourly wage, which includes apprentices and under-18s, is £5.28.

The firms who failed to pay their staff adequately will be made to reimburse their staff and have also been issued fines.

The government said those on the list will “face the consequences” of failing to properly pays staff.

Although it is uncertain how much M&S, Argos and WH Smith have been fined, the government said it is up to 200% of the arrears they owed, the BBC reported.

WH Smith failed to pay more than £1.2m to over 17,600 of its workers, working out at about £58 each, making it the worst offender among those listed.

In this instance staff were forced to pay out of their own pocket when the company issued a new uniform policy, instead of covering the cost itself.

Staff were instructed to wear black trousers, skirts or shoes with the accompanying WH Smith uniform.

A spokesman for WH Smith said it was a “genuine error” and that they had reimbursed staff since.

Lloyds Pharmacy was also on the list. Picture: Alamy

They said: “Following a review with HMRC in 2019, and in common with a number of retailers, it was brought to our attention that we had misinterpreted how the statutory wage regulations were applied to our uniform policy for staff working in our stores.

"This was a genuine error and it was rectified immediately with all colleagues reimbursed in 2019.”

Also on the list was Lloyds Pharmacy, second from the top, for making the same mistake with uniforms, as it underpaid staff by a total of £903,307.

A spokesman for the pharmacy said: “As soon as we were made aware, we acted quickly to notify affected colleagues and reimburse them.

“We also updated our policy to ensure it did not recur.”

Supermarket retailer M&S left 5,363 out of pocket by £578,391, at over £100 each, as it said the error developed after failing to pay temporary staff fast enough.

An M&S spokesman said: “Like many other organisations, M&S is only named in the NMW list because of an unintentional technical issue from over four years ago.

"This happened simply because temporary colleagues were not paid within the strict time periods specified in the NMW Regulations and was remedied as soon as we became aware of the issue.

"Our minimum hourly pay has never been below the national minimum wage, it is currently above it and no colleagues were ever underpaid because of this.”

Bryan Sanderson, chair of the Low Pay Commission said: "The minimum wage acts as a guarantee to ensure all workers without exception receive a decent minimum standard of pay.

"Where employers break the law, they not only do a disservice to their staff but also undermine fair competition between businesses.

"Regular naming rounds should be a useful tool in raising awareness of underpayment and helping to protect minimum wage workers."

The DBT found that 39% of 200 companies had deducted pay from workers’ pay, 39% did not pay workers correctly for the time worked, and 21% had paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate.

Kevin Hollinrake, the minister for enterprise, markets and small business acknowledged that some of the underpayments were down to genuine error, but added that “there is no excuse for underpaying workers”.

He said: “Most businesses do the right thing and look after their employees, but we’re sending a clear message to the minority who ignore the law: pay your staff properly or you’ll face the consequences.”

Companies fined for pay breaches