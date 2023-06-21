M&S, Argos and WH Smith among 200 companies ‘named and shamed’ for not paying minimum wage - see the full list

21 June 2023, 14:03 | Updated: 21 June 2023, 15:04

The list features more than 200 retailers.
The list features more than 200 retailers. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Argos, M&S and WH Smith are among some 200 companies that have been collectively fined £7m for failing to pay staff the minimum wage.

Retailers WH Smith, M&S and Argos have been “named and shamed” by the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) for not paying some 63,000 staff members the legal minimum wage in a 2019 review conducted by HMRC.

Inspectors from HMRC found that those on the list had made multiple breaches, including by deducting pay from staff for new uniforms and paying the wrong apprenticeship wage.

For those aged 23 and over, the legal minimum wage is £10.42, which rose from £9.50 in April. The legal minimum hourly wage, which includes apprentices and under-18s, is £5.28.

Scroll for full list below

The firms who failed to pay their staff adequately will be made to reimburse their staff and have also been issued fines.

The government said those on the list will “face the consequences” of failing to properly pays staff.

Although it is uncertain how much M&S, Argos and WH Smith have been fined, the government said it is up to 200% of the arrears they owed, the BBC reported.

WH Smith failed to pay more than £1.2m to over 17,600 of its workers, working out at about £58 each, making it the worst offender among those listed.

In this instance staff were forced to pay out of their own pocket when the company issued a new uniform policy, instead of covering the cost itself.

Staff were instructed to wear black trousers, skirts or shoes with the accompanying WH Smith uniform.

A spokesman for WH Smith said it was a “genuine error” and that they had reimbursed staff since.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Lloyds Pharmacy was also on the list.
Lloyds Pharmacy was also on the list. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Average mortgage rate rises above six per cent for two-year fixed deal - as families warned they face no help

Read more: Pretty medieval village that starred in Harry Potter named most stylish place to live in UK - does your town make the cut?

They said: “Following a review with HMRC in 2019, and in common with a number of retailers, it was brought to our attention that we had misinterpreted how the statutory wage regulations were applied to our uniform policy for staff working in our stores.

"This was a genuine error and it was rectified immediately with all colleagues reimbursed in 2019.”

Also on the list was Lloyds Pharmacy, second from the top, for making the same mistake with uniforms, as it underpaid staff by a total of £903,307.

A spokesman for the pharmacy said: “As soon as we were made aware, we acted quickly to notify affected colleagues and reimburse them.

“We also updated our policy to ensure it did not recur.”

Supermarket retailer M&S left 5,363 out of pocket by £578,391, at over £100 each, as it said the error developed after failing to pay temporary staff fast enough.

An M&S spokesman said: “Like many other organisations, M&S is only named in the NMW list because of an unintentional technical issue from over four years ago.

"This happened simply because temporary colleagues were not paid within the strict time periods specified in the NMW Regulations and was remedied as soon as we became aware of the issue.

"Our minimum hourly pay has never been below the national minimum wage, it is currently above it and no colleagues were ever underpaid because of this.”

Bryan Sanderson, chair of the Low Pay Commission said: "The minimum wage acts as a guarantee to ensure all workers without exception receive a decent minimum standard of pay.

"Where employers break the law, they not only do a disservice to their staff but also undermine fair competition between businesses.

"Regular naming rounds should be a useful tool in raising awareness of underpayment and helping to protect minimum wage workers."

The DBT found that 39% of 200 companies had deducted pay from workers’ pay, 39% did not pay workers correctly for the time worked, and 21% had paid the incorrect apprenticeship rate.

Kevin Hollinrake, the minister for enterprise, markets and small business acknowledged that some of the underpayments were down to genuine error, but added that “there is no excuse for underpaying workers”.

He said: “Most businesses do the right thing and look after their employees, but we’re sending a clear message to the minority who ignore the law: pay your staff properly or you’ll face the consequences.”

Companies fined for pay breaches

  1. WH Smith failed to pay £1,017,693.36 to 17,607 workers
  2. Lloyds Pharmacy failed to pay £903,307.47 to 7,916 workers
  3. Marks and Spencer (M&S) failed to pay £578,390.79 to 5,363 workers
  4. Argos failed to pay £480,093.58 to 10,399 workers
  5. Buzz Group Limited failed to pay £319,297.21 to 3,448 workers
  6. Baxterstorey Limited failed to pay £185,242.24 to 2,166 workers
  7. McNicholas Construction Services Limited failed to pay £170,517.57 to 704 workers
  8. Showsec International Limited failed to pay £107,835.49 to 5,574 workers
  9. Brunning and Price Limited failed to pay £98,675.37 to 1,500 workers
  10. Chanel Limited failed to pay £70,413.59 to 250 workers
  11. AAH Limited failed to pay £42,359.39 to 201 workers
  12. Mr John Bowden & Mr Gary Bowden, trading as Dulhorn Farm Holiday Park failed to pay £37,880.77 to 13 workers
  13. 4 Site Security Services Limited failed to pay £36,388.31 to 170 workers
  14. UK Pharmaservices Ltd failed to pay £35,094.66 to 13 workers
  15. Victor Foster Poultry Services Limited failed to pay £33,045.17 to 284 workers
  16. Loganair Limited failed to pay £24,367 to 43 workers
  17. Tudor Employment Agency Limited failed to pay £22,606.96 to 930 workers
  18. Wellingstone Ltd, trading as East Orient Buffet Restaurant failed to pay £21,127.65 to 8 workers
  19. Dune Group Limited failed to pay £21,088.48 to 339 workers
  20. OMI Facilities Limited failed to pay £20,622.77 to 9 workers
  21. The Lion Hotel (Criccieth) Limited, trading as The Lion Hotel failed to pay £20,322.27 to 9 workers
  22. Executive Sport Limited failed to pay £20,200.34 to 8 workers
  23. Lemon Tree Manchester Ltd failed to pay £18,976.19 to 17 workers
  24. TFL Service Centre Limited - Liquidation 13/12/21, traded as Wimbledon Service Centre failed to pay £18,377.98 to 7 workers
  25. ALG Cognita Limited failed to pay £17,364.51 to 318 workers
  26. Twenty Four Seven Recruitment Services Limited failed to pay £17,049.34 to 213 workers
  27. Macdonald Hotels (Management) Limited failed to pay £16,111.76 to 64 workers
  28. Kuehne + Nagel Limited failed to pay £14,589.92 to 173 workers
  29. Hall & Woodhouse Limited failed to pay £14,354.5 to 23 workers
  30. Hickory’s (ROS) Limited, trading as Hickory’s Smokehouse failed to pay £14,141.12 to 157 workers
  31. Baxterstorey Scotland Limited failed to pay £13,618.29 to 186 workers
  32. Oulton Hall Hotel Trading Limited failed to pay £13,326.97 to 66 workers
  33. Momentum Instore Limited failed to pay £12,501.51 to 434 workers
  34. Arnold Clark Automobiles Limited failed to pay £12,215.56 to 48 workers
  35. Park View Health Clubs Limited failed to pay £12,191.87 to 4 workers
  36. Morleys Stores Limited failed to pay £11,640.77 to 78 workers
  37. Lex Legal (UK) Ltd failed to pay £11,559.42 to 10 workers
  38. Oasis and Warehouse Limited failed to pay £10,963.70 to 996 workers
  39. Oxford United Football Club Limited failed to pay £10,826.74 to 31 workers
  40. Elite Recruitment Agency Limited failed to pay £10,554.39 to 1 worker
  41. Holroyd Howe Limited failed to pay £10,302.15 to 129 workers
  42. Mr Paul Wright, trading as Baccarat Hair Design failed to pay £10,178.71 to 9 workers
  43. Verve Personnel Limited failed to pay £10,124.04 to 794 workers
  44. Contemplation Homes Limited failed to pay £10,095.23 to 87 workers
  45. The Park Hotel Ayrshire Limited failed to pay £10,088.99 to 129 workers
  46. Portway Crown Limited failed to pay £9,809.24 to 3 workers
  47. Thomas Commercial Cleaning Limited failed to pay £9,762.56 to 6 workers
  48. Delta Crewe Hall Op Co Limited failed to pay £9,626.89 to 29 workers
  49. Top Nails Livingston Ltd failed to pay £9,266.40 to 5 workers.
  50. Acropolis Corporate Limited failed to pay £9,150.60 to 56 workers
  51. Avondale Foods (Craigavon) Limited, Craigavon, BT66, failed to pay £9,007.35 to 149 workers.
  52. Delta Telford Op Co Limited failed to pay £8,871.76 to 12 workers
  53. M1 Valet Centre Ltd failed to pay £7,807.71 to 3 workers
  54. Warrington Football Club Limited (The), trading as Warrington Wolves failed to pay £7,720.61 to 34 workers
  55. Mr Faried Khan, trading as The News Shop failed to pay £7,393.47 to 1 worker
  56. Hudsons 23 Limited, trading as 23 Taxis failed to pay £7,190.46 to 83 workers
  57. Dazzle Pristine Car Wash & Vehicle Servicing Ltd failed to pay £7,051.08 to 5 workers
  58. Lucknam Park Hotels Limited failed to pay £6,990.12 to 33 workers
  59. PFF Packaging (Sedgefield) Limited failed to pay £6,115.36 to 99 workers
  60. Mr Harbhajan Singh Walia, trading as Parkside International Hotel failed to pay £5,936.40 to 2 workers
  61. D & F Trading Ltd failed to pay £5,920.22 to 7 workers
  62. Elvis Car Wash Ltd failed to pay £5,768.98 to 3 workers
  63. Roka Mayfair Limited failed to pay £5,741.87 to 16 workers
  64. Mr Jangi Ismail Hamid failed to pay £5,714.27 to 6 workers
  65. The House of Bruar Limited failed to pay £5,543.80 to 57 workers
  66. Thanet Early Years Project failed to pay £5,487.97 to 27 workers
  67. Delta Forest Pines Op Co Limited, trading as DoubleTree by Hilton Forest Pines Spa & Golf Resortfailed to pay £5,471.81 to 17 workers
  68. Nurse 365 Limited failed to pay £5,238.01 to 8 workers
  69. Ross Labels Limited failed to pay £5,221.27 to 106 workers
  70. Little Poppets Nurseries Limited failed to pay £5,214.88 to 19 workers
  71. Tenpin (Scotland) Limited, trading as Pro Bowl Glenrothes failed to pay £5,174.65 to 1 worker
  72. Virgin Active Limited failed to pay £5,074.96 to 80 workers
  73. Dr Tyrone Castles, trading as The Royal Hotel failed to pay £4,974.72 to 9 workers
  74. All Day Recruitment Limited failed to pay £4,896.57 to 25 workers
  75. Casual Dining Restaurants Group Limited failed to pay £4,647.70 to 20 workers
  76. Hatch Brothers Limited, trading as Genesis Crafty failed to pay £4,439.53 to 7 workers
  77. Royal Northern & Clyde Yacht Club failed to pay £4,426.73 to 1 worker
  78. Express Valeting Limited failed to pay £4,338.3 to 3 workers
  79. Cater Link Limited failed to pay £4,285.35 to 61 workers
  80. Day of Sunshine (UK) Ltd failed to pay £4,275.19 to 2 workers
  81. Tot Stop Pre School & Early Years Centre Ltd failed to pay £4,213.77 to 10 workers
  82. H.S. Walia Limited, trading as Lawn & Parkside International Hotels failed to pay £4,198.85 to 1 worker
  83. Velocity Interactive failed to pay £3,868.40 to 2 workers
  84. B H Live failed to pay £3,757.43 to 130 workers
  85. Few Inns Limited failed to pay £3,756.10 to 6 workers
  86. Hunter’s Moon UK Limited, trading as Margaret Kimber failed to pay £3,653.22 to 8 workers
  87. The Organic Hair Company Limited failed to pay £3,590.83 to 4 workers
  88. Ms Dimitroulla Antoniou, trading as Montage failed to pay £3,579.72 to 2 workers
  89. Little Sunbeams Pre-School failed to pay £3,561.97 to 9 workers
  90. Reahs Restaurant Ltd, trading as The Portmor failed to pay £3,292 to 8 workers
  91. Delta Park Op Co Limited failed to pay £3,242.59 to 26 workers
  92. Landlet Limited failed to pay £3,224.06 to 9 workers
  93. Toolstation Limited failed to pay £3,090.18 to 79 workers
  94. USA Car Wash (Derby) Limited failed to pay £3,005.10 to 9 workers
  95. The Inveraray Inn Limited, trading as The George Hotel failed to pay £2,933.93 to 25 workers
  96. Blackpool Pleasure Beach Limited failed to pay £2,866.95 to 12 workers
  97. Eunoia Enterprises Limited failed to pay £2,798.84 to 31 workers
  98. Mrs Pauline Butfield, trading as Pauline’s Hair & Beauty failed to pay £2,791.84 to 1 worker
  99. Bubbles Sussex Services Limited failed to pay £2,654.37 to 9 workers
  100. Ridgeway Private Day Nursery Limited failed to pay £2,600 to 3 workers
  101. K&R Blue Bakery Limited failed to pay £2,574.87 to 4 workers
  102. Integra Accounting Limited failed to pay £2,566.42 to 5 workers
  103. Crofton Park Cars Ltd failed to pay £2,549.48 to 1 worker
  104. The Young Explorers Day Nursery Limited failed to pay £2,521.93 to 14 workers
  105. Mr Kristopher George Shenton, trading as KGS Gas Services failed to pay £2,428.96 to 1 worker
  106. O’Connor’s Restaurant Ltd, trading as O’Connor’s Bar and Restaurant failed to pay £2,413.89 to 1 worker
  107. WGAB Limited, trading as Excel Clothing failed to pay £2,369.12 to 18 workers
  108. ITL (North East) Limited failed to pay £2,346.53 to 2 workers
  109. Mer Manor Operations Limited failed to pay £2,332.78 to 98 workers
  110. Arcadia Group Limited failed to pay £2,233.19 to 109 workers
  111. Curran Court Hotel 2017 Limited failed to pay £2,003.07 to 63 workers
  112. Copona Limited failed to pay £1,994.61 to 1 worker
  113. OMI Management Ltd failed to pay £1,983.23 to 2 workers
  114. MJ Services East Limited failed to pay £1,977.97 to 2 workers
  115. Careers Advice & Learning Centre Limited failed to pay £1,972.73 to 6 workers
  116. Disha (Newcastle) Ltd, trading as Subway failed to pay £1,948.98 to 2 workers
  117. Core Assetz Ltd failed to pay £1,928.61 to 3 workers
  118. Phoenix Eye Ltd failed to pay £1,917.07 to 301 workers
  119. Arla Foods Limited failed to pay £1,916.60 to 14 workers.
  120. Calmac Services Limited, trading as Riverside Vets Canvey failed to pay £1,912.81 to 1 worker
  121. Central Fitness Limited failed to pay £1,909.17 to 1 worker
  122. Jettco Plastering Limited failed to pay £1,905.95 to 1 worker
  123. Mr Makudur Rahman, trading as Ghandi Indian Restaurant failed to pay £1,896.70 to 2 workers
  124. Mack Daddys Gloucester Road Limited failed to pay £1,863.80 to 2 workers
  125. Mr Vinodrai Pranjivanbhai Tanna, trading as Tanna Pharmacy failed to pay £1,815.53 to 1 worker
  126. Grimethorpe Hand Car Wash Ltd failed to pay £1,793.29 to 1 worker
  127. George Day Nurseries Limited, trading as Orpington Day Nursery failed to pay £1,776.75 to 4 workers
  128. Mrs Karen Wells, trading as Cream Hair Design failed to pay £1,776.15 to 2 workers
  129. Mrs Patricia Jervis, trading as Bumble Beez failed to pay £1,768.87 to 7 workers
  130. Wren Kitchens Limited failed to pay £1,675.73 to 16 workers
  131. Bendart Limited, trading as Blackwell Print failed to pay £1,585.08 to 2 workers
  132. Uppal Convenience Stores Limited, trading as Spar, Runcorn failed to pay £1,574.02 to 1 worker
  133. Mrs Zara Emma Mason, trading as The Lamb Inn failed to pay £1,567.39 to 3 workers
  134. Checkpoint Car Care Ltd failed to pay £1,532.25 to 2 workers
  135. Mr Richard Woodland, trading as Woodland Autos failed to pay £1,530.42 to 1 worker
  136. Westbourne Leisure Limited, trading as The Strawberry Bank Hotel failed to pay £1,513.44 to 31 workers
  137. The Pit Stop (Colchester) Limited failed to pay £1,474.69 to 1 worker
  138. Mrs Helen Wilson, trading as The Hygiene Machine failed to pay £1,462.26 to 2 workers
  139. Delta Ashford Op Co Limited, trading as Ashford International Hotel failed to pay £1,435.91 to 12 workers
  140. Version Limited, trading as La Coupe Studio failed to pay £1,428.01 to 1 worker
  141. M R Academy Limited traded as Sugarcoat Nails failed to pay £1,391.42 to 3 workers
  142. Ms Joanne Sarabia, trading as Secrets Hair & Beauty failed to pay £1,373.90 to 1 worker
  143. Springvale Leather Limited failed to pay £1,373.23 to 1 worker
  144. The Trading Mill Limited failed to pay £1,336.33 to 4 workers
  145. Dudley Taylor Pharmacies Limited failed to pay £1,276.45 to 174 workers
  146. St. Nicholas House Ltd failed to pay £1,178.53 to 2 workers
  147. Whitbread Group PLC failed to pay £1,118.37 to 1 worker
  148. Glowing Global Advertising Limited failed to pay £1,116.99 to 4 workers
  149. Sahara Global Ltd, trading as A1 Hand Car Wash failed to pay £1,087.87 to 4 workers
  150. Delta Chesford Grange OP CO Limited, trading as Chesford Grange Hotel failed to pay £1,066.21 to 6 workers
  151. Vue Cinemas (UK) Limited failed to pay £1,029.13 to 8 workers
  152. Heritage Hotels Blackpool Limited traded as Melville Hotel failed to pay £1,027.65 to 2 workers
  153. Nail Retreat London Limited failed to pay £1,015.23 to 2 workers
  154. D&M Middleton Limited failed to pay £960.64 to 4 workers
  155. Bar Lounge Limited failed to pay £951.17 to 23 workers
  156. BNP Paribas Real Estate Advisory & Property Management UK Limited failed to pay £933.12 to 3 workers
  157. Portal Security Ltd failed to pay £927.61 to 55 workers
  158. North Norfolk Hospitality Limited, trading as The Cliftonville Hotel failed to pay £908.56 to 3 workers
  159. Serenity Health Care (Team) Ltd failed to pay £904.09 to 2 workers
  160. The Rides Motor Services Limited failed to pay £877.42 to 3 workers
  161. St. Mark’s Pre-School failed to pay £870.55 to 6 workers
  162. Little Treasures Nurseries Kirton Ltd failed to pay £866.01 to 2 workers
  163. Mr Rassul Kadir, trading as Talbot Road Car Wash failed to pay £864.80 to 5 workers
  164. Mr Thomas O’Brien & Mr Lee Taylor, trading as Chambers Hair Design failed to pay £858.90 to 1 worker
  165. Elmhurst School Limited failed to pay £829.32 to 1 worker
  166. Amira G Foods Limited failed to pay £796.43 to 1 worker
  167. Mr R.E. Blair and Mrs June Victoria Blair, trading as Higher Trenoweth Farm failed to pay £776.76 to 1 worker
  168. Comptons 2000 Limited failed to pay £772.36 to 3 workers
  169. LDH Hotels Limited, trading as The Tongue Hotel failed to pay £771.48 to 11 workers
  170. Pizza & Co West Road Limited failed to pay £757.62 to 1 worker
  171. Tangerine Properties Ltd failed to pay £743.21 to 5 workers
  172. Ms Claire Frances, trading as Claire Frances Hairdressing failed to pay £739.02 to 1 worker
  173. Delta Hampshire Court Op Co Limited, trading as Hampshire Court Hotel failed to pay £737.96 to 10 workers
  174. Delta Stratford Manor Op Co Limited failed to pay £728.77 to 8 workers
  175. Fintax UK Limited failed to pay £727.79 to 3 workers
  176. Forza GB (Great Britain) Ltd failed to pay £721.34 to 2 workers
  177. Benugo Limited failed to pay £717.80 to 12 workers
  178. AMYU Limited traded as Golden Spice Kebab House failed to pay £710.20 to 4 workers
  179. Old Plaza Ltd failed to pay £692.60 to 15 workers
  180. The Governors, trading as Pheasey Park Farm Primary School and Children’s Centre failed to pay £683.58 to 8 workers
  181. You Me Thai Ltd failed to pay £667.70 to 2 workers
  182. The Network (Field Marketing & Promotions) Company Limited, trading as JYL Hand to Hand failed to pay £661.37 to 14 workers
  183. Ripon Spa Hotel Limited failed to pay £654.85 to 8 workers
  184. Social Care Alba Ltd failed to pay £650.38 to 8 workers
  185. The H Room Limited failed to pay £639.67 to 4 workers
  186. Eurotherm Limited failed to pay £639.67 to 7 workers
  187. Mr Henry Gornall, Mrs Joesphine Gornall, Mrs Lisa Gornall and Mr Richard Gornall, trading as The Hideaway at Windermere failed to pay £620.75 to 3 workers
  188. Anthony John Salons Limited failed to pay £615.46 to 1 worker
  189. The Learning Mill Ltd failed to pay £612.69 to 1 worker
  190. Moses Basket Ltd, trading as Happi Feet failed to pay £610.65 to 10 workers
  191. Super Noodles Catering Limited failed to pay £601.24 to 1 worker
  192. Al-Haqq UK Ltd, trading as Heavenly Desserts failed to pay £594.62 to 3 workers
  193. Delta Belton Woods Op Co Limited failed to pay £587.56 to 3 workers
  194. 727 Your Store Limited failed to pay £580.37 to 1 worker
  195. The Green Courier Limited, trading as Churchill Express failed to pay £576.08 to 1 worker
  196. Tyre Torque Doncaster Limited failed to pay £566.16 to 6 workers
  197. United Church Schools Trust failed to pay £554.82 to 2 workers
  198. Global Education Management Systems Limited failed to pay £530.42 to 1 worker
  199. Mr Shobuz Ali, trading as Khalisa Indian Restaurant L16, failed to pay £526.07 to 2 workers
  200. JJJ-D Corporation Ltd failed to pay £509.20 to 10 workers
  201. Edenmore Golf & Country Club Ltd failed to pay £506.52 to 11 workers
  202. Mr Patrick Ginnelly failed to pay £502.37 to 1 worker

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Vladimir Putin

EU agrees on new package of sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine

Former writer for The Simpsons Mike Reiss has shared his experience on the vessel.

Simpsons writer says Titanic submarine ‘almost always lost communication’ on previous dives he took with company

The Titan is believed to be around 12,500ft below the sea surface

Titanic tourists' best hope: Only rescue ship capable of winching sub to safety joins desperate hunt for Titan

A fire in the West Bank

Israeli settlers torch Palestinian homes and cars to avenge deadly shooting

Narendra Modi in New York

Indian PM showcases yoga and his country’s cultural diplomacy on the UN lawn

Breaking
At least two people were stabbed and a man was arrested at Central Middlesex Hospital

Knife victim fights for life after being stabbed at London hospital as police arrest man

Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

Andrew Tate says he has been 'unfairly attacked' for being a 'wealthy man' following court appearance

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges

Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan sub (inset). Main image shows the search site. Five people on board are missing

Search for missing Titanic sub will continue 'as long as there’s an opportunity for survival' says US Coast Guard chief

Hamish Harding is among five missing.

Who is Hamish Harding? The British billionaire and Guinness World Record holder missing on Titanic sub

Pakistani PM and committee

Seven arrested in Pakistan over migrant ship disaster off Greece

Xi Jinping

Biden ‘dictator’ comment over Chinese leader branded ‘absurd and irresponsible’

Jaroslaw Kaczynski

Poland’s conservative leader Kaczynski rejoins government as deputy premier

Oceangate's Titan has less than 24 hours of Oxygen left as Captain Jamie Frederick remains focused on the search

Has the Titanic sub been found? Timeline of events and latest updates

‘I’d say it’s impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on the retrieval of the Titanic sub

‘Impossible to find in the timescale’: Ex-Navy Commander casts doubt on retrieval of the Titanic sub

Around 10,000 people gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge

Thousands gather to celebrate summer solstice at Stonehenge as UK to get 16 hours of sunlight

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers heard banging while looking for the Titan

24 hours to save Titanic tourists: Rescuers hear banging sounds as they scramble to find missing submarine
Josh McDonald knocked out the Asda worker

Thug who knocked female Asda worker unconscious and broke her eye socket while dressed as Spiderman jailed
Hamish Hardwood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet, Shahaza Darwood and Stockton Rush are all missing

Who's on board the missing Titanic sub? From British billionaire to French explorer and Pakistani businessman
Andrew Tate arriving at court in Bucharest

'I believe in justice and God' Andrew Tate lashes out at Romanian prosecutors ahead of court date
Funeral for Israeli victim

Israel boosts troop presence in West Bank after deadly Palestinian attack

Temperatures in the UK are set to peak at 31C

Brits to bathe in blistering 31C heat as 'Spanish plume' set to arrive in time for weekend

Megan, 29, thanked LBC listeners

'You've given me the gift of life': Cancer patient, 29, thanks LBC listeners who raised tens of thousands for treatment
Artillery fire in Donetsk

Russian officials say three drones brought down outside Moscow

RMT's Mick Lynch speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Wednesday

RMT's Mick Lynch says Keir Starmer does not show enough support for strikes - as he warns no end for commuter agony
Jens Eskelund

Foreign firms ‘shifting investment out of China as confidence wanes’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles asked to be 'kept fully up to date on the situation'

King Charles asks to be kept 'fully up to date' over missing Titanic sub with key charity aide stuck on board
The Royal Family typically spends its summer holidays in Balmoral

King Charles makes major change to how Royal Family spend summer holidays

King Charles celebrated his inaugural birthday parade over the weekend

Prince William's decision to give big interview during King Charles's birthday parade 'raised eyebrows at palace'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year olds being shorter than western peers

'What?!': James O'Brien expresses shock at British five-year-olds being shorter than western peers
Russ, who works in advertising, has written about his hospital experience for LBC

I have a 10cm cavity and infected bone after an abscess - why did it take weeks to finally get an NHS referral?
Tom and Caller on mortgages

Tories are going to 'collapse the economy' says Tom Swarbrick caller as mortgage bill support is scrapped
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If politics isn't about ordinary lives then is it much more than tawdry third-rate theatrics?
s

'It's the moral equivalent of hiding in the fridge!': Shelagh Fogarty reacts to Rishi Sunak's absence from Partygate report vote
John Nicolson joins James O'Brien after being cleared of bullying allegations made by Nadine Dorries

SNP MP John Nicolson cleared of bullying accusations made by Nadine Dorries

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Who emerges worst from the 'awful pantomime' of the Partygate vote, James O'Brien wonders

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride defends his reason for abstaining on Partygate inquiry vote

Mel Stride says Privileges Committee sanction against Boris Johnson went 'too far'

rishi no backbone

Rishi Sunak accused of having 'no backbone' and showing 'cowardice' for abstaining from Partygate vote
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Government must answer the 'immediate, scary, money questions' to win over voters

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit