What 50 hospitals are giving out the Pfizer Covid vaccine?

Covid vaccine hospitals: Over 50 NHS sites have the jab to distribute. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Pfizer’s approved coronavirus vaccine has been given the first 50 hospitals that will administer the jab this December - but which NHS hospitals are they?

The Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in the UK for roll out and they’ve officially revealed the first 50 hospitals that will be distributing the vaccine.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed hospitals, as well as mass vaccination centres and GPs and pharmacists, will be ensuring those on the jab priority list get the coronavirus immunisation.

With the first patients getting the Pfizer immunisation this week, Professor Chris Whitty said around 20million people are in the first phase of the NHS vaccination programme including those over 50, healthcare workers, care home staff and elderly people.

Who can't have the Covid vaccine and why

Here are the 50 plus hospitals who currently have Pfizer vaccine:

The Pfizer Covid vaccine is being distributed across the UK now. Picture: PA

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals

Cambridge University Hospitals

Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Countess of Chester Hospital

Croydon University Hospital

Dartford and Gravesham Hospitals

Dorset County Hospitals

East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals

East Kent Hospitals

East Suffolk and North Essex Hospitals

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire Hospitals

Great Western Hospitals

Guys & St Thomas NHS Trust

James Paget University Hospitals

Kings College Hospital

Princess Royal University Hospital, Kings

Lancashire Teaching Hospital

Leeds Teaching Hospital

Leicester Partnership NHS Trust

Liverpool University Hospitals

Medway NHS Foundation Trust

Mid and South Essex Hospitals

Milton Keynes University Hospital

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital

Northampton General Hospital

North Bristol NHS Foundation Trust

North West Anglia Foundation Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals

Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust

Portsmouth Hospital University

Royal Cornwall Hospitals

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust

Covid vaccine: The first patients received the jab on December 8. Picture: PA

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals

Sherwood Forest Hospitals

Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust

Stockport NHS Foundation Trust

St George's University Hospitals

The Newcastle Upon Type Hospitals

University College Hospitals

University Hospitals Birmingham

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire

University Hospitals Derby Burton

University Hospitals of North Midlands

University Hospitals Plymouth

United Lincolnshire Hospitals

Walsall Healthcare

West Hertfordshire Hospitals

Wirral University Teaching Hospital

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals

Yeovil District Hospital