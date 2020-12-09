Eddie Mair 4pm - 7pm
What 50 hospitals are giving out the Pfizer Covid vaccine?
9 December 2020, 15:12
Pfizer’s approved coronavirus vaccine has been given the first 50 hospitals that will administer the jab this December - but which NHS hospitals are they?
The Covid-19 vaccine has been approved in the UK for roll out and they’ve officially revealed the first 50 hospitals that will be distributing the vaccine.
Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed hospitals, as well as mass vaccination centres and GPs and pharmacists, will be ensuring those on the jab priority list get the coronavirus immunisation.
With the first patients getting the Pfizer immunisation this week, Professor Chris Whitty said around 20million people are in the first phase of the NHS vaccination programme including those over 50, healthcare workers, care home staff and elderly people.
Who can't have the Covid vaccine and why
Here are the 50 plus hospitals who currently have Pfizer vaccine:
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals
Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals
Cambridge University Hospitals
Chesterfield Royal Hospital
Countess of Chester Hospital
Croydon University Hospital
Dartford and Gravesham Hospitals
Dorset County Hospitals
East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals
East Kent Hospitals
East Suffolk and North Essex Hospitals
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust
Gloucestershire Hospitals
Great Western Hospitals
Guys & St Thomas NHS Trust
James Paget University Hospitals
Kings College Hospital
Princess Royal University Hospital, Kings
Lancashire Teaching Hospital
Leeds Teaching Hospital
Leicester Partnership NHS Trust
Liverpool University Hospitals
Medway NHS Foundation Trust
Mid and South Essex Hospitals
Milton Keynes University Hospital
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital
Northampton General Hospital
North Bristol NHS Foundation Trust
North West Anglia Foundation Trust
Nottingham University Hospitals
Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust
Portsmouth Hospital University
Royal Cornwall Hospitals
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals
Sherwood Forest Hospitals
Shrewsbury and Telford NHS Trust
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust
St George's University Hospitals
The Newcastle Upon Type Hospitals
University College Hospitals
University Hospitals Birmingham
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire
University Hospitals Derby Burton
University Hospitals of North Midlands
University Hospitals Plymouth
United Lincolnshire Hospitals
Walsall Healthcare
West Hertfordshire Hospitals
Wirral University Teaching Hospital
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals
Yeovil District Hospital