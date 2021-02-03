Captain Sir Tom Moore’s career: Facts from the war, his business days and the incredible NHS walk

Captain Sir Tom Moore has sadly died, aged 100, of coronavirus. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

Captain Sir Tom Moore sadly died of coronavirus at 100 years old and as the whole country pays tribute to his efforts, here’s a look inside the remarkable facts of his career including his NHS walk.

An army officer, a businessman, a NHS charity fundraiser and much more - Captain Tom Moore sadly died on February 2 after a battle with coronavirus.

Labelled a national hero and a “beacon of hope for the world” - the 100 year old, who famously walked 100 laps of his garden and raised millions for the NHS - has had the whole of the UK celebrating his life with tributes, pictures and much more.

As everyone celebrates Tom Moore’s incredible journey, many are taking a look back at his career from what he did in the war, to his business and even the remarkable charity walk he completed less than a year ago.

British landmarks light up in memory of Captain Sir Tom Moore

Here’s a brief look inside Captain Sir Tom Moore’s career and what he did for a living and the UK:

Captain Tom tributes: Messages, pictures and flowers are being dedicated to him all over the UK. Picture: PA

What did Captain Sir Tom Moore do in the war?

An army officer in World War Two, Tom was promoted to the rank of Captain and was posted to India where he served and fought in the Arakan in western Burma.

He also went with his regiment to Sumatra following the Japanese surrender.

Sir Tom was in the army from 1940-45 and after returning to the UK, he worked as an instructor at the Armoured Fighting Vehicle School in Bovington, Dorset.

Sir Tom Moore fought in the army for five years before going on to become a director. Picture: PA

What did Captain Tom Moore do after the war and what was his business?

He began his post-war career as a sales manager for a roofing materials company in Yorkshire.

Sir Tom than went on to become a managing directior of a Fens-based company, manufacturing concrete - Cawood Concrete Products Ltd.

Outside of work, Captain Tom had a passion for motorcycles and raced them competitively.

Sir Tom Moore become a national hero raising over £32million for the NHS at 99 years old. Picture: PA

What did Captain Tom Moore do for the NHS and how far did he walk?

Captain Sir Tom Moore become a true national hero when he walked 100 laps of his garden before turning 100 and raising more than £32million for the NHS.

He filled the UK with inspirational quotes as we battled the first coronavirus lockdown and the unknowns of a pandemic.

Tom most famously said: “Let’s try not to get downhearted, we will get through this, whatever is thrown at us and together we can ensure that tomorrow will be a good day.”