What does a no deal Brexit mean?

7 December 2020, 12:47

By Zoe Adams

Brexit negotiations are in full force as Boris Johnson and the government try to negotiate with European leaders - but what does a no deal Brexit mean for the UK? And what happens if no deal is reached?

The UK’s Brexit deadline is approaching on December 31, 2020 and now full negotiations are taking place as Boris Johnson and the government fight to leave the European Union with a deal.

In latest talks, the British Prime Minister and the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen are assessing whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be met - but what would a no deal Brexit mean?

Now, four years after the UK voted to leave the European Union, it’s looking increasingly likely the UK could have a no-deal Brexit as things like fishing rights are debated.

So what does a no deal Brexit mean? What happens next if no deal is reached? And what are the odds and chances of a no deal Brexit?

What does a no deal Brexit mean?

This would mean the UK departs from the European Union with no formal or legal arrangements about the future of the two’s relationship.

This means an uncertain time ahead for important factors such as trade, travel and immigration.

What would happen if a no-deal Brexit happens?

Currently, the UK and Brussels, are in last-minute talks to agree on three main issues, a level playing field, governance and access to fishing rights in UK waters.

If the UK leave without a deal, as of December 31 2020, we will no longer be members of the single market and customs unions, meaning Britain will need to trade in accordance to the World Trade Organisation - this could lead to higher tariffs on imports and exports.

Other aspects would also need to be sorted including security, law enforcement, medical licensing and regulation and aviation.

Aspects such as border checks, transport between the UK and EU and general travel costs for going to the EU are also discussion points.

What are the chances of a no-deal Brexit?

Britain’s Brexit transition period is due to end on New Year’s Eve and bookies odds of a no-deal Brexit are extremely high.

However, foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Michael Barnier have remained positive a deal can be made.

