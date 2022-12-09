What does the SNP MP revolt mean for Nicola Sturgeon's future?

9 December 2022, 17:30

Nicola Sturgeon is facing a challenging time.
Nicola Sturgeon is facing a challenging time. Picture: Alamy

By Gina Davidson

Is Nicola Sturgeon losing her grip on her SNP MPs? And if she is, what does it mean for her own position as party leader?

Those are the questions keeping the Holyrood rumour mill going since the Aberdeen South MP, Stephen Flynn, won the support of 26 of the 44-strong MP group in Westminster on Tuesday night.

He was not the automatic choice of Scotland’s First Minister to replace Ian Blackford, who had made a sudden decision to resign from the job the previous week - not that there was a coup, or heaven forfend, any division within the SNP ranks. Don't suggest such a thing of Stewart Hosie will spit out his coffee.

Instead it was Alison Thewliss, the other option on the ballot, who was backed by Nicola Sturgeon. A loyalist to the party leader, like Blackford, she was seen as the continuity candidate.

But she lost. And, to many, that means so did Nicola Sturgeon.

Flynn, it is understood, is like many SNP MPs, unhappy with much of what goes on in Holyrood and his party’s domestic record. The co-operation agreement his boss struck with the Scottish Greens also didn’t go down well with him, given many of his constituents work in the oil and gas industries. And he is also believed to have been dismayed at the decision to go to the Supreme Court to test the competence of the Scottish Parliament to hold a second independence referendum - rather than get a Bill through Holyrood first - leaving all the SNP MPs fretting about just how a defacto referendum at a General Election will work.

Publicly of course he and Nicola Sturgeon get along fine, and there was much congratulation after his victory. But any idea that his election might stop the splits, might unite the Westminster group in a way Blackford had been unable to in recent times, is already dead in the water.

In fact it was a goner when Flynn decided he wanted Mhairi Black as his deputy. The Paisley MP is seen as a divisive character in the group - and indeed that decision is believed to have lost Flynn some votes (not that it mattered in the end).

Then he sacked the well-liked Owen Thompson as the party’s Westminster whip and replaced him with Martin Docherty-Hughes, which put a number of noses out of joint within the so-called Tuesday Club of SNP MPs (they play football and go for a curry every week), who had worked to install Flynn as leader.

Docherty-Hughes was at one time very close to Blackford and is seen as being loyal to Nicola Sturgeon. It has left some scratching their heads at Flynn’s strategy, and there has yet to be any announcement from the party on what his frontbench team will look like.

Some decisions have been taken out of his hands. Around 24 hours after the AGM, Pete Wishart, the longest serving SNP MP, quit his frontbench role. He made his reasons for doing so very public, tweeting his resignation letter in which he said he was “bemused” by the need to replace Blackford and questioning Flynn’s canvassing of support for weeks prior to the AGM.

A few hours later Stewart McDonald, the party’s defence spokesman for the last five years also resigned his position. And by Thursday night Chris Law had stood down from his role as lead on international development.

All three MPs are known to be supporters of Blackford, and again very loyal to Nicola Sturgeon. One SNP MP told me they were just angry at being outmanouevered and had "thrown their toys out the pram".

Did they go before Flynn asked them to? Possibly, but the manner of their going has left the divisions wide open for all to see.

So is Nicola Sturgeon losing her grip? Is her jacket on a shoogly peg in Bute House? Well, yes - and no.

Despite the deep concerns in the party - being shown now at Westminster too - about the First Minister’s plans to achieve independence, she remains unassailable as leader of the SNP. There is no-one who could challenge her - at the moment. And any challenge would have to come from Holyrood rather than Westminster.

But Flynn’s election puts down a marker. As did the remarkable backbench rebellion in Holyrood over the Gender Recognition Reform Bill. Then there are SNP MSPs seriously questioning the financial rationale of the flagship National Care Service legislation. These things just do not normally happen on the good ship SNP where everyone rows in unison to the beat of Nicola Sturgeon’s drum.

A weakness has been sensed by ambitious up-and-comers like Flynn and Ash Regan, who resigned her government post over gender reform. It’s also perhaps been sensed by old timers who know they will never be invited to the Cabinet, like MSPs Kenny Gibson and Michelle Thomson. Ironically it’s in the air despite the poll this week showing a rise in support for independence in the wake of that Supreme Court judgement.

For the moment Nicola Sturgeon and Stephen Flynn will be seen to get along, be seen to be working together with the same aim. But a General Election is a long way away yet, and it can be hard to keep up appearances. A lot now rests on the special party conference in March and whether the members - and elected politicians - are happy with just what is decided over how to turn an election on the next UK government into a referendum on independence.

It will be a make or break moment for the party.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Far Right

German judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Norway Stoltenberg

Nato chief fears Ukraine war could become a wider conflict

Breaking
A 16th child has died from Strep A

Strep A death toll rises to 16 as Sussex child dies from bug

Hillary Rodham Clinton Award

Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal

The search for Michael Michieli and two other fishermen will be called off this evening

Search to be called off for beloved fishermen who went missing after crash with ferry near Jersey

The pro skater performed stunts in the Jackass TV series and appeared in subsequent films.

Jackass star Bam Margera 'fighting pneumonia and on ventilator after positive covid test in hospital'

New Floyd cop

Officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back faces sentencing

Bob Seely has called for Harry and Meghan to be stripped of their titles

Tory MP hatching plan to strip Harry and Meghan of their royal titles for 'trashing' Britain as 'racist hellhole'

Viktor Bout

Putin says more US prisoner exchanges are possible after Griner release

Karen Hutchings, head of New Park Primary School in Kensington, Liverpool, and CEO of the Sail Academy Trust, has a reputation for turning failing schools around.

Britain's 'best head teacher' on £158k salary suspended under investigation by her academy trust

Santa with a child

Santa visit brings joy to frosty Alaskan village

Ilya Yashin

Russian opposition figure jailed for eight and a half years

Kyrsten Sinema

US Democratic senator switches to independent status

Mining blast rescuer

Deadly explosion hits Indonesian coal mine

Strikes have taken over the festive period

Rishi Sunak vows to stand firm against strikes saying union pay demands would cost each household £1,000

Latest News

See more Latest News

Harry Styles, pictured here being mobbed by fans in LA, is due to perform in Curtiba tomorrow

Harry Styles merchandise truck hijacked in Brazil

Lee Byer is accused of murdering Thomas O'Halloran

Man denies murdering 'very good, kind' busker, 87, who was stabbed to death on his mobility scooter in unprovoked attack
Russian shopping mall

Deadly fire ravages Moscow shopping centre

PCS boss Fran Heathcote took colleagues out to lunch

Union boss takes colleagues for boozy lunch after dashing hopes of Christmas getaways for millions with Border Force strike
Troop begin training for the Border Force strike as Rishi Sunak vows not to 'back down' to union barons

Troops begin training at Heathrow and Gatwick for passport checking roles ahead of Border Force strike
Snow and ice alerts have been extended to several parts of England

Four inches of snow to blanket London as Troll of Trondheim blasts into Britain bringing -9C freeze
Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner returns home to US after Russian prisoner swap

Carl Brookes, Jordan Feeney and Callum Meah were among five men jailed for a total of 32 years

Dramatic moment 'Britain's FBI' carry out armed swoop on weapons gang who were jailed for 32 years
Greek protesters

House arrest for Greek police officer accused of shooting Roma teenager

The fire has killed at least one person

Moment huge shopping centre mysteriously explodes in Moscow, killing at least one, as 'arson' investigation launched

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

smart phone refugees

Shelagh Fogarty rebukes caller's claim that Channel migrants ‘aren’t refugees’ as they have smart phones
Iain 08/12/22

Harry Dunn's killer Anne Sacoolas given 'imperfect' justice, says human rights lawyer

james meghan

'But you're the fuss': James O’Brien challenges caller who complains about Harry and Meghan fuss
Caller ties himself in knots over the Duchess of Sussex, claiming she reminds him of his exes

Caller ties himself in knots over Meghan Markle, claiming she reminds him of his exes

nick ferrari home office

Yvette Cooper calls out ‘chaotic’ Home Office decision-making as she sets out ‘fast track’ asylum plans
Watch: Charlotte Lynch dresses as traditional English knight ahead of crunch World Cup match

Watch: England's knight in armour Charlotte Lynch visits French cafe ahead of World Cup game
James Dyson has victorian style management

Ex-Dyson employee says James Dyson has a 'Victorian' management approach

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

James O’Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for portraying strikers as the enemy

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The case of Anne Sacoolas shows the power of the United States

x

'Give the nurses what they want!': Pensioner describes hospital epiphany that turned him left-wing

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit