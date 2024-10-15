Weight loss jabs to help obese people back to work: What are Ozempic and Mounjaro and what are the effects?

By Emma Soteriou

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has announced that obese unemployed people will be given weight-loss injections to help them get back into work - but what's the difference between Ozempic and Mounjaro and what are the effects?

Mr Streeting said that sickness caused by obesity was "holding back our economy", as he unveiled a £279 million investment from the world's biggest pharmaceutical company.

He said that the commitment by Lilly - the world's largest pharmaceutical company - would include the first real-world trial of the effect of weight-loss jabs on unemployment rates, productivity and reliance on healthcare.

As many as 3,000 obese patients, including a mixture of people with and without jobs, as well as some on sick leave, will take part in a five-year study to investigate if the jabs increase productivity and bring people back to work.

Ozempic and Mounjaro are both prescriptions given by weekly injection to help manage blood sugar and weight in adults - here is what they are and their effects explained.

What is Ozempic?

Semaglutide, better known as Ozempic, is used to treat Type 2 diabetes.

It belongs to a group of drugs called GLP-1 agonists.

The drug is also sold under the brand names Wegovy and Rybelsus.

Whereas Ozempic and Rybelsus are only licensed as a medicine for diabetes, Wegovy has been created specifically for supporting weight loss, according to Boots.

What are the effects of Ozempic?

Ozempic reduces the amount of glucose produced by the liver and slows down how quickly food is digested.

It can help regulate appetite and keep you feeling fuller for longer.

It also increases the levels of incretins – hormones – produced by the stomach while eating, according to Diabetes UK.

Weight loss syringes of the brands "Wegovy", "Ozempic" and "Mounjaro". Picture: Alamy

What is Mounjaro?

Mounjaro is the brand name for a drug called tirzepatide.

Similarly to Ozempic, it is used to help those with Type 2 diabetes manage blood sugar levels as well as helping with weight loss.

It works by activating two receptors called GLP-1 and GIP to increase hormone levels in the body, according to Diabetes UK.

What are the effects of Mounjaro?

Mounjaro has been hailed as the "King Kong" of weight-loss jabs.

It helps to reduce appetite and curb cravings.

A previous study found people taking the drug, along with support to make changes to exercise and diet, lost an average of 21% of their bodyweight over a 36-week period.

NHS officials have suggested that the roll-out of the drug across England will need to be staggered due to anticipated high levels of demand.

Nearly a quarter-of-a-million people are expected to receive the Mounjaro jab over the next three years.