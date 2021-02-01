What is the South African Covid variant? Symptoms and vaccine latest

1 February 2021, 13:12

The South African Covid variant has been discovered in Surrey with no link to travel
The South African Covid variant has been discovered in Surrey with no link to travel. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The South African Covid strain has been found in Surrey, England - but what is this new variant? Does the coronavirus vaccine work against it?

The South African Covid variant has been discovered in Surrey with no travel links to the country causing officials to carry out door to door testing in parts of the area to find out more about the new strain.

Following the outbreak of the Brazil Covid variant, the UK version and now the South African, experts are doing all they can to find out more including mass testing in areas for those even without symptoms.

Everything you need to know about the five confirmed coronavirus vaccines

So what is the South African Covid variant? What are the symptoms? And do the coronavirus vaccines still work against this strain? Here’s what experts have said so far:

Coronavirus: Targeted home testing will be taking place in areas in Surrey
Coronavirus: Targeted home testing will be taking place in areas in Surrey. Picture: PA

What is the South African Covid variant?

It’s common for all viruses to mutate into new strains and variants, sometimes this leads to them becoming more infectious as we’ve seen with the latest Covid variant in the UK.

While experts are still studying the South African variant, and are likely to share their findings soon, so far there is no evidence to suggest it’s more serious or harmful - just for those who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions as with the other strains.

It’s currently the dominant virus in East and West South Africa with other cases also being discovered in Austria, Norway and Japan.

In the UK, travel is now banned from countries in South Africa.

What are the symptoms of the South African Covid strain?

With little research into the new strain, experts have yet to identify if there are any new coronavirus symptoms to report.

As it stands, Covid symptoms, no matter what the variant, to look out for are a high temperature, a new continuous cough and loss or change to you senses. Please check the NHS website for the full list of symptoms.

Coronavirus vaccines are likely to still be effective against the South African variant
Coronavirus vaccines are likely to still be effective against the South African variant. Picture: PA

Does the Covid vaccine still work against the new South African variant?

Research is very limited on the matter but Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are currently looking into any impact the new strain might have on the vaccine.

So far they have assured us changes in the UK variant are unlikely to harm effectiveness but there is a chance the South African strain could.

Many more tests need to be completed but scientists have said it is extremely unlikely mutations will make the Covid vaccines useless, it may just be that the human immune response may not be as strong or prolonged.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hollywood star Jessica Chastain, left, who plays the main character and Teresa Zabinska-Zawadzki, the daughter of Jan and Antonina Zabinski pose prior to the gala screening of The Zookeeper’s Wife, in Warsaw, Poland (Alik Keplicz/PA)

Daughter of Warsaw Zoo couple who saved hundreds from Holocaust dies aged 77
Wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Yulia arrives to attend a hearing at a court in Moscow (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Wife of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny fined for breaking Russian protest rules
Buddhist religious and military flags are waved by supporters including Buddhist monks onboard a vehicle in Rangoon (Thein Zaw/AP)

Supporters of Myanmar’s military celebrate takeover

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Bernd von Jutrczenka/AP)

Germany looking to accelerate sluggish distribution of vaccines
A hotel security guard stands by wreckage in the aftermath of an attack on the Afrik hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia (Farah Abdi Warsameh/AP)

At least five killed in rebel attack on Somalia hotel

Stephanie Williams, acting special representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission speaks during a news conference in Tunis, Tunisia (Walid Haddad/AP)

Libyan factions begin meeting to choose interim unity government

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the differences between the five main Covid-19 vaccines?
The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth reaction to one Covid case

James O'Brien gobsmacked over Perth's reaction to one Covid case
Nick Ferrari clashes with professor over prioritising vaccination of teachers

Nick Ferrari clashes with professor over prioritising vaccination of teachers
James O'Brien reacts to EU's 'dangerous' behaviour in vaccine row

James O'Brien reacts to EU's 'dangerous' behaviour in vaccine row
Care minister tells LBC she does not support teachers being prioritised for Covid jab

Care minister tells LBC she does not support teachers being prioritised for Covid jab
'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors

'They're doing it for justice': Maajid Nawaz shows solidarity with GameStop investors
Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA

Maajid Nawaz: Trans-Pacific deal brings us closer to agreement with USA

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London