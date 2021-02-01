What is the South African Covid variant? Symptoms and vaccine latest

The South African Covid variant has been discovered in Surrey with no link to travel. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The South African Covid strain has been found in Surrey, England - but what is this new variant? Does the coronavirus vaccine work against it?

The South African Covid variant has been discovered in Surrey with no travel links to the country causing officials to carry out door to door testing in parts of the area to find out more about the new strain.

Following the outbreak of the Brazil Covid variant, the UK version and now the South African, experts are doing all they can to find out more including mass testing in areas for those even without symptoms.

So what is the South African Covid variant? What are the symptoms? And do the coronavirus vaccines still work against this strain? Here’s what experts have said so far:

Coronavirus: Targeted home testing will be taking place in areas in Surrey. Picture: PA

What is the South African Covid variant?

It’s common for all viruses to mutate into new strains and variants, sometimes this leads to them becoming more infectious as we’ve seen with the latest Covid variant in the UK.

While experts are still studying the South African variant, and are likely to share their findings soon, so far there is no evidence to suggest it’s more serious or harmful - just for those who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions as with the other strains.

It’s currently the dominant virus in East and West South Africa with other cases also being discovered in Austria, Norway and Japan.

In the UK, travel is now banned from countries in South Africa.

What are the symptoms of the South African Covid strain?

With little research into the new strain, experts have yet to identify if there are any new coronavirus symptoms to report.

As it stands, Covid symptoms, no matter what the variant, to look out for are a high temperature, a new continuous cough and loss or change to you senses. Please check the NHS website for the full list of symptoms.

Coronavirus vaccines are likely to still be effective against the South African variant. Picture: PA

Does the Covid vaccine still work against the new South African variant?

Research is very limited on the matter but Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca are currently looking into any impact the new strain might have on the vaccine.

So far they have assured us changes in the UK variant are unlikely to harm effectiveness but there is a chance the South African strain could.

Many more tests need to be completed but scientists have said it is extremely unlikely mutations will make the Covid vaccines useless, it may just be that the human immune response may not be as strong or prolonged.