What is Windrush Day? Here's why and how it is celebrated

22 June 2021, 05:22

Windrush Day honours the generation who arrived to help rebuild the UK after the Second World War
Windrush Day honours the generation who arrived to help rebuild the UK after the Second World War. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

The anniversary of the Empire Windrush arriving in the UK is on Tuesday - Windrush Day. Find out everything you need to know about the day here.

The fourth national Windrush Day will be celebrated on 22 June, which was also when HMT Empire Windrush arrived in Tilbury Docks, Essex, in 1948.

Windrush migrants came to the UK to join the effort in rebuilding Britain following the war.

Read more: David Lammy attacks 'abominable' treatment of Windrush generation by state

What is Windrush Day?

Windrush Day was introduced in 2018 to mark the 70th anniversary of the migration of around half a million British Caribbean people to the UK.

The day was also introduced due to the scandal in 2018, which saw people wrongly detained, deported and denied legal rights.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigned and apologised to those affected.

Why is it celebrated?

Activist Patrick Vernon led a campaign for the day to be marked each year, which was backed by the Government in 2018.

It is intended to honour the British Caribbean community and recognise the Windrush generation's contribution to British society, having helped the country recover after the war.

Read more: Windrush victim: I had more help from local supermarket staff than Home Office

How will it be celebrated?

With 2021 being the 73rd anniversary, the government has promised £500,000 to communities around the country to celebrate the day.

The projects being funded this year will help pay tribute to those in the Windrush generation and their descendants, through telling their stories and showing how they shaped Britain's heritage.

Events include Windrush performances at the National Maritime Museum and a virtual panel from the London Transport Museum.

