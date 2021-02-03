Covid UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

3 February 2021, 15:58 | Updated: 3 February 2021, 15:59

Boris Johnson will lead the government's coronavirus press conference from 5pm
Boris Johnson will lead the government's coronavirus press conference from 5pm. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The prime minister will hold a coronavirus press conference later today after the UK hit more than 10 million first doses of the Covid vaccine - but what will he say?

Boris Johnson will be hosting the Downing Street press briefing alongside Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty.

The prime minister's announcement today comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that 10 million people across Britain have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Further positive Covid-19 vaccine news also came today after a study at the University of Oxford found the AstraZeneca jab could cut the transmission rate of the virus by 67 per cent, in news which has been hailed by a leading pharmacologist as the "holy grail" of the global vaccine rollout.

Read more: What are the coronavirus vaccines and how different are they?

Read more: 10 million people in UK have now received first dose of Covid vaccine

Ready to talk more about the UK's latest coronavirus efforts and news, here's what time Boris Johnson will be speaking today and what will be included in his agenda:

When is Boris Johnson speaking today?

The prime minister will be hosting the live Downing Street press briefing at around 5pm on Wednesday.

He will be flanked by the CMO who will update the population on how coronavirus is currently affecting the UK.

During the televised conference, Mr Johnson will deliver an opening statement before taking questions from the public and the media.

Read more: Covid outbreak at Sandhurst after officer cadets 'break socialising rules'

Watch: Covidiot films himself abusing Prof Whitty in street and calling him a 'liar'

What is the prime minister expected to say?

Mr Johnson is expected to discuss the UK rolling out first jabs to more than 10 million people since the vaccination programme began.

He and Prof Whitty will also likely speak about the preliminary results of a study conducted at the University of Oxford which found the efficacy from two standard doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered three months apart to be 82.4 per cent.

The research suggests the drug could cut Covid-19 transmission rates by more than two-thirds, which could lead to lockdown measures being relaxed sooner, a former chair at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine has said.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

An NHS Test and Trace worker directs a car at a drive through testing centre in Southport, Lancashire

Covid: UK records 1,322 deaths and 19,202 cases in latest daily total
Congress

Biden and Harris pay respects to Capitol officer killed in riot
The national clap for Captain Tom Moore will happen at 6pm tonight.

What time is the Captain Sir Tom Moore clap tonight?

Russia Navalny

Russia rejects Western criticism over Navalny prison term

West Midlands Police sent this text message to more than 2,000 potential cocaine users

Police text 2,000 numbers on County Lines drugs supply phone

Police say the women were asked by a fraudster for £500, as a fine for breaching Covid rules. (File photo)

Man charged with impersonating PC to target pensioners in £500 Covid fine scam

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'

'Too many Labour members are giving up the Union flag to the far-right'
The Virologist was speaking to LBC

'This is good news', Virologist says AstraZeneca vaccine could cut transmission
'There's evidence the Pfizer vaccine is effective against South African Covid variant mutations'

'Evidence shows Pfizer vaccine is effective against South African Covid variant mutations'
Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC

Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC
Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month

Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month
The public health expert was speaking to Iain Dale

'Better border control is essential to protect vaccine rollout', health expert says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London