Covid UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Boris Johnson will lead the government's coronavirus press conference from 5pm. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The prime minister will hold a coronavirus press conference later today after the UK hit more than 10 million first doses of the Covid vaccine - but what will he say?

Boris Johnson will be hosting the Downing Street press briefing alongside Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty.

The prime minister's announcement today comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed that 10 million people across Britain have now received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Further positive Covid-19 vaccine news also came today after a study at the University of Oxford found the AstraZeneca jab could cut the transmission rate of the virus by 67 per cent, in news which has been hailed by a leading pharmacologist as the "holy grail" of the global vaccine rollout.

Ready to talk more about the UK's latest coronavirus efforts and news, here's what time Boris Johnson will be speaking today and what will be included in his agenda:

When is Boris Johnson speaking today?

The prime minister will be hosting the live Downing Street press briefing at around 5pm on Wednesday.

He will be flanked by the CMO who will update the population on how coronavirus is currently affecting the UK.

During the televised conference, Mr Johnson will deliver an opening statement before taking questions from the public and the media.

What is the prime minister expected to say?

Mr Johnson is expected to discuss the UK rolling out first jabs to more than 10 million people since the vaccination programme began.

He and Prof Whitty will also likely speak about the preliminary results of a study conducted at the University of Oxford which found the efficacy from two standard doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine administered three months apart to be 82.4 per cent.

The research suggests the drug could cut Covid-19 transmission rates by more than two-thirds, which could lead to lockdown measures being relaxed sooner, a former chair at the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Medicine has said.

