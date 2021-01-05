Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

5 January 2021, 12:39

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today
Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The prime minister will hold a coronavirus press conference later today after England was plunged into a third national lockdown.

Boris Johnson will be hosting the Downing Street press briefing alongside Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty and the government's Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA) Sir Patrick Vallance.

It comes after the prime minister's televised address to the nation on Monday evening during which he announced England's third lockdown.

Justifying the tougher restrictions, the UK leader said the nation "must pull together" in the weeks ahead which, he added, would be "the hardest yet" of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: England's third national lockdown begins amid soaring Covid cases

Watch: James O'Brien lists essential questions for PM as third lockdown starts

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference?

The prime minister will be hosting the live Downing Street briefing at around 5pm on Tuesday.

He will be flanked by the CMO and the CSA who will update the public on the latest situation facing the UK.

During the televised conference, Mr Johnson will deliver an opening statement before taking questions from the public and the media.

Read more: Businesses to get £9k grants as part of £4.6bn lockdown package

Watch: NHS will be 'near breaking point' if daily cases hit 80,000, doctor tells LBC

What is the prime minister expected to say?

Mr Johnson is expected to further clarify lockdown measures during the press conference.

He will likely ask Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick to explain and justify the tightening of England's national restrictions.

It is not yet clear whether the prime minister will announce any new measures, however it is unlikely given how previous briefings have recently unfolded.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norway landslide

Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide

Joe Biden

Polls open in Georgia with Senate majority at stake

Sadiq Khan has been criticised for the New Year firework display in London

Sadiq Khan and Tory councillor clash over 'pathetic' £1.5m NYE firework display
Businesses are to receive £9k grants as part of a £4.6bn lockdown package

Businesses to receive £9k grants as part of £4.6bn lockdown package
Virus Outbreak Virus

Mexico approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

Jeff Bezos

Amazon supremo Jeff Bezos tops list of largest charitable gifts of 2020

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

A new national lockdown has been introduced in England

National lockdown: What are the new rules for England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller excluded from financial help cannot afford heating

James O'Brien caller excluded from Covid financial help cannot afford heating
The Greater Manchester Mayor was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Andy Burnham warns of 'mental health crisis' for those excluded from Covid financial support
James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy

James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy
James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts

James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts
An intensive care consultant warned that the NHS is near breaking point

NHS will be 'near breaking point' if daily cases hit 80,000, ICU doctor tells LBC
Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London