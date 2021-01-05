Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today. Picture: PA

By Nick Hardinges

The prime minister will hold a coronavirus press conference later today after England was plunged into a third national lockdown.

Boris Johnson will be hosting the Downing Street press briefing alongside Chief Medical Officer (CMO) for England Professor Chris Whitty and the government's Chief Scientific Adviser (CSA) Sir Patrick Vallance.

It comes after the prime minister's televised address to the nation on Monday evening during which he announced England's third lockdown.

Justifying the tougher restrictions, the UK leader said the nation "must pull together" in the weeks ahead which, he added, would be "the hardest yet" of the coronavirus pandemic.

What time is Boris Johnson's press conference?

The prime minister will be hosting the live Downing Street briefing at around 5pm on Tuesday.

He will be flanked by the CMO and the CSA who will update the public on the latest situation facing the UK.

During the televised conference, Mr Johnson will deliver an opening statement before taking questions from the public and the media.

What is the prime minister expected to say?

Mr Johnson is expected to further clarify lockdown measures during the press conference.

He will likely ask Prof Whitty and Sir Patrick to explain and justify the tightening of England's national restrictions.

It is not yet clear whether the prime minister will announce any new measures, however it is unlikely given how previous briefings have recently unfolded.

