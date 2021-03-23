What time is Boris Johnson's press briefing today? And what will he say?

Boris Johnson Holds Coronavirus Press Conference At Downing Street. Picture: Getty

By EJ Ward

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street Covid press briefing later today as the UK reflects on a year since the first lockdown started.

The prime minister will lead the government’s latest coronavirus briefing on Monday from within Number 10.

Mr Johnson will likely update the UK on his latest roadmap measures and could be pressed for a comment on Harry and Meghan's bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview.

So what time is Boris Johnson speaking today? And what is the PM's Covid-19 update? Here are the latest details:



When time is Boris Johnson's press briefing today?

Boris Johnson will deliver the briefing on 23 March at the usual time of 5pm.

You can watch the Prime Minister speaking right here on LBC's website.

You can also watch on LBC's Twitter, FaceBook and on the Global Player.

What will Boris Johnson say in his press briefing today?

The Prime Minister will likely reflect on a year since the first UK coronavirus lockdown

Earlier Boris Johnson has reflected with Cabinet ministers on "a very dark and difficult year" for the nation on the anniversary of the first lockdown, Downing Street said.

A No 10 spokesman said: "The PM began Cabinet by reflecting on what he said had been a very dark and difficult year for our country." So it is sure the Prime Minister will reflect before the nation on this.